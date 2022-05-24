 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Killing Joke, General Public, The Jazz Butcher, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #346. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
((Hello............ .ollɘH))

In stereo
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Got a meeting at showtime, and I actually have to participate in this one, so I don't know how much I'll be around today. Definitely won't be here tomorrow or Thursday, because I'll be out walking in the woods.

Here, have some bears that just traipsed through my aunt and uncle's yard this morning. They're not penguins, but they are wearing black.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Got a meeting at showtime, and I actually have to participate in this one, so I don't know how much I'll be around today. Definitely won't be here tomorrow or Thursday, because I'll be out walking in the woods.


Ooooh a walk in the woods? Sounds lovely! I'll be doing that starting nxt Thurs in North Carolina.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I stumbled on this beauty at the weekend
Mess - She's In Parties (Live Video)
Youtube BEfVUKW2C2w
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ready for action
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did You Say General Public or Are You Leading Me On?

images.wolfgangsvault.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What general public might look like
rcpi-live-cdn.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Got a meeting at showtime, and I actually have to participate in this one, so I don't know how much I'll be around today. Definitely won't be here tomorrow or Thursday, because I'll be out walking in the woods.

Ooooh a walk in the woods? Sounds lovely! I'll be doing that starting nxt Thurs in North Carolina.


fun fact: i spent part of my youth growing up in winston-salem, nc. was a fun place.

/i kinda miss lightning bugs
/not enough that i'd move back tho
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Again, this particular pre-show has interesting content
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 In other news

https://www.nme.com/news/music/suede-announce-new-album-autofiction-and-intimate-london-tour-dates-3231976
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Top o' the morning/afternoon to you all.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Claudia's getting the hang of her play out music now
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Grr. More meetings during the show. And meetings I have to participate in. Will experiment with just how loud background music can be before people start to complain.

Stupid global teams and timezones.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: i kinda miss lightning bugs


I'll try and bring some back for you

/not sure it's legal
//but that's never stopped me before
///three slashies and a smile
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: Top o' the morning/afternoon to you all.


*tips top hat in your general direction*
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
World Penguin Day

lol
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OMG paging djslowdive!!!!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also, I assume someone here knows where to send this complaint:

How come World Goth Day was NOT Friday the 13th?  Like, a few weeks ago there was one.

Seems like a big missed opportunity, but I'm no business goth.

I checked next year, and there is another Friday the 13th.  That is also NOT World Goth Day.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thank you TF fairy!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
*productivity declines*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


those who know, know.
 
