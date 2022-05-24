 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Field and Stream)   Some people splash cold water on their face to wake up. Then there is this hirsute Akaskan   (fieldandstream.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing, final stretch, Sleep, Sleep apnea, English-language films, Polysomnography, Circadian rhythm, Pond, Spring  
•       •       •

1722 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bear thread? Bear thread!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fieldandstream.comView Full Size


I meant to do that!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Akaskan?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What part of Yukon did you not understand, Yankee-Doodle?
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Akaskan?


Who's askin?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photographer is lucky the bear didn't decide to kill all witnesses. Like most of us would.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Akaskan?


media.istockphoto.comView Full Size

Typo.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: OkieDookie: Akaskan?

Who's askin?


Ak Ak Ak
Youtube TUpnt6Gz_iE
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Bear thread? Bear thread!
[Fark user image image 425x340]


Narrator: What's splashing on your face is not cold and not water.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Murflette: OkieDookie: Akaskan?

Who's askin?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TUpnt6Gz_iE]


♫ Working to hard can give you a heart attack ak ak ak...♫
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Bear thread? Bear thread!
[Fark user image image 425x340]

Narrator: What's splashing on your face is not cold and not water.


If it has any sense it'd better pretend pretty farking hard, 'cause it just seriously annoyed a bear to no end and is right there within melee range
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I must consult the Akaskic Records.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Murflette: OkieDookie: Akaskan?

Who's askin?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TUpnt6Gz_iE]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ZMugg: OkieDookie: Akaskan?

[media.istockphoto.com image 688x252]
Typo.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ZMugg: OkieDookie: Akaskan?

[media.istockphoto.com image 688x252]
Typo.


FTFY...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: OkieDookie: Murflette: OkieDookie: Akaskan?

Who's askin?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TUpnt6Gz_iE]

[i.imgur.com image 785x1035]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



or.. wait. she was japanese. n/m.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Murflette: OkieDookie: Akaskan?

Who's askin?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/TUpnt6Gz_iE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Ack Ack Ack
Youtube FqB6k9m6Pgo
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.