(WUSA9)   There's having some wild turkey after a funeral, but then there's having a wild turkey join a funeral   (wusa9.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

12 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That really is awesome, it's not hokie.
 
BBH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes sense to me, Ben Franklin wanted the Wild Turkey to be "America's Bird".
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It knows it was almost the National Bird.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...And lastly, to my heirs and well-wishers, when you say goodbye, bury me with some wild turkey in my hands."

gifrific.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BBH: Makes sense to me, Ben Franklin wanted the Wild Turkey to be "America's Bird".


(shakes tiny talon)
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well it's nice SOME turkeys in DC are getting good press, because there's a royal dick of a turkey attacking bicyclists on a trail near the Maryland border:

Wild turkey attacks woman in DC
Youtube TUsZJ7WUzFs
 
BBH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That turkey is more respectful to fallen military personnel than TFT (TFG).
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was once at an outdoor wedding in Meadville, PA, that a turkey flew over, about 12' off the ground.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Well it's nice SOME turkeys in DC are getting good press, because there's a royal dick of a turkey attacking bicyclists on a trail near the Maryland border:

[YouTube video: Wild turkey attacks woman in DC]


Let's see it's spring
What happens in spring that could make a wild animal territorial?

And I gotta ask was she just minding her own business or was she like oh look a big bird let me get a close up pic
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Lsherm: Well it's nice SOME turkeys in DC are getting good press, because there's a royal dick of a turkey attacking bicyclists on a trail near the Maryland border:

[YouTube video: Wild turkey attacks woman in DC]

Let's see it's spring
What happens in spring that could make a wild animal territorial?

And I gotta ask was she just minding her own business or was she like oh look a big bird let me get a close up pic


Nah, local news has been having a field day with it. I think the bird nested right next to the bike path and she's taking on any and all comers who go through that way.
 
