(Daily Star)   Yeah. Thanks a lot, guys (possible nsfw content on page)
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure about the Brits, but I'mcertain the Ukranian standpoint is that "nobody else gets to kill him; that's OUR score to settle"

/ok Finland, we aren't gonna even try and stop you
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad none of the attempts worked out.

Oh well, try, try again.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly, before 2014, everybody considered Putin to be just another head of state.  He wasn't persona non grata then, or when most of these occurred.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old saying , If at first you don't succeed , try , try again ..
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Body doubles" ....

The old joke is that Saddam Hussein had about 20 body doubles. One day, someone came to them and said, "I have good news and bad news for you guys."

"What's the good news?"

"The Leader has survived another assassination attempt."

"What's the bad news?"

"He lost an arm."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: "Body doubles" ....

The old joke is that Saddam Hussein had about 20 body doubles. One day, someone came to them and said, "I have good news and bad news for you guys."

"What's the good news?"

"The Leader has survived another assassination attempt."

"What's the bad news?"

"He lost an arm."


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They say it takes about 7 tries to break a bad habit
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They test his pool water for poison, but do they test it for polonium?

A few tiny drones could drop polonium in a pool fairly easily
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read the article, and some of these are a stretch:

A month later, a man named Ivan Zaitsev arrived at the Kremlin, claiming to be the President of Russia and announced that he was there "to cut Putin's head off" to prevent Russia falling under control of the Nazis. He was detained and incarcerated in a mental institution.

If that qualifies as an assassination attempt, then the D.C. police are stopping attempts like this on Biden three or four times a week.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: They test his pool water for poison, but do they test it for polonium?

A few tiny drones could drop polonium in a pool fairly easily


Think of the headline possibilities!

"Putin possibly poisoned in polonium pool party"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Quick, Agent Kensington! We've got to get this report about a potential plot to assassinate russian president vladimir putin!"

<silence>

So, there's a pub down the street...Curry okay?"
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: They test his pool water for poison, but do they test it for polonium?

A few tiny drones could drop polonium in a pool fairly easily


How about flame throwers? As real as a doughnut, motherfarker.

static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

blondambition: mikaloyd: They test his pool water for poison, but do they test it for polonium?

A few tiny drones could drop polonium in a pool fairly easily

How about flame throwers? As real as a doughnut, motherfarker.

[static1.srcdn.com image 740x370]


Now we just need to camoflage  the flamethrower guy and station him next to Putins  Hot tub nee pool
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Russian leader President Vladimir Putin has survived no fewer than five assassination attempts over the past few years, and is now escorted everywhere he goes by a team of crack snipers ready to take out any assailants.

Just takes one of those snipers to realize how deranged he is, turn on him and change the course of history. I'm not holding my breath, though.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They traveled back in time for nothing!!!
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"A month later, a man named Ivan Zaitsev arrived at the Kremlin, claiming to be the President of Russia and announced that he was there "to cut Putin's head off" to prevent Russia falling under control of the Nazis. He was detained and incarcerated in a mental institution."

Now that we know the guy was actually right shouldn't he be released and made king?
 
