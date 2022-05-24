 Skip to content
(Guinness World Records)   Not news: Columbian solves three Rubik's cube. Somewhat newsy: in less than 5 minutes. Fark: while juggling   (guinnessworldrecords.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How did he peel off the stickers and put them in the right spot while juggling??
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fail. He solved them only one at a time, not all at the same time.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh sure, back in April, but what have you done recently?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Based on the headline, that Ivy League education must have been good for something.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ok that was insane. Well done kid.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I picked one up and looked at it once
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pfft.

Nerd.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Contrary to what Subby's headline says, it was a Colombian who broke the record for the fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes whilst juggling.

A Colombian is someone who lives in the South American nation of Colombia, which does not have the letter "U" in its name.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Watch out for Columbia, it's that new country founded by people who can't spell check.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Contrary to what Subby's headline says, it was a Colombian who broke the record for the fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes whilst juggling.

A Colombian is someone who lives in the South American nation of Colombia, which does not have the letter "U" in its name.


Hey, maybe the guy's originally from Hood River.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
See what happens when you have no internet access.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Contrary to what Subby's headline says, it was a Colombian who broke the record for the fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes whilst juggling.

A Colombian is someone who lives in the South American nation of Colombia, which does not have the letter "U" in its name.


Maybe the guy's from the Columbian district?

// I can solve a Rubik's in 5min or less - not while juggling, and certainly not 3 of them at once
// it's not too hard to learn - there's like 5 move sets, and if you have the time to practice you'll get it in a week or two
// I bet you could train the smarter apes to do it
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: See what happens when you have no internet access.


And lots of cocaine.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: farkitallletitend: See what happens when you have no internet access.

And lots of cocaine.


Touche, beat me...

Fark user imageView Full Size


but like, LOTS.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Dodo David: Contrary to what Subby's headline says, it was a Colombian who broke the record for the fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes whilst juggling.

A Colombian is someone who lives in the South American nation of Colombia, which does not have the letter "U" in its name.

Maybe the guy's from the Columbian district?

// I can solve a Rubik's in 5min or less - not while juggling, and certainly not 3 of them at once
// it's not too hard to learn - there's like 5 move sets, and if you have the time to practice you'll get it in a week or two
// I bet you could train the smarter apes to do it


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And, er, one more thing.
 
