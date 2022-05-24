 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Ukraine gets a bakers dozen   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
44
    More: News, Russia, Russian general, Ukrainian forces, special military operation, Ukrainian territory, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's Ministry, BBC's Russian service  
•       •       •

2458 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2022 at 1:50 PM



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"I'm not even supposed to be here, I'm retired"
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good for them! They hit a banker's dozen a little while ago.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the russian military is very top heavy.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Putin is running out of generals and field commanders.
Not to mention tanks, fuel, food, ammo, artillery, aircraft....
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm guessing the russian military is very top heavy.


Was.
 
inner ted
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If only their hats were larger
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is a strange one in that they got some last minute video of him before his plane went down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Khellendros
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm guessing the russian military is very top heavy.


They're running out of experienced commanders.  If I had a guess, they're dragging people from retirement because they're not green.  So sure, they may be top heavy.  But they're useless.
 
hammettman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess one could say that he retired again.adjective: retired1. having left one's job and ceased to work.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Weatherkiss: I'm guessing the russian military is very top heavy.

Was.


Point taken.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm guessing the russian military is very top heavy.


With those hats, sure...
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pat-a-cake, pat-a-cake baker's man

Bake me a general as fast as you can

Slap it and prick it and mark it with "Z"

Put it in the airplane for Ukraine and me
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Retired Russian Air Force Major General Banamat Botashev, 63, has become the 13th general to die ..."

Damn, they are so short on pilots they're recalling Retirees?

If that's the case Ukraine should be on the lookout for a gold-plated MiG, it's only a matter of time before Putin gets hands-on
 
King Something
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

inner ted: If only their hats were larger


Lil' Kim knows the value of large hats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only thing more evil than the Russian military are their mercenary lackies... especially those in the Wagner group.

Seriously, how can you NOT be a Nazi with a name like that?

Putin admires Hitler ALMOST as much as he admires Stalin.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Big silly hats are targets.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was not clear why Botashev was involved in the war after his retirement, but the BBC quoted his former subordinates saying he probably "just couldn't stay on the sidelines." He may also have been sent to Ukraine as part of a recruiting initiative for the Wagner group, a private military contractor linked to Russia's Defense Ministry and reportedly the Kremlin.

Came out of retirement to participate in this garbage. Good riddance.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is there an age limit on fighter pilots?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
His hat can fly all by itself.

The top part spins and it moves like a helicopter according to Ukrainian intelligence.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Big silly hats are targets.


Men Without Hats can dance if they want to.
 
Two16
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

inner ted: If only their hats were larger


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wagner recruiting effort?
Like this?
Ride of the Valkyries - Apocalypse Now (3/8) Movie CLIP (1979) HD
Youtube 30QzJKCUekQ
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

inner ted: If only their hats were larger


Needs more medals
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "Retired Russian Air Force Major General Banamat Botashev, 63, has become the 13th general to die ..."

Damn, they are so short on pilots they're recalling Retirees?

If that's the case Ukraine should be on the lookout for a gold-plated MiG, it's only a matter of time before Putin gets hands-on


Yeah, the subtext on this one is fascinating, and grim for the Russians unless I'm missing something. There's barely any active fighter pilots in the USAF older than 60, and the FAA mandatory retirement age is 65 (I think? they were talking about raising it?).  It'd be one thing if this guy were killed in some kind of a command aircraft downed at altitude behind the lines, but if the article is true he was killed in an SU-25 (the Russian equivalent of the A-10), down in the mud after making two attack runs. That's an assignment for guys in their 20's and 30's.  Maybe early 40's if you want someone with 20 years flying experience for a really tricky assignment.

But to bring an AARP member out of retirement and throw him into that position?  It makes NO sense unless you're doing it for PR, to boost morale in a demoralized flying unit, or because you've lost so many combat-qualified pilots in that aircraft you don't have a choice.

None of these scenarios are good for the Russians.

Which is awesome.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm guessing the russian military is very top heavy.


Very much so

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wompski, wompski
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Big silly hats are targets.


 I forget the name of the 'law' but apparently a good rule of thumb is that the side withe most blinged out officers at the start of the war is going to lose.

Found it.
Tv Tropes for the win

In a conflict between two armies with uniforms, all other things being equal, the guys with the more elaborate uniforms will lose."
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: "I'm not even supposed to be here, I'm retired"
[img.thedailybeast.com image 650x365]


Dude's hat is so big I'm wondering if Putin is turning Korean:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Is there an age limit on fighter pilots?


I don't know that there's a technical legal limit, but it might be the same as the FAA age limit for pilots.  I know they let Chuck Yeager take the controls on a couple of anniversary flights into his 80's, but I don't know if they'd let a pilot who got past the FAA retirement age go up solo.

In practice, the realities of promotion make it hard to keep flying in the regular AF past your late 40's. You need to be good enough on the AF politics side of things to get promoted into a command billet in a flying unit, but not so good that someone tags you to come to the Pentagon and fly a desk for the remainder of your career.   Some guys can transition into ANG units in command roles, but there aren't a lot of them.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: The only thing more evil than the Russian military are their mercenary lackies... especially those in the Wagner group.

Seriously, how can you NOT be a Nazi with a name like that?

Putin admires Hitler ALMOST as much as he admires Stalin.


Equating Wagner to the Nazis is stupid AF.

Seriously, the guy was a gifted musician and composer, and you would have one single super-fan who was born 6yrs after his death define him? FFS, get a grip

I suppose Bugs Bunny is also a Nazi
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good. Fuck Russia.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: "I'm not even supposed to be here, I'm retired"
[img.thedailybeast.com image 650x365]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pretty easy to shoot down aircraft, SU-25

defencetoday.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
13? Got a ways to go before they get close to Papa Joe's record.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1941_Red_Army_Purge
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tasteme: Pat-a-cake, pat-a-cake baker's man

Bake me a general as fast as you can

Slap it and prick it and mark it with "Z"

Put it in the airplane for Ukraine and me


Stupid war criminals still haven't figured out what the 'Z' actually signifies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

inner ted: If only their hats were larger


even given that military hats seem to be comically large, that hat is comically large.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm guessing the russian military is very top heavy.


The Dolly Parton of world militaries...
 
moto-geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnny queso: inner ted: If only their hats were larger

even given that military hats seem to be comically large, that hat is comically large.


It's a Russian sombrero.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was just thinking, Ukraine has killed a lot of Russian Army Generals, and a Russian Navy Admiral, but they haven't killed any Russian Air Force Generals yet that I can recall.  It would be nice to fill out and get some representation from all of Russia's branches of the armed forces.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Retired Air Force Major General Banamat Botashev, 63, is thought to have joined the war as part of a recruiting initiative by Wagner or another military group.

They have mercenaries flying jets?  Jesus
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm guessing the russian military is very top heavy.


Not as much as it used to be
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: inner ted: If only their hats were larger

Needs more medals
[pbs.twimg.com image 403x342]


Pretty sure some of those medals are repeats. They look like they come from the same factory that makes Christmas ornaments.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.