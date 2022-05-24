 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Chinese conspiracy theory of the day: The U.S. leaked the monkeypox   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    Unlikely  
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a Weiger hoax!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure Jan.

It was probably trafficking in dried monkey dicks for chinese scam medicine that did it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much of America still believes that about covid?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw my first "Monkeypox was engineered in Wuhan" post.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a guy who leaked monkeypox and he tried to tell his wife he didn't know where he got it. Didn't work.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't start your shiat again, China. You still haven't been punished for 2020.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leaking the Monkeypox is the name of my all Megadeth mixtape.
 
nce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're all going to instinctively deny it, but do you really KNOW what the Bored Ape Institute of Virology has been doing?!
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imagine if the US had that kind of ability to pull something like that off and not get caught red handed?!
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: It's a Weiger hoax!


blog.trekcore.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How much of America still believes that about covid?


too much.   It was made in a lab in Galveston and leaked into a market in Wuhan.   Code name: Boomer Remover, to cut the SSA and Medicare.  Big Pharma got the rights to the "vaccine", which gives heart trouble to Gen Xers for future benefits cuts.   Soros is behind the whole thing.

Thanks, Obama!
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kenundrummer: Don't start your shiat again, China. You still haven't been punished for 2020.


But what if it's true?
I have been informed by many Farkers that if some piece of shiat you want to say is "true" , then you should say it, regardless of whether it helps anything or improves the world in any way.
We now live in a world where all that matters is authenticity, and decency has become a forgotten abstract concept.
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
jso2897:

regardless.. irregardless

/ pet peave
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Chinese state media has accused the United States of intentionally spreading Covid-19, which originated in China, but has so far held back from taking the same approach with monkeypox.

So which is it?
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bslim: jso2897:

regardless.. irregardless

/ pet peave


Uh, no. Regardless. Without regard.
Irregardless is acceptable, and a synonym, but nonstandard.
Mine is the standard, correct usage.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: How much of America still believes that about covid?


Look no further!

kenundrummer: Don't start your shiat again, China. You still haven't been punished for 2020.
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Chinese state media has accused the United States of intentionally spreading Covid-19, which originated in China, but has so far held back from taking the same approach with monkeypox.

So which is it?


Maybe it is that the entire idea of modern, civilized people responding to a disease by trying to find somebody to blame it on is isnsectly stupid.
And yes, grammar Nazi, I know "insectly" is not a real world, so it will not be necessary for you to correct me.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

neongoats: Sure Jan.

It was probably trafficking in dried monkey dicks for chinese scam medicine that did it.


You mean this stuff won't keep me hard?!
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

A Recovering Juggalo: neongoats: Sure Jan.

It was probably trafficking in dried monkey dicks for chinese scam medicine that did it.

You mean this stuff won't keep me hard?!


No. You need genuine rhinoceros horn for that.
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If it's good for the goose, it's good for the slander.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You best start believing in conspiracy theories - you're in one!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
jso2897:

insectly..insexly

/ sexier
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RoxnSox: If it's good for the goose, it's good for the slander.


Hee. :D
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You're sitting there, watching the telly, SO, kids and dog are sprawled about the room.  Suddenly, the room fills with a foul wafting order.   SO or one of the kids immediately blames the dog.  But the truth:

                HE WHO SMELT IT, DEALT IT.


I suspect a similar case here.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: You're sitting there, watching the telly, SO, kids and dog are sprawled about the room.  Suddenly, the room fills with a foul wafting order.   SO or one of the kids immediately blames the dog.  But the truth:

              HE WHO SMELT IT, DEALT IT.


I suspect a similar case here.


With Covid, too? He who smelt it dealt it?
I always said we should call it the Trump Virus.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I knew a guy who leaked monkeypox and he tried to tell his wife he didn't know where he got it. Didn't work.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/ I know.  Ape.
// Apologies to the Librarian, but Apes are Monkeys.
/// OOK!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nce: You're all going to instinctively deny it, but do you really KNOW what the Bored Ape Institute of Virology has been doing?!


Monkeypox variant NFT22?

/ Leastways it's only contagious for crypto bros.
 
