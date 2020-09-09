 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   Free boats at Lake Mead, everyone   (koin.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of those was Ben Gardners boat
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just begging to be photoshopped.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they recover them, I'd buy them, but only if they're for sail.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty awesome.  I mean, it's horrifying because the west will be uninhabitable soon, but that's pretty neat to uncover these relics after all these years
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my Uncle Dave was still alive he'd probably be able to get each and every one of them back in operational order.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I should get a boat.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have all the fish gone through the turbines? Seems like they should be striking on any thing you put in the water
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine a world where the government would actually send someone in to clean that junk up.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure about the Amusing tag, especially for folks in NV, AZ, parts of CA, and parts of Mexico (the country, not the "New" state.)
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: Imagine a world where the government would actually send someone in to clean that junk up.


The invisible hand of the free market will clean our public spaces
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much it would be to restore that jet ski.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
baka-san

I laughed out loud
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That actually looks like it was a fairly top of the line ski boat, like maybe a Schiada.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wait for the free trailers

FREE TRAILER!
Youtube vhc2vcRxpNs
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you know what they say, the two best days of boat ownership are the day you buy it and the day you sink it.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As of 2 p.m. Monday, Lake Mead's water level is 1,049.66 feet

As of mid-March, the Bureau of Reclamation was projecting that Mead would be 1057 at the end of April and 1046 at the end of July.  So we're at July numbers two full months early.  And we're now less than 100 feet from a power cutoff.

In bad years, Mead can lose 20 feet per year.  We've staved off some of that lately by draining some upstream reservoirs (sorry Blue Mesa people -- ain't gonna be no boating for you this year).  But that's a band-aid fix.  Mead will hit deadpool in our lifetimes, and probably before the end of the '20s.

/don't get me started on Powell.  I'd invest my life savings in Trump-branded NFTs before I'd invest in real estate in Page, AZ right now.
//so glad I didn't get around to buying retirement property in St. George, UT now...


Let's see: power cutoff at Mead is at 950 feet and deadpool is at 895.  (We'll ignore the SWNA pipeline at 875 because at that point, what farking difference does any of it make?)

April/May is usually the high-water mark for the season, so it's all downhill from here.  Expect
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think you mean Mead Pond
 
Two16
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Soon...

static.tweaktown.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: I think you mean Mead Pond


Mead Puddle next year.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: [Fark user image 425x566]
Just begging to be photoshopped.


*shrug*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wonder how long before the BWI emerges.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Just begging to be photoshopped.


LOL, it's easy to forget that when a boat sinks, it doesn't necessarily mean that it sinks to the bottom and sits there flat...
 
aperson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I miss definitely typed B29 but my phone thinks it knows better.
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Today, on The History of Hold My Beer, we poke around on the bottom of Lake Mead...
 
alex10294
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: That's pretty awesome.  I mean, it's horrifying because the west will be uninhabitable soon, but that's pretty neat to uncover these relics after all these years


Buy out the farmers, and there will be 5x the water needed for the current population to have all the water they want.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

alex10294: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: That's pretty awesome.  I mean, it's horrifying because the west will be uninhabitable soon, but that's pretty neat to uncover these relics after all these years

Buy out the farmers, and there will be 5x the water needed for the current population to have all the water they want.


... but nothing to wash down with it.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Imagine a world where the government would actually send someone in to clean that junk up.


Don't worry, I'm sure they have mailed tickets to the registered owners to remove their property.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Bob The Nob: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Just begging to be photoshopped.

LOL, it's easy to forget that when a boat sinks, it doesn't necessarily mean that it sinks to the bottom and sits there flat...


Suggests where they dumped the unsold Enzyte.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This article is an article brought to you by the department of redundancy department.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Muta: NephilimNexus: Imagine a world where the government would actually send someone in to clean that junk up.

The invisible hand of the free market will clean our public spaces


Is there anything the invisible hand of the free market can't do?  It's like Bill Brasky!
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NephilimNexus: Imagine a world where the government would actually send someone in to clean that junk up.


Imagine a world where law enforcement authorities would check the registration and make the owners that sank them clean their wrecks up.
 
