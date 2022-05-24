 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Blyatzkrieg Day 90: Zelenskiy, who is alive, pushes for prisoner exchange; Ukraine announces customs union with Poland; orcs press their assault near Izyum; and a Russian Diplomat to the UN rage quits like a bawz. It's the Tuesday Ukraine War Thread   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
125
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, US President Joe Biden, Russian servicemen, Russia's war, Ukrainians, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Russia  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2022 at 9:08 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



125 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here's me waiting for Tracianne's Twitter boomscrolling:

Marvin Martian - Wheres the Kaboom?
Youtube t9wmWZbr_wQ
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I disagree with the use of "rage quit". That resignation seemed more like an eventually courageous principled stand. Now, pooty-poot could "rage quit" and take all his toys home (those he has left). That would be good.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sepia apama: I disagree with the use of "rage quit". That resignation seemed more like an eventually courageous principled stand. Now, pooty-poot could "rage quit" and take all his toys home (those he has left). That would be good.


Fair.

But you do have to agree it was like a bawz.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blyatzkrieg

That got a chuckle.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just wanted to chime in with the usual daily prayer: "The Pootie-Poot, the."

Here's a direct message to the Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief: "In certain older civilized cultures, when men failed as entirely as you have, they would throw themselves on their swords."

At work, so I can't post the image.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good Vibes to VHTS and his family.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, think we'll hit estimated 30k KIA by the weekend? It is only early Tuesday afternoon in UA, still loads of time to hit that number. A good reason to drink some beers on Friday. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So someone mentioned that Kissinger wants to give Russia land in yesterday's thread.

So we should definitely not give Russia land.

Here's a six-part series from a podcast called "Behind the Bastards" about Henry Kissinger.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-one-kissinger-94160733/

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-two-kissinger-94268769/?embed=true

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-three-kissinger-94482857/?embed=true

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-four-kissinger-94576769/?embed=true

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-five-kissinger-94813303/?embed=true

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-six-kissinger-94899290/?embed=true
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putin's losin' his mind...
Blyatzkreig Bop!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: [Fark user image 850x850]


It's interesting how you can read the story just based on the numbers.

One plane, a couple of fuel trucks, an assload of troop trucks, and a decent number of tanks.  Not too many heavy art. though.

So they (UA) are close enough to entrenched positions that they are hitting the RA air support, and nailing anyone who tries to leave those positions.  Except the RA doesn't seem to have much heavy artillery protecting those positions (wonder why???) or the UA is still just outside of reach of what they do have.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 741x768]


Ye gods.  That's tacky enough for Don Cherry to wear.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: [Fark user image 731x500]

Good Vibes to VHTS and his family.


Amen to that.  Hope Mrs. VHTS had a better night last night...

There's more than a few of us out here who understand what you are going through VHTS.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 741x768]

Ye gods.  That's tacky enough for Don Cherry to wear.


It's the 6th Doctor Who outfit with Brian Blessed photoshopped on to it.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Father_Jack: [Fark user image 731x500]

Good Vibes to VHTS and his family.

Amen to that.  Hope Mrs. VHTS had a better night last night...

There's more than a few of us out here who understand what you are going through VHTS.


Oh night is still here. And she's not doing well, but thanks all.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jury duty today. Yay. No booms for me.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Father_Jack: [Fark user image 731x500]

Good Vibes to VHTS and his family.


Thank you sir.

At this stage, I'm not sure if Elderly Cat is going to go before Mrs VHTS. This is living breathing hell.

But thank you and we now return you to your regular war coverage.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: GrogSmash: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 741x768]

Ye gods.  That's tacky enough for Don Cherry to wear.

It's the 6th Doctor Who outfit with Brian Blessed photoshopped on to it.


One of these days I'm going to see if I can hunt down a torrent for the original Doctors...  and be horrified at what I watch :P
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

andrewagill: So someone mentioned that Kissinger wants to give Russia land in yesterday's thread.

So we should definitely not give Russia land.

Here's a six-part series from a podcast called "Behind the Bastards" about Henry Kissinger.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-one-kissinger-94160733/

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-two-kissinger-94268769/?embed=true

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-three-kissinger-94482857/?embed=true

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-four-kissinger-94576769/?embed=true

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-five-kissinger-94813303/?embed=true

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-six-kissinger-94899290/?embed=true


you know, the "beyond the bastards" podcast looks really great, the stuff they have content over looks great! just seems.... very time consuming.  Like, i dont have 6hrs to invest in anyone... haha
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

andrewagill: So someone mentioned that Kissinger wants to give Russia land in yesterday's thread.


That mummified motherf*cker is still alive???
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GrogSmash: Father_Jack: [Fark user image 850x850]

It's interesting how you can read the story just based on the numbers.

One plane, a couple of fuel trucks, an assload of troop trucks, and a decent number of tanks.  Not too many heavy art. though.

So they (UA) are close enough to entrenched positions that they are hitting the RA air support, and nailing anyone who tries to leave those positions.  Except the RA doesn't seem to have much heavy artillery protecting those positions (wonder why???) or the UA is still just outside of reach of what they do have.


It seems more likely to me that Ukraine is trying to marshall it strength and allow its front units some recuperation while hardening the newer units slowly.

The Russians have been pushing hard in some areas and that is putting the pinch on the Ukrainians.

We talked about morale yesterday but something that sometimes get missed is the Ukrainians are about to the point their best units should be fatiguing out.

If I were to guess I would bet that Ukraine has lost about a quarter of their original units (including wounded). The rest of those have been fighting for 90 days.


Fresh units should be through basic training, getting kitted out now and shaking out to go into the hot zones.

Because of this I think Ukraine needs two to three months before they are ready to shift gears.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fortheloveof: GrogSmash: Father_Jack: [Fark user image 850x850]

It's interesting how you can read the story just based on the numbers.

One plane, a couple of fuel trucks, an assload of troop trucks, and a decent number of tanks.  Not too many heavy art. though.

So they (UA) are close enough to entrenched positions that they are hitting the RA air support, and nailing anyone who tries to leave those positions.  Except the RA doesn't seem to have much heavy artillery protecting those positions (wonder why???) or the UA is still just outside of reach of what they do have.

It seems more likely to me that Ukraine is trying to marshall it strength and allow its front units some recuperation while hardening the newer units slowly.

The Russians have been pushing hard in some areas and that is putting the pinch on the Ukrainians.

We talked about morale yesterday but something that sometimes get missed is the Ukrainians are about to the point their best units should be fatiguing out.

If I were to guess I would bet that Ukraine has lost about a quarter of their original units (including wounded). The rest of those have been fighting for 90 days.


Fresh units should be through basic training, getting kitted out now and shaking out to go into the hot zones.

Because of this I think Ukraine needs two to three months before they are ready to shift gears.


Definitely.  They aren't on offensive.  They are just sitting back, keeping things contained.  And like you said, getting some fresh troops rotated up front.

But it's keeping the RA nicely bottled.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

xanadian: andrewagill: So someone mentioned that Kissinger wants to give Russia land in yesterday's thread.

That mummified motherf*cker is still alive???


surprisingly, yes. He's 99
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GrogSmash: fortheloveof: GrogSmash: Father_Jack: [Fark user image 850x850]

It's interesting how you can read the story just based on the numbers.

One plane, a couple of fuel trucks, an assload of troop trucks, and a decent number of tanks.  Not too many heavy art. though.

So they (UA) are close enough to entrenched positions that they are hitting the RA air support, and nailing anyone who tries to leave those positions.  Except the RA doesn't seem to have much heavy artillery protecting those positions (wonder why???) or the UA is still just outside of reach of what they do have.

It seems more likely to me that Ukraine is trying to marshall it strength and allow its front units some recuperation while hardening the newer units slowly.

The Russians have been pushing hard in some areas and that is putting the pinch on the Ukrainians.

We talked about morale yesterday but something that sometimes get missed is the Ukrainians are about to the point their best units should be fatiguing out.

If I were to guess I would bet that Ukraine has lost about a quarter of their original units (including wounded). The rest of those have been fighting for 90 days.


Fresh units should be through basic training, getting kitted out now and shaking out to go into the hot zones.

Because of this I think Ukraine needs two to three months before they are ready to shift gears.

Definitely.  They aren't on offensive.  They are just sitting back, keeping things contained.  And like you said, getting some fresh troops rotated up front.

But it's keeping the RA nicely bottled.


For Russia this would be the best time for one last push to try and secure the best positions possible for the incoming storm. Potential fatigue of the enemy with new units that don't know yet can lead to mistakes Russia can benefit from and neutralizes some of the Ukrainian advantage in training and combat hardening.

But otherwise the Russian advance should be about spent.

If Ukraine had started with more units (pardon the sports analogy, but with a deeper bench) this would be an excellent time for an immediate counteroffensive.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: It seems more likely to me that Ukraine is trying to marshall it strength and allow its front units some recuperation while hardening the newer units slowly.

The Russians have been pushing hard in some areas and that is putting the pinch on the Ukrainians.

We talked about morale yesterday but something that sometimes get missed is the Ukrainians are about to the point their best units should be fatiguing out.

If I were to guess I would bet that Ukraine has lost about a quarter of their original units (including wounded). The rest of those have been fighting for 90 days.


Fresh units should be through basic training, getting kitted out now and shaking out to go into the hot zones.

Because of this I think Ukraine needs two to three months before they are ready to shift gears.


the war began 90 days ago. those men have been at it 90 days.

yeah i'd say they've earned a bit of a break and/or some new guys to break in.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: fortheloveof: It seems more likely to me that Ukraine is trying to marshall it strength and allow its front units some recuperation while hardening the newer units slowly.

The Russians have been pushing hard in some areas and that is putting the pinch on the Ukrainians.

We talked about morale yesterday but something that sometimes get missed is the Ukrainians are about to the point their best units should be fatiguing out.

If I were to guess I would bet that Ukraine has lost about a quarter of their original units (including wounded). The rest of those have been fighting for 90 days.


Fresh units should be through basic training, getting kitted out now and shaking out to go into the hot zones.

Because of this I think Ukraine needs two to three months before they are ready to shift gears.

the war began 90 days ago. those men have been at it 90 days.

yeah i'd say they've earned a bit of a break and/or some new guys to break in.


Absolutely. However some people will see it as, "well they have gone 90 days, I work more than that...(blah, blah blah, bullshiat)"

I just wanted to spell out exactly why an immediate switch to "kick their ass!" is likely not in the cards.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: GrogSmash: fortheloveof: GrogSmash: Father_Jack: [Fark user image 850x850]

It's interesting how you can read the story just based on the numbers.

One plane, a couple of fuel trucks, an assload of troop trucks, and a decent number of tanks.  Not too many heavy art. though.

So they (UA) are close enough to entrenched positions that they are hitting the RA air support, and nailing anyone who tries to leave those positions.  Except the RA doesn't seem to have much heavy artillery protecting those positions (wonder why???) or the UA is still just outside of reach of what they do have.

It seems more likely to me that Ukraine is trying to marshall it strength and allow its front units some recuperation while hardening the newer units slowly.

The Russians have been pushing hard in some areas and that is putting the pinch on the Ukrainians.

We talked about morale yesterday but something that sometimes get missed is the Ukrainians are about to the point their best units should be fatiguing out.

If I were to guess I would bet that Ukraine has lost about a quarter of their original units (including wounded). The rest of those have been fighting for 90 days.


Fresh units should be through basic training, getting kitted out now and shaking out to go into the hot zones.

Because of this I think Ukraine needs two to three months before they are ready to shift gears.

Definitely.  They aren't on offensive.  They are just sitting back, keeping things contained.  And like you said, getting some fresh troops rotated up front.

But it's keeping the RA nicely bottled.

For Russia this would be the best time for one last push to try and secure the best positions possible for the incoming storm. Potential fatigue of the enemy with new units that don't know yet can lead to mistakes Russia can benefit from and neutralizes some of the Ukrainian advantage in training and combat hardening.

But otherwise the Russian advance should be about spent.

If Ukraine had started with more units ...


True.  But they aren't doing bad for an 'Oh Shiat' moment.  Coupled with the fact that a sizable percentage of their (NATO) trained regulars are offsite, being trained on all the new toys they are getting, so the void is being filled with half decent volunteers... I'd say they are doing fairly well.

The bonus there is... any new troops that RA throws in are... cannon fodder that barely know what end of a gun to hold.  The troops the UA will be cycling in are (1) half decently trained troops who at least have a basic understanding of coordination and tactics, (2) veteran squads who can solidify those new troops.

So even with new troops, the RA is still at a disadvantage (and isn't Russia supposed to recall those conscripts sometime soon?  Since their year of service is up...)
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 741x768]


Thanks as always!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father_Jack:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Jury duty today. Yay. No booms for me.


I mean, depending on the case...
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: So someone mentioned that Kissinger wants to give Russia land in yesterday's thread.

So we should definitely not give Russia land.

Here's a six-part series from a podcast called "Behind the Bastards" about Henry Kissinger.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-one-kissinger-94160733/

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-two-kissinger-94268769/?embed=true

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-three-kissinger-94482857/?embed=true

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-four-kissinger-94576769/?embed=true

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-five-kissinger-94813303/?embed=true

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/105-behind-the-bastards-29236323/episode/part-six-kissinger-94899290/?embed=true


It is my opinion he might be worrying about China deciding to kick of their non-sense sooner rather than later. I think if Russia had not beaten them to the punch that China would have likely gone after Taiwan this summer.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
⚡Poll: 82% of Ukrainians believe Ukraine shouldn't give up territory for peace.

According to a recent poll by the Kyiv International Sociology Insitute, only 10% of Ukrainians say that Ukraine can give up some of its territories to achieve peace and preserve its independence.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 24, 2022
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: GrogSmash: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 741x768]

Ye gods.  That's tacky enough for Don Cherry to wear.

It's the 6th Doctor Who outfit with Brian Blessed photoshopped on to it.

One of these days I'm going to see if I can hunt down a torrent for the original Doctors...  and be horrified at what I watch :P


I have all that there is to have, without digging old film canisters out of dusty basements. You have to watch with the spirit of the times in mind. Sure the special effects are ridiculous, actually most of it is ridiculous to today's eye, but it's still fun to watch. You can see how for the time in which it was made, it's fantastic.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wearsmanyhats: xanadian: andrewagill: So someone mentioned that Kissinger wants to give Russia land in yesterday's thread.

That mummified motherf*cker is still alive???

surprisingly, yes. He's 99


He and Dick Cheney sold their souls to Beazlebub for long lives.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
33m
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who called Vladimir Putin his idol and friend, condemned war in Ukraine and criticized Putin.
💬"Many people say that Putin and I are both murderers. I do kill. But I kill criminals, not children and elderly. We are in two different worlds."
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first train with #Ukrainian grain arrived in #Lithuania. Then the cargo will go to the port of #Klaipeda for loading on merchant ships. pic.twitter.com/AyjznlBcv7
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 24, 2022
Four #Russian sappers blew themselves up on a mine while clearing the #Azovstal plant, reports adviser to #Mariupol mayor Pyotr Andryushchenko. pic.twitter.com/0FkbykiCSH
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 24, 2022

From the "Now they're just trolling" file:
The Russian Orthodox Church is considering a proposal by the #Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to canonize General of the Russian Empire Alexander Suvorov as a saint, TASS reported.

Why not Stalin first? pic.twitter.com/Ac4WzT1RUa
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 24, 2022
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Sure the special effects are ridiculous, actually most of it is ridiculous to today's eye, but it's still fun to watch. You can see how for the time in which it was made, it's fantastic.


I totally agree with this endorsement of classic Doctor Who.  And, if you happen to be a fan of Douglas Adams' work, definitely check out the Tom Baker years as he worked on several episodes and wrote a couple.  His style of humor is present throughout.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia reached 4000 visually confirmed equipment losses.


#UkraineWar: Russia is now visually confirmed to have lost more than 4000 vehicles and other pieces of heavy equipment since it began its invasion of Ukraine three months ago 🇷🇺

Full list: https://t.co/QR37xcY8mq pic.twitter.com/PZgCNzRvS5
- Oryx (@oryxspioenkop) May 24, 2022
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: Absolutely. However some people will see it as, "well they have gone 90 days, I work more than that...(blah, blah blah, bullshiat)"

I just wanted to spell out exactly why an immediate switch to "kick their ass!" is likely not in the cards.


yeah there's always a tough guy who says "i work 2 jobs and 60hr weeks, therefore anyone who does less than this is a pussy" (instead of saying "i'm being exploited please help me").

i think anything super stressful 90 days is about the limit before things start to crack.  (looks sideways at VHTS)

Hell, i had my freakin' foot surgery on the same day the war started, which means i havent walked on my own two feet, been able to stand on my own or use stairs, held my little daughters' hands while crossing a street, or been able to have proper sexy time w the mrs in NINETY DAYS, and i've been dealing with terrible feelings of uselessness, despair, depression and all that shiat, and noone's shooting at me! Cant imagine how soldiers do it. I have gone mostly gray tho... crazy. Funny how constant physical pain makes you age.

Anyway point is i hope for their sakes these guys get rotated out and get a little RnR before being sent over to the offensive. I'm sure they're at their limit, if not already over it.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: i think anything super stressful 90 days is about the limit before things start to crack. (looks sideways at VHTS)


Fair point: VHTS, unless these threads are therapy for you, you should probably spend a day getting some air and help yourself. You are doing amazing things for your family, but you need to see to yourself too.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
33m
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who called Vladimir Putin his idol and friend, condemned war in Ukraine and criticized Putin.
💬"Many people say that Putin and I are both murderers. I do kill. But I kill criminals, not children and elderly. We are in two different worlds."


This is big but...

are_you_really_though.meme
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 570x679]


Someone just got shot.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: i think anything super stressful 90 days is about the limit before things start to crack.  (looks sideways at VHTS)


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: Father_Jack: i think anything super stressful 90 days is about the limit before things start to crack. (looks sideways at VHTS)

Fair point: VHTS, unless these threads are therapy for you, you should probably spend a day getting some air and help yourself. You are doing amazing things for your family, but you need to see to yourself too.


These threads are therapy in a way.

I am limiting my involvement only because I have so little time with full-time work and taking care of everyone here (except for Younger Cat who is semi-self-sufficient).
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: A Russian BTR was taken out after it ran into an Anti-Tank mine laid by the Ukrainian 79th Air Assault Brigade in the East.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Czech hockey fans got creative in order to get around restrictions on "political" displays:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: A Russian BTR was taken out after it ran into an Anti-Tank mine laid by the Ukrainian 79th Air Assault Brigade in the East.


Nice boom to start the day. Thank you Tracianne. Feeling OK today?
 
Displayed 50 of 125 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.