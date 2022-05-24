 Skip to content
(CBS News)   NYC's last street pay phone removed by crane, and not by the traditional method of being vomited on by a drunk finance bro and set on fire by some skell   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Repeat, New York City, New York City today, pay phones, digital billboards, U.K. officials, native New Yorker, prominent place, removal of pay phones  
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skell?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
La cabina | RTVE Archivo
Youtube 1H1_p6B4Ugo


And fark you CBS guy. The double decker busses used in London today are brand new hybrid models, and the same goes for London taxis, the current ones being new models that look similar to the old one because that way Londoners can recognise them easily.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

colinspooky: skell?


Yeah, you know, you got one, I got one, all vertebrates got one.  In this case, it's probably a reanimated one, due to black magic.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

colinspooky: skell?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skell
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The old payphone that once stood outside 745 7th Avenue will be brought to the Museum of the City of New York as part of its new "Analog City" exhibit. The exhibit looks back at life in the city before computers.

Very cool.
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My town has a pay phone outside one of the bigger businesses. I've never seen anyone using it and see people on their cells walking past it. I keep meaning to test it out of curiosity, but don't have coins when I think about it.

I wonder if whomever owns it decided it costs more to remove it than it's worth, and if no one else has the authority to take it out. As is, it's something like a museum exhibit: "Junior, when I was your age, people would put coins in big phones like that and use them to call people."
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: colinspooky: skell?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skell


Wow, like I have never heard that, ever
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It was a rather large crane.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jimjays: My town has a pay phone outside one of the bigger businesses. I've never seen anyone using it and see people on their cells walking past it. I keep meaning to test it out of curiosity, but don't have coins when I think about it.

I wonder if whomever owns it decided it costs more to remove it than it's worth, and if no one else has the authority to take it out. As is, it's something like a museum exhibit: "Junior, when I was your age, people would put coins in big phones like that and use them to call people."


Does anyone understand "drop a dime on them" anymore?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1H1_p6B4Ugo]

And fark you CBS guy. The double decker busses used in London today are brand new hybrid models, and the same goes for London taxis, the current ones being new models that look similar to the old one because that way Londoners can recognise them easily.



I've seen a TV spot about the new busses, very state of the art compared to our deathtraps.  I remember hearing some presenter commenting on the new Black Cabs, "The ride is good and very quiet, you have no trouble at all hearing the driver's political discourse concerning immigration and the economic impact of foreign nationals."
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jimjays: My town has a pay phone outside one of the bigger businesses. I've never seen anyone using it and see people on their cells walking past it. I keep meaning to test it out of curiosity, but don't have coins when I think about it.

I wonder if whomever owns it decided it costs more to remove it than it's worth, and if no one else has the authority to take it out. As is, it's something like a museum exhibit: "Junior, when I was your age, people would put coins in big phones like that and use them to call people."


It is probably abandoned. For a while there were small companies that bought out the telephone companies' payphone business. Then they went out of business. Your town hall should be able to tell you who they have registered as the owner. You may be able to pay the back taxes on it and own it yourself.

You can buy phone booths on eBay. They're heavy and hard to move. I helped a friend move one.
There's guy in town who has one in his side yard. I think he's trying to figure out what to do with it.

Pay phones are still to be found. Bus, train stations, and airports usually have a (well hidden) bank of them.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

knbwhite: jimjays: My town has a pay phone outside one of the bigger businesses. I've never seen anyone using it and see people on their cells walking past it. I keep meaning to test it out of curiosity, but don't have coins when I think about it.

I wonder if whomever owns it decided it costs more to remove it than it's worth, and if no one else has the authority to take it out. As is, it's something like a museum exhibit: "Junior, when I was your age, people would put coins in big phones like that and use them to call people."

Does anyone understand "drop a dime on them" anymore?


I think "to dime someone out" will be lexicon forever. There are other artifacts like that in our vernacular. I'm sure people will be happy to volunteer examples.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Sometimes when Supe was stoppin' crimes
I'll bet that he was tempted to just quit
And turn his back on man
Join Tarzan in the forest
But he stayed in the city
Kept on changin' clothes
In dirty old phone booths 'til his work was through
Had nothin' to do but go on home"
 
jimjays
‘’ less than a minute ago  

knbwhite: jimjays: My town has a pay phone outside one of the bigger businesses. I've never seen anyone using it and see people on their cells walking past it. I keep meaning to test it out of curiosity, but don't have coins when I think about it.

I wonder if whomever owns it decided it costs more to remove it than it's worth, and if no one else has the authority to take it out. As is, it's something like a museum exhibit: "Junior, when I was your age, people would put coins in big phones like that and use them to call people."

Does anyone understand "drop a dime on them" anymore?


Aside from your comment, I read it here on Fark recently. Sometime prior to 2000 I quit using the phrase because people didn't know it, and the conversation got sidetracked with talk of the actual cost of a phone call.
 
