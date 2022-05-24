 Skip to content
Nothing good happens after 4am... especially if you are hanging out near a 300-foot cliff
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, been there
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
According to Vincent, he and three friends went to the cliffs Sunday night to go hiking and hang out. One of the friends had to go to the bathroom outside in the dark and she slipped and fell down the cliff onto the rocky beach below, Vincent said. As the three friends were trying to find her off the edge of cliff, they too slipped and fell.

Back in the day when I used to go backpacking, I would never camp near a cliff just for this reason (also, I'm scared shiatless of heights). We'd go to Red River Gorge in Kentucky, and invariably, someone would want to camp up on top of one of the 200 foot drops. Fark that.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I always heard the expression refer to midnight as opposed to 4am... must be a Time Zone thing.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At 0400 hrs the party has either ended or is on like Donkey Kong.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: According to Vincent, he and three friends went to the cliffs Sunday night to go hiking and hang out. One of the friends had to go to the bathroom outside in the dark and she slipped and fell down the cliff onto the rocky beach below, Vincent said. As the three friends were trying to find her off the edge of cliff, they too slipped and fell.

Back in the day when I used to go backpacking, I would never camp near a cliff just for this reason (also, I'm scared shiatless of heights). We'd go to Red River Gorge in Kentucky, and invariably, someone would want to camp up on top of one of the 200 foot drops. Fark that.


There is a neighborhood abutting those cliffs. No way I'd want my dog within 100 yards of that area let alone me hiking there at night.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
300 foot Cliff? That's a lot of Clavin!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
According to Vincent, he and three friends went to the cliffs Sunday night to go hiking and hang out. One of the friends had to go to the bathroom outside in the dark and she slipped and fell down the cliff onto the rocky beach below, Vincent said. As the three friends were trying to find her off the edge of cliff, they too slipped and fell.

I would like to hope that if I had been camping with them, by the time the second person fell off the cliff, or at least by the third, I would stop and rethink my searches and rescues. Maybe call in some pros to take over.

On the other hand I might be the one who'd get up to take a shiat and fall off a cliff
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
CSB:

So, back in 2002, a friend and I were doing the Great American Road Trip, circumnavigating the continental US.  I was doing all (most) of the driving as (a) it was my car and (b) he had just had LASIK surgery.  So rule was: when I decide we stop, we stop, no matter where.  Otherwise we wouldnt make the r/t in the 2.5 weeks we had.

So we find ourselves in California and I find myself swerving to avoid patches of tar on the road as if they were 3-D objects.

Time to call it a night.

So we pull off to the side and get our sleeping bags out, set 'em up next to the car.  You can hear the dull roar of the ocean off in the distance and we fade to black.

Next morning I wake up needing to pee.  I figure I'll just go let loose in the surf and so crawl out of the sack and

It turns out the ocean wasn't off in the distance
------->

It was off in the distance
|
|
V

We were about 30 feet from the edge of a tall-enough cliff.

Fark user imageView Full Size


My only thought was, "If I had to pee last night, in the dark...."
 
