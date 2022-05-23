 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Scientists on the current Monkeypox outbreaks in the US and Europe: Yeah, we don't understand WTF is going on, we're baffled. Well that's reassuring   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Smallpox, Infectious disease, Cases of the smallpox-related disease, numerous outbreaks of, Vaccination, disease's recent spread, Africa, past week  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is not the kind of spread we've seen in West Africa, so there may be something new happening in the West," he said.

Yeah, some right-wing, anti-gay nutter, with intercontinental travel means, is doing it intentionally.  Likely an older individual or even a younger one previously in an armed forces (either would have a smallpox vaccine, which would embolden them).

Incidentally this is why you should do everything you can to eradicate pathogens that can be preserved indefinitely, are marginally fatal, are airborne, and have relatively widely-available vaccines.
 
burber
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"It's just the flu" part 2?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I'm stunned by this. Every day I wake up and there are more countries infected," said Oyewale Tomori

Put this man in a medically-induced coma!

You're welcome, planet Earth.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I baffle you with flavor.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe all the Fark'n around with COVID has brought about a finding out that's completely bananas when it comes to Monkeypox? Crazier things have happened I'm sure.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In Germany, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the government was confident the outbreak could be contained.

Remember when countries said this about COVID? Good times, good times.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

burber: "It's just the flu" part 2?


At least we know there will be no mask wearing or social distancing. That will save time and effort.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They accidentally put it in the covid vaccine.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Baby can you dig your- AHHHB WHAT THE FARK IS HAPPENING!!!
 
Hate Tank [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I read that it happened at a Euro-sex-rave and I am ready to pass that along as a fact to others.
 
alitaki
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So far Pestilence and War have arrived. If the war in Ukraine continues and disrupts the food supply chain we should see Famine soon enough. All that's left is fire and brimstone coming down from the skies, rivers and seas boiling. Then I guess forty years of darkness along with earthquakes, volcanoes...I mean dogs and cats living together? We're doomed.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: [Fark user image 205x246]


"I'm in insurance.." has got to be one of my favorite last lines in recent movie history.

/yes, recent
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Baffled", lol.
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

burber: "It's just the flu" part 2?


I keep hearing that it is mostly associated with Gay and Bi dudes who had sex at a Spanish orgy.  Then it spread from there.
 
Two16
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

burber: "It's just the flu" part 2?


Naw,
80 cases world wide with no deaths is hardly comparable to the flu.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh, I think they know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's because the Monkeypox is coming from  INSIDE THE HOUSE

That's right... we're devolving. The nazi shiatposters on Twitter & 4chan should've told ya
 
mononymous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/monkeypox-likely-spread-sex-two-raves-europe-expert-says-rcna30055

https://nypost.com/2022/05/23/who-expert-david-heymann-says-monkeypox-outbreak-came-from-sex-at-european-raves/

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/3498163-sex-at-two-europe-raves-may-explain-unusual-monkeypox-outbreaks-says-who-expert/
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They are baffled.  Will a full on hard core military enforced lockdown work?  Or has the monkeypox learned from covid and it now has quantum teleportation powers and no place within causality linked space time is safe?
 
garron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

koder: "This is not the kind of spread we've seen in West Africa, so there may be something new happening in the West," he said.

Yeah, some right-wing, anti-gay nutter, with intercontinental travel means, is doing it intentionally.  Likely an older individual or even a younger one previously in an armed forces (either would have a smallpox vaccine, which would embolden them).

Incidentally this is why you should do everything you can to eradicate pathogens that can be preserved indefinitely, are marginally fatal, are airborne, and have relatively widely-available vaccines.


Right.  You must be missing the articles pointing out that the majority of people with monkeypox are gay men that engaged in sex at pride festivals in Spain and Belgium - or were intimate with someone who did.

I know that's not a convenient fact, but don't create a conspiracy narrative (lie) that targets your political enemies because you don't like the facts.  The truth matters always.

Monkeypox outbreak likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe, says WHO expert | PBS NewsHour
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

garron: koder: "This is not the kind of spread we've seen in West Africa, so there may be something new happening in the West," he said.

Yeah, some right-wing, anti-gay nutter, with intercontinental travel means, is doing it intentionally.  Likely an older individual or even a younger one previously in an armed forces (either would have a smallpox vaccine, which would embolden them).

Incidentally this is why you should do everything you can to eradicate pathogens that can be preserved indefinitely, are marginally fatal, are airborne, and have relatively widely-available vaccines.

Right.  You must be missing the articles pointing out that the majority of people with monkeypox are gay men that engaged in sex at pride festivals in Spain and Belgium - or were intimate with someone who did.

I know that's not a convenient fact, but don't create a conspiracy narrative (lie) that targets your political enemies because you don't like the facts.  The truth matters always.

Monkeypox outbreak likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe, says WHO expert | PBS NewsHour


Good news.  We have a pride festival coming up soon in SF.  Monkeypox ACTIVATE!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mononymous: https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/monkeypox-likely-spread-sex-two-raves-europe-expert-says-rcna30055

https://nypost.com/2022/05/23/who-expert-david-heymann-says-monkeypox-outbreak-came-from-sex-at-european-raves/

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/3498163-sex-at-two-europe-raves-may-explain-unusual-monkeypox-outbreaks-says-who-expert/


Nobody ever invites me to anything. Shucks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: "Baffled", lol.


Translated for UK readers: Boffins baffled by bumps. Blimey!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
bshistorian.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mononymous: https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/monkeypox-likely-spread-sex-two-raves-europe-expert-says-rcna30055

https://nypost.com/2022/05/23/who-expert-david-heymann-says-monkeypox-outbreak-came-from-sex-at-european-raves/

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/3498163-sex-at-two-europe-raves-may-explain-unusual-monkeypox-outbreaks-says-who-expert/


Well, there goes my vacation plans. . .
 
dennysgod
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Regardless of the how's and why's there is one thing that you can count on:  The GQP will make things worse.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait...they traced this to two Euro sex parties?  I'm assuming this is all over xvideos.....
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: In Germany, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the government was confident the outbreak could be contained.

Remember when countries said this about COVID? Good times, good times.


To be fair, I don't think there are any confirmed COVID cases outside of Earth, so it is 100% contained.

Even if a person could cough at the speed of light COVID wouldn't even make it outside of our solar system before it died outside of a human host.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Regardless of the how's and why's there is one thing that you can count on:  The GQP will make things worse.


I'm betting everyone freaking out over this being linked to gay men and the added stigma wanting to hush that part of the outbreak is going to make it worse, because the people that really need to be worried about it aren't going to be properly message-targeted.

And that sure isn't the GOP.
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Wait...they traced this to two Euro sex parties?  I'm assuming this is all over xvideos.....


Time to investigate...for science!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The mortality rate is near 0. People are just freaking out because it's endemic to the African continent. Well, was endemic to the African continent. It's not the airborne version with a 10% mortality rate.... Yet.
 
BaseballFan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, maybe someone ought to check the bioweapons locker in Russia.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: garron: koder: "This is not the kind of spread we've seen in West Africa, so there may be something new happening in the West," he said.

Yeah, some right-wing, anti-gay nutter, with intercontinental travel means, is doing it intentionally.  Likely an older individual or even a younger one previously in an armed forces (either would have a smallpox vaccine, which would embolden them).

Incidentally this is why you should do everything you can to eradicate pathogens that can be preserved indefinitely, are marginally fatal, are airborne, and have relatively widely-available vaccines.

Right.  You must be missing the articles pointing out that the majority of people with monkeypox are gay men that engaged in sex at pride festivals in Spain and Belgium - or were intimate with someone who did.

I know that's not a convenient fact, but don't create a conspiracy narrative (lie) that targets your political enemies because you don't like the facts.  The truth matters always.

Monkeypox outbreak likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe, says WHO expert | PBS NewsHour

Good news.  We have a pride festival coming up soon in SF.  Monkeypox ACTIVATE!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

garron: Monkeypox outbreak likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe, says WHO expert | PBS NewsHour


Damnit.

I was hoping it was a Native American selling blankets on Etsy or Amazon Marketplace as an giant F U to white people.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like a fun rave... if you don't count the monkey pox stuff.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BaseballFan: Well, maybe someone ought to check the bioweapons locker in Russia.


Saw a comment on reddit saying it's the latest thing out of the Wuhan lab. 🤦🏼‍♂
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Putin is experimenting with delivery systems for smallpox.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mononymous: https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/monkeypox-likely-spread-sex-two-raves-europe-expert-says-rcna30055

https://nypost.com/2022/05/23/who-expert-david-heymann-says-monkeypox-outbreak-came-from-sex-at-european-raves/

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/3498163-sex-at-two-europe-raves-may-explain-unusual-monkeypox-outbreaks-says-who-expert/


I've still got lots of face masks but they don't fit well on other parts of my body.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Walker: In Germany, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the government was confident the outbreak could be contained.

Remember when countries said this about COVID? Good times, good times.

To be fair, I don't think there are any confirmed COVID cases outside of Earth, so it is 100% contained.

Even if a person could cough at the speed of light COVID wouldn't even make it outside of our solar system before it died outside of a human host.


At the speed of light, the virus would not experience time.  And at just under the speed of light, its reletivistic time dialation would be huge.  How far it gets (barring all other factors) is dependent in the speed of light percentage.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

koder: "This is not the kind of spread we've seen in West Africa, so there may be something new happening in the West," he said.

Yeah, some right-wing, anti-gay nutter, with intercontinental travel means, is doing it intentionally.  Likely an older individual or even a younger one previously in an armed forces (either would have a smallpox vaccine, which would embolden them).

Incidentally this is why you should do everything you can to eradicate pathogens that can be preserved indefinitely, are marginally fatal, are airborne, and have relatively widely-available vaccines.


... Monkeypox has an animal resivor, unlike smallpox (which really only had humans), which is why it is basically impossible to eradicate. Nothing involved in this outbreak has anything to do things preserved indefinitely, save that smallpox vaccine gave some cross-resistance to it.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's just a coincidence that I see monkeys gathering outside. They...they seem to be smoking cigarettes and pointing this way.
 
Rindred
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I knew NFTs were a bad idea.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: dennysgod: Regardless of the how's and why's there is one thing that you can count on:  The GQP will make things worse.

I'm betting everyone freaking out over this being linked to gay men and the added stigma wanting to hush that part of the outbreak is going to make it worse, because the people that really need to be worried about it aren't going to be properly message-targeted.

And that sure isn't the GOP.


If you're old enough to remember the AIDS outbreak it makes you less enthused to link the spread directly to sexual persuasion
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: I'm sure it's just a coincidence that I see monkeys gathering outside. They...they seem to be smoking cigarettes and pointing this way.


On the one hand, someone is finding you attractive. On the other hand, it's a bunch of farking monkeys.
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: In Germany, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the government was confident the outbreak could be contained.

Remember when countries said this about COVID? Good times, good times.


No, I don't remember that being said. We knew full well before it got here that Covid was likely coming. If you didn't stock up on toilet paper, that's on you.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boo_Guy: Sounds like a fun rave... if you don't count the monkey pox stuff.
[Fark user image image 440x571]


Hmmm. Remind me again, HOW miserable are monkeypox symptoms?

/nice legs
 
