(MSN)   Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe analyzes the strategic battle between Putin and Zelensky and concludes one of them is paying a masterful game of mental chess, and it ain't the Russians   (msn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The fox runs for his dinner, the rabbit runs for his life.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Former NATO Supreme Commander is full of trite wisdom and awfully lacking on military calculus.  Also given the title I would have expected Putin's name to appear more than once in the article.  Putin has not made a similar brutal assessment?  maybe, who knows? we sure don't after reading the article.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not sensing "running rabbit" from VZ and the UA. More of a sense of awakening power and confidence. Of course this is bolstered by vast international support without which they would have been a tasty meal for the fox.

Remember Bugs Bunny as Jekyll and Hyde?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Former NATO Supreme Commander is full of trite wisdom and awfully lacking on military calculus.  Also given the title I would have expected Putin's name to appear more than once in the article.  Putin has not made a similar brutal assessment?  maybe, who knows? we sure don't after reading the article.


We get it, military and anything associated with it is bad.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah it has nothing to do with the western powers providing all the C&C versus a complete lack of any on the Russian side.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: We get it, military and anything associated with it is bad.


Hey, followed me.  Try to keep up.

I like NATO.  This article is pointless.
 
soupafi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Was it his dad?
 
stevejovi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Former NATO Supreme Commander is full of trite wisdom and awfully lacking on military calculus.  Also given the title I would have expected Putin's name to appear more than once in the article.  Putin has not made a similar brutal assessment?  maybe, who knows? we sure don't after reading the article.


FTFA: "Retired Adm. James Stavridis was the 16th Supreme Allied Commander at NATO. This essay is adapted from his graduation address to the class of 2022 at The Citadel."

Graduation address to a bunch of military wannabees. Trite platitudes and flowery bullshiat was the order of the day. Meh. Mission accomplished.
 
wxboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dbaggins: Former NATO Supreme Commander is full of trite wisdom and awfully lacking on military calculus.  Also given the title I would have expected Putin's name to appear more than once in the article.  Putin has not made a similar brutal assessment?  maybe, who knows? we sure don't after reading the article.

We get it, military and anything associated with it is bad.


He's not wrong. TFA's headline is: "Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Stavridis: Zelenskyy beats Putin on military calculus". TFA contains nothing more than "Zelenskyy has national pride working for him" and nothing about military calculus, or anything about what Putin's not doing right.

In fact, after the first sentence:

"As Russia's war against Ukraine grinds on into its third brutal month, it is clearly a battle not only of blood and treasure in the fields, cities and skies of Ukraine, but also a very personal contest between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy."

Putin doesn't get a single mention again except for "Faced with a ruthless, implacable and immoral foe in the Russian dictator"
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Apparently stealing your own best pieces and sacrificing the rest isn't a winning chess strategy. Who knew?
 
