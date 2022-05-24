 Skip to content
(MSN)   No one expects the Spanish regasification   (msn.com)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we all having a gas?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Biden Hey Putin have problems you call me
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Are we all having a gas?


The Rolling Stones - Jumpin' Jack Flash (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube G3dFpQzu54w
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article had to be written by AI, right?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spain has Taco Bells?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That reminds me, tonight we get to see if the "Midland over Moscow" candidate to run Texas oil and gas fields won the runoff against other GOP candidates who teach CRT in their spare time.  It's a first step in decertifying Texas windfarms and solar producers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: That article had to be written by AI, right?



Are you talking about the quotes? They're just quoting Sanchez -- I'm willing to give the guy a break since he's speaking English as a second or third language in order to give an interview to English-language TV in our own language.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: bthom37: That article had to be written by AI, right?


Are you talking about the quotes? They're just quoting Sanchez -- I'm willing to give the guy a break since he's speaking English as a second or third language in order to give an interview to English-language TV in our own language.


Plus, leaving linguistics aside, what he's saying makes a lot of sense.  This war has turned into an opportunity - and an impetus - to finally make some advances on climate *and* political situations.
 
bthom37
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: bthom37: That article had to be written by AI, right?


Are you talking about the quotes? They're just quoting Sanchez -- I'm willing to give the guy a break since he's speaking English as a second or third language in order to give an interview to English-language TV in our own language.


No, all the text was odd, and at no point did it explain anything.
 
