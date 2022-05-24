 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NL Times (Netherlands))   Cancer vaccine cures ten year old's bone cancer. Now he wants steak. Still no cure f...no, wait?   (nltimes.nl) divider line
24
    More: Spiffy, Cancer, cancer vaccine, Immune system, Oncology, dogs' chances, research team, important step, Vaccine  
•       •       •

1076 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2022 at 10:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost my grandfather 19 years ago to bone cancer after he has beat prostate cancer. Hopefully this will lead to something for humans in the near future.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'd be so awesome. A cure for goddamed cancer.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Assuming humanity can put war back in its collective pants,
These next 30 years are going to be amazing for medicine.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sub Human: That'd be so awesome. A cure for goddamed cancer.


*One form of cancer.
 
robodog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Assuming humanity can put war back in its collective pants,
These next 30 years are going to be amazing for medicine.


Given the extreme headwinds of climate change I don't think less war is in humanities future. Desperate people tend to end up in fight or flight and both actually generally lead to wars.

/Sorry to be Debbie Downer
//Will be very happy to see more cancers go away
///Fark cancer
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope i'm still alive when the cure for cancer is announced.  It will be a great day for science.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There are many different cancers & many causes for them. A single vaccine won't cure all cancer, but if it could cure like 90% of all cancer, or heck even 1-2%, it would save millions of lives.

Huge deal
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The news media is utterly confused about the differences between a vaccine, a treatment and a cure. I blame Trump.
 
inner ted
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Best woofday thread ever
 
johnphantom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

alechemist: Lost my grandfather 19 years ago to bone cancer after he has beat prostate cancer. Hopefully this will lead to something for humans in the near future.


Lost my uncle to bone cancer that spread about 5 years ago. Spent a couple months with him pretty much just the two of us refurbishing my mom's downstairs for my grandmother to live there. We didn't talk much, he sort of leaned Republican as the next in line for Post Master General of the USA and we just didn't talk much - this was before Trump in 2010, he did not make any disparaging remarks about Dems, we talked about individual rights.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark cancer

/insert long diatribe on how much it sucks seeing a child suffer from it
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Sub Human: That'd be so awesome. A cure for goddamed cancer.

*One form of cancer.


**It's a good start
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lost my dog to liver cancer in 2020, would've given anything for a treatment.

/ Still hate 2020 with the fire of a thousand suns
 
someonelse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cancer is an umbrella term for many different diseases. This is great, though.
 
zidders
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rax
by Zidders

A once very sick Malinois
gave to the doctors his fuzzy paw.
A thank you for their new vaccine
upon which all his hopes had leaned.

Made in a lab in Amsterdam.
Part of a now years-long program
this shot affects a bad protein.
One that when active can be quite mean.

It turns off a dog's immune system.
Cancerous tumors then grow within them.
The vaccine takes this protein out.
A new chance is given where there was doubt.

Here's hoping that with this medicine
a cure for more cancers won't be a whim. 
Once more our loyal four-legged friends
are there to face threats and defend.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Sub Human: That'd be so awesome. A cure for goddamed cancer.

*One form of cancer.


Seemed to be several times according to TFA.
 
zidders
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Lost my dog to liver cancer in 2020, would've given anything for a treatment.

/ Still hate 2020 with the fire of a thousand suns


I'm sorry, friend. We lost our Ibizan hound Shiner to cancer back in 2011. I wouldn't wish having to go through losing a friend like that on anyone.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Sub Human: That'd be so awesome. A cure for goddamed cancer.

*One form of cancer.


"The vaccine proved effective in laboratory animals against colorectal cancer, skin cancer, and brain tumors. And now also in spontaneous bladder cancer "
 
DRTFA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If the cure for cancer turns out to be a vaccine, 30% of the people will refuse.
 
groverpm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Sub Human: That'd be so awesome. A cure for goddamed cancer.

*One form of cancer.


FTFA: "The vaccine proved effective in laboratory animals against colorectal cancer, skin cancer, and brain tumors. And now also in spontaneous bladder cancer in dogs," said Griffioen.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Fireproof: Sub Human: That'd be so awesome. A cure for goddamed cancer.

*One form of cancer.

**It's a good start


***Agreed.
 
groverpm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: Fireproof: Sub Human: That'd be so awesome. A cure for goddamed cancer.

*One form of cancer.

"The vaccine proved effective in laboratory animals against colorectal cancer, skin cancer, and brain tumors. And now also in spontaneous bladder cancer "


/shakes tiny fist
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

alechemist: Lost my grandfather 19 years ago to bone cancer after he has beat prostate cancer. Hopefully this will lead to something for humans in the near future.


I lost a friend who was under 50 to bone cancer.  That a vaccine works even on a dog is impressive as heck.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a quality Fark.com headline right there...well done *rimshot*. ;)
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.