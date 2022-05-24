 Skip to content
(My NBC 15)   Old and busted: Helicopters. New hotness: Helicampers   (mynbc15.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, U.S. Coast Guard couple, United States Coast Guard, Mobile, Canadian Coast Guard, helicopter, camper, Mobile, Alabama  
672 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2022 at 3:29 PM



13 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want one.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
thats awesome
 
drayno76
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It'll be a fun novelty for a few years then you're going to have to figure out what to do with it and where to store it.

Either that or you'll need a whole lot of this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Electric Monk has lost his horse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Still old and busted, subby.
https://www.stresslesscamping.com/blog/2020/3/25/the-flying-winnebago

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Would have been a lot cooler if the helicopter was still functional.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Finally the crappy old vans and school busses got priced out of the hipster budget?

Exactly the DIY contraption I want in front of me at speed on the freeway.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Where can I get an A-10 Warthog chassis? I need to make a FARK-RV.

/The hot tub? Titanium.
//Hot dogs? Spits 'em out at 4000/min.
///Here's yer farkin' ground support!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Would have been a lot cooler if the helicopter was still functional.


I was thinking the same thing

Highwayman Intro & Transformation Scene - DVD Release Action
Youtube asYhAU_mzxw
At the very least, I'd have turned it around so it was more obvious what it was as you were towing it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You can always tell the russian models by the extra ventilation....
 
kb7rky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: You can always tell the russian models by the extra ventilation....


Thread over.

Someone get the lights, please.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We have a protected bay where I am at that had seaplanes touch and go.

But this thing crossed by once. After getting over being gobsmacked I was thinking "these balls these balls" long before Red Bull.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Weird thing I only saw this once, wonder why I imagine he got a wife and well dying is not something a mom wants for their kids. Looks cool  I would take a traditional para glider.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean, it's a cool idea, but it's got absolute shiat for space. It's a niche gimmick, but not a very functional camping trailer, especially since it probably weighs a motherfarking ton, with support members that don't need to be there for a camper and are just extra weight.

It's neat, but I wouldn't own it.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

assalon5: We have a protected bay where I am at that had seaplanes touch and go.

But this thing crossed by once. After getting over being gobsmacked I was thinking "these balls these balls" long before Red Bull.


[Fark user image 278x182]

Weird thing I only saw this once, wonder why I imagine he got a wife and well dying is not something a mom wants for their kids. Looks cool  I would take a traditional para glider.


You also might have only seen this once because the dude crashed and burned, before even getting the chance to marry.... :-)

Looks really, REALLY fun.
 
