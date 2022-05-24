 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Crash shuts down I-5. Difficulty: one driver involved is missing, presumed swimming. The other is sleeping one off in lockup
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swimming? Subby, the only person I know of who survived jumping from that bridge broke both their legs and that was from an intentional suicide attempt, not from being knocked over the railing by a vehicle like this poor kid.

RIP
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing driver's body found below Ship Canal Bridge after rollover crash

I guess there's been an update
 
Morning Horsefarts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver was found dead under the bridge.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Swimming? Subby, the only person I know of who survived jumping from that bridge broke both their legs and that was from an intentional suicide attempt, not from being knocked over the railing by a vehicle like this poor kid.

RIP


He wasn't knocked over the railing.  His vehicle rolled and he was thrown out of it and over the bridge. And this boys and girls is why we wear seat belts.  A rolling vehicle usually launches beltless occupants like they were fired from a catapult.
 
patowen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So he was in front of the disabled car with the hood open, trying to figure out what was wrong when his car got rear ended. 

He got launched like a croquet ball - except off a 182' bridge over cold busy waters.  

Life is chaotic.  Be ready
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: fragMasterFlash: Swimming? Subby, the only person I know of who survived jumping from that bridge broke both their legs and that was from an intentional suicide attempt, not from being knocked over the railing by a vehicle like this poor kid.

RIP

He wasn't knocked over the railing.  His vehicle rolled and he was thrown out of it and over the bridge. And this boys and girls is why we wear seat belts.  A rolling vehicle usually launches beltless occupants like they were fired from a catapult.


From TFA: According to the Washington State Patrol, Shelley was standing outside a disabled vehicle on the Ship Canal bridge when another vehicle hit Shelley's vehicle from behind. Shelley's vehicle was pushed forward, hitting Shelley and throwing him over the bridge's railing into the water below.

Would you like to go out and come back in again?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Perp was drunk. During very early rush hour. Who does that? Very freaky accident with both cars on their roofs. One must have rolled multiple times and tossed that driver in exactly the wrong direction.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Noah_Tall: fragMasterFlash: Swimming? Subby, the only person I know of who survived jumping from that bridge broke both their legs and that was from an intentional suicide attempt, not from being knocked over the railing by a vehicle like this poor kid.

RIP

He wasn't knocked over the railing.  His vehicle rolled and he was thrown out of it and over the bridge. And this boys and girls is why we wear seat belts.  A rolling vehicle usually launches beltless occupants like they were fired from a catapult.

From TFA: According to the Washington State Patrol, Shelley was standing outside a disabled vehicle on the Ship Canal bridge when another vehicle hit Shelley's vehicle from behind. Shelley's vehicle was pushed forward, hitting Shelley and throwing him over the bridge's railing into the water below.

Would you like to go out and come back in again?


I stand corrected. Not going to victim shame, but that's a pretty terrible idea to get out of the car on a freeway with almost no shoulder and giant dropoff.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Noah_Tall: fragMasterFlash: Swimming? Subby, the only person I know of who survived jumping from that bridge broke both their legs and that was from an intentional suicide attempt, not from being knocked over the railing by a vehicle like this poor kid.

RIP

He wasn't knocked over the railing.  His vehicle rolled and he was thrown out of it and over the bridge. And this boys and girls is why we wear seat belts.  A rolling vehicle usually launches beltless occupants like they were fired from a catapult.

From TFA: According to the Washington State Patrol, Shelley was standing outside a disabled vehicle on the Ship Canal bridge when another vehicle hit Shelley's vehicle from behind. Shelley's vehicle was pushed forward, hitting Shelley and throwing him over the bridge's railing into the water below.

Would you like to go out and come back in again?


You read the article?  You're lucky you weren't banned.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My cousin got passed by some speeding youth a long time ago on the highway. He then drove up to some commotion in the road...he recognized the car that had passed him, but it was severely messed up from a crash (and/or more likely rolling over). After searching for a decent while, they found that the guy had flown some considerable distance, over a wall, into some empty lot.
Lest you wonder if they guy had ran himself, this was at a time, on that rural road, where whatever police service there didn't test for alcohol nor be too concerned about a valid license (yes, that rural) as long as you didn't injure anyone else or massive property damage

/I think they searched for hours, but this is an old story, so can't trust my memory
//young guy actually survived
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One guy needed AAA and all he got was a guy that needs AA.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dang! I drove across that exact same bridge three weeks ago!
Should probably buy a lottery ticket.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My sister's wedding reception was held beneath there... yeah kids when those winds over the Columbia took out my alternator while crossing the Interstate Bridge I limped into Vancouver & right next to MasterTech... not the place to break down
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Dang! I drove across that exact same bridge three weeks ago!
Should probably buy a lottery ticket.


People go over that bridge 3-4 times daily... If you bought a lottery ticket, it'd be expired.

A funny thing is thiere is, on that bridge, a quick rise that can cause issues at speed. At 4:30am, drunk, it can be hazardous in the extreme. I just wonder if the guy who got punted thot about getting the car towed beforehand, it woulda been the smarter move, considering
 
robodog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Man that sucks. That's why I'm glad I can afford roadside assistance, much better to stay in my vehicle with the seatbelt still on and wait for the guy with the 1 ton or larger truck with flashing lights to park behind me. It's still no guarantee since plenty of idiots have hit them or cop cars with flashing lights, but it's better odds.

/Someone just hit an F650 construction truck on a major bridge here this morning.
//Hit so hard he spun the truck 180 and rolled the trailer with the construction sign
///Probably also drunk, morning drunks are hardcore
 
Morning Horsefarts
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: fragMasterFlash: Noah_Tall: fragMasterFlash: Swimming? Subby, the only person I know of who survived jumping from that bridge broke both their legs and that was from an intentional suicide attempt, not from being knocked over the railing by a vehicle like this poor kid.

RIP

He wasn't knocked over the railing.  His vehicle rolled and he was thrown out of it and over the bridge. And this boys and girls is why we wear seat belts.  A rolling vehicle usually launches beltless occupants like they were fired from a catapult.

From TFA: According to the Washington State Patrol, Shelley was standing outside a disabled vehicle on the Ship Canal bridge when another vehicle hit Shelley's vehicle from behind. Shelley's vehicle was pushed forward, hitting Shelley and throwing him over the bridge's railing into the water below.

Would you like to go out and come back in again?

I stand corrected. Not going to victim shame, but that's a pretty terrible idea to get out of the car on a freeway with almost no shoulder and giant dropoff.


I had a migraine with visual disruption in the middle of traffic on a curve on a busy interstate.  I was lucky to have made it to the shoulder before I went completely blind.  Had several state troopers do welfare checks and gently suggest that I pull down the road a bit.

I asked them with they wanted to be the guy on the hook for telling someone who is literally blind to get in a several-ton death machine and operate it, or just keep on eye on traffic while I waited for my folks to pick me up.

Moral of the story: Sometimes you can't control where your vehicle ends up.
 
I'm an excellent driver [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
EXCEPT in this bridge scenario, your chances of being struck by some dozy jackass while sitting in a disabled vehicle are very high.  If you can't pull off the shoulder on to the grass, you need to get out of the vehicle and stand well away from the inevitable impact when it happens.  In the bridge or restricted lane scenario, you might be better off standing against the barrier/wall well behind your vehicle, and when someone does hit it (they will) the impact should throw the debris and danger forward of your position.

Most Americans are distracted drivers 100% of the time.  They drift in and out of lanes to eat/apply make up/read Mail and everything else you should do at home.  Driving standards are shocking and they will kill you if you give them the opportunity.  This poor schmuck just gave them a new and exciting way to do it.
 
Theeng
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: EXCEPT in this bridge scenario, your chances of being struck by some dozy jackass while sitting in a disabled vehicle are very high.  If you can't pull off the shoulder on to the grass, you need to get out of the vehicle and stand well away from the inevitable impact when it happens.  In the bridge or restricted lane scenario, you might be better off standing against the barrier/wall well behind your vehicle, and when someone does hit it (they will) the impact should throw the debris and danger forward of your position.

Most Americans are distracted drivers 100% of the time.  They drift in and out of lanes to eat/apply make up/read Mail and everything else you should do at home.  Driving standards are shocking and they will kill you if you give them the opportunity.  This poor schmuck just gave them a new and exciting way to do it.


Getting out of the vehicle wasn't a good idea here.
 
Miller2226 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FlyingJ: My sister's wedding reception was held beneath there... yeah kids when those winds over the Columbia took out my alternator while crossing the Interstate Bridge I limped into Vancouver & right next to MasterTech... not the place to break down


No, not that I-5 bridge, this is the one practically in downtown Seattle.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
