(AZ Family)   Because even machines have better people skills than US police, Phoenix cops are now using VR to learn empathy   (azfamily.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just skip to the robocop murder droid.

We'll get better results than the average PD
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
you know what's really good for learning empathy? behavioral therapy.

Let's put all cops in talk therapy.
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Describe in single words only the good things that come into your mind about your mother.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe don't publicize this?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanks for trying, problem is empathy requires having a conscious and a regard for human life.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When do we get to the point in AI where it can have a discussion for the cop to just have physical presence to enforce?
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Anybody wanna wager what that empathy training looks like?

Cop: OK, I need you to stay where you are and show me your hands.
Avatar: Like this? [raising hands]
Cop: No. Stop resisting!
Avatar: I'm not resisting. What did I do?
Cop: *BANG BANG BANG*
Trainer: Well?
Cop: He wasn't resisting and I was in fear for my life.
Trainer: Sounds good to me. A+. Next!....
 
Two16
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Thanks for trying, problem is empathy requires having a conscious and a regard for human life.


decider.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like a first-person shooter game.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Just skip to the robocop murder droid.

We'll get better results than the average PD


Drop the attitude Officer Whiteman.  You have 10 seconds to comply

/<whirrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr>
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What the article doesn't mention is it's just a blowjob simulator.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Sounds like a first-person shooter game.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
With helpful photo of about how this is gonna work out.
Of course VR will teach cops empathy by.... pretending to be cops, not by pretending to be people who encounter and interact with cops.

gray-kpho-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size


//i give it about 3 hours until they find porn and forget about the training
 
p51d007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pcmag.comView Full Size

Teaching them to dodge bullets and grab the guns of the fallen from the air?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
with helpful image of what pigs think deescalation is
Fark user imageView Full Size


NOTE: any time you pull and aim a weapon of any kind at anyone for any reason, you are ESCALATING the situation to violence, not deescalating it.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
lol, piece of cake. Just click "sympathize" to sympathize.

Fark user imageView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
