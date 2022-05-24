 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Step 1: Airline employee asks passenger to not use wheelchair as luggage cart. Step 2: employee smacks passenger Step 3: Employee finds out, NFL Editon   (youtube.com) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

515 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2022 at 9:50 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That is what I call FA and FO.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He drunked him with two punches.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That is what I call FA and FO.


Flight attendant found out?

(I know its a gate agent)
 
hej
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No HERO tag?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It is completely unclear who started the fight.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
but it looked so easy inside the octagon
 
NewportBarGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But, for real... please don't use the wheelchairs as a luggage cart.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: He drunked him with two punches.


They weren't even particularly good punches - somebody needs to get that glass jaw looked at
 
petuniapup
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lambskincoat: He drunked him with two punches.

They weren't even particularly good punches - somebody needs to get that glass jaw looked at


Did you see his eye/side of his face after?  Looked painful...
 
DopamineKata [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It is completely unclear who started the fight.


Only because they shortened the original video.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is it OK if I don't root for either guy?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

petuniapup: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lambskincoat: He drunked him with two punches.

They weren't even particularly good punches - somebody needs to get that glass jaw looked at

Did you see his eye/side of his face after?  Looked painful...


Looked like he smashed that side of his face on the conveyor belt behind him when he fell down. Of course that first punch might have blasted that eye pretty good.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It is completely unclear who started the fight.


Daily Fail has a longer version, where Langley throws 5 or 6 slaps, punches & shoves before the employee slaps him once, then gets hit a couple of more times. You still can't tell what happened before the video starts, but it looks to me like Langley was the primary aggressor.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10845321/United-Airlines-worker-PUNCHES-passenger-check-hes-smacked-ground-bleeding.html
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

petuniapup: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Lambskincoat: He drunked him with two punches.

They weren't even particularly good punches - somebody needs to get that glass jaw looked at

Did you see his eye/side of his face after?  Looked painful...


Fing rings?
 
sleze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It is completely unclear who started the fight.


ETA
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"United we stand....."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Where's a cop when you need one.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Is it OK if I don't root for either guy?


BSAB, right? I'm sure the attitude that he could put his hands on another human because that person didn't do exactly what he said wasn't rooted in racism at all...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image image 243x184]
"United we stand....."


Well, sort-of-stand, mostly-teeter, slightly-collapse-against-equipment.
 
xxdangerbobxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Is it OK if I don't root for either guy?


No. This isn't a Burger King, pick one god damnit.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: tasteme: [Fark user image image 243x184]
"United we stand....."

Well, sort-of-stand, mostly-teeter, slightly-collapse-against-equipment.


"United we stagger... and bleed on ourselves"
 
inner ted
‘’ less than a minute ago  

spacechecker: ChrisDe: Is it OK if I don't root for either guy?

BSAB, right? I'm sure the attitude that he could put his hands on another human because that person didn't do exactly what he said wasn't rooted in racism at all...


If the description of the incident above is accurate, you're a fool

Let's see if you really lose it:
Alopecia is funny

Come at me
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If only the guy would have landed on a conveyor belt and drifted off to the back luggage area.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.