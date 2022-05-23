 Skip to content
(WLOX Biloxi)   "Carl's death sent shockwaves through Ocean Springs last month because the rooster was so well known in the downtown area. Mourners even held a second line parade and painted a mural in his honor"   (wlox.com) divider line
stevenvictx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Must of been some cock
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of Carl's better quotes 'I look at my life every day, and I pop a boner."
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size

RIP
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shaffer was charged with "Coming to snuff the rooster".
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nice cock
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No pictures of the rooster killer?
 
