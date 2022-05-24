 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   It scared the shiat out of him, but at least he was in the right place (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Natural environment, Brazil, Biodiversity, Jaguar, Minas Gerais, Big cat, Natural resource, South America  
•       •       •

1042 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2022 at 9:20 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here There Be Jyguars.
 
0100010
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No no no no, you're doing it all wrong!  It's "beware of the Leopard".
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know cougars can get aggressive, but this is ridiculous!  At least wait until they are drinking age, girl!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Awww. Kitty just wants belly skritches. Get closer, child.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The article says "Jaguar".

This is a jaguar:

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Just call it whatever big cat comes to mind!"

"Tiger, Lion, Bear, Cheetah, Jaguar..."

"Like the car! Brilliant!"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: The article says "Jaguar".

This is a jaguar:

[Fark user image 220x152]

"Just call it whatever big cat comes to mind!"

"Tiger, Lion, Bear, Cheetah, Jaguar..."

"Like the car! Brilliant!"


That is a beautiful creature!
 
fngoofy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

0100010: No no no no, you're doing it all wrong!  It's "beware of the Leopard".


Came in to point this out.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Here There Be Jyguars.


I'll get the lights.
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Here There Be Jyguars.


Well, time to close the thread and go back to my classroom to read Roads to Everywhere
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: baronbloodbath: The article says "Jaguar".

This is a jaguar:

[Fark user image 220x152]

"Just call it whatever big cat comes to mind!"

"Tiger, Lion, Bear, Cheetah, Jaguar..."

"Like the car! Brilliant!"

That is a beautiful creature!


From a distance.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was he looking for planning commission documents in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard"?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A Jaguar in a washroom?
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Do you mind? I'm trying to take a dump here!'
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
how were the earlobes?

/wolf nipple bits?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

0100010: No no no no, you're doing it all wrong!  It's "beware of the Leopard".


Leopards are only in disused lavatories. That one was obviously in use.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Vaguely related:
s3.media.squarespace.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: The article says "Jaguar".

This is a jaguar:

[Fark user image image 220x152]

"Just call it whatever big cat comes to mind!"

"Tiger, Lion, Bear, Cheetah, Jaguar..."

"Like the car! Brilliant!"


So our faces are safe?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It,s a cat..   make a trail to outside with catnip.   Great video.  No kid snacks on the way, though.. according to my cats, getting the munchies from catnip is a feature..  food consumption after a good catnip bout can be prodigious....
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is a jaguar just a cougar with a british accent?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Keystone Copout: Is a jaguar just a cougar with a british accent?


One is pretty but remains broken down,
ccpublic.blob.core.windows.netView Full Size

While the other might get you there more reliably, but makes you cringe...
bringatrailer.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I didn't know that was a Ford, I'd swear it was a Mercury.

/ Really?
// Do journalists not even do a minimum of research?
/// Spots, asshole! Jaguars have SPOTS
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Come on. Young boy going to the restroom. Animal was definitely a cougar.
 
0100010
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: 0100010: No no no no, you're doing it all wrong!  It's "beware of the Leopard".

Leopards are only in disused lavatories. That one was obviously in use.


Technically, the only thing using that lavatory was the mountain lion.

/wonder if it sat on the toilet like those trained cats sometimes do...
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Keystone Copout: Is a jaguar just a cougar with a british accent?

One is pretty but remains broken down,
[ccpublic.blob.core.windows.net image 850x637]
While the other might get you there more reliably, but makes you cringe...
[bringatrailer.com image 850x566]


Dunno if that warrants the tiny fist.  Have a waggy finger cougar instead:
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So that is what Steve French has been up to...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a Puma.
 
