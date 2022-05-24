 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Ukraine war takes a dramatic turn as the Welsh Navy enters the chat (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Silly, Party, Boat, Barge, Narrowboat, River, Canal, Flood, Droitwich Spa  
•       •       •

1136 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2022 at 8:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they finish the night by stealing a police man's helmet?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NATO countries pledge to deliver planeloads of vowels.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
flooded a road in Worcestershire.

Local steaks are tastier.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like they were looking to be

(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)

locked up
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a road in Worcestershire.

"Were these guys sauced?"
"I'll say!"
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: a road in Worcestershire.

"Were these guys sauced?"
"I'll say!"


And how !
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It took hours to find someone who could report it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Rugby players... you let rugby players on a boat unsupervised! No sympathy for you.
Rugby players on a stag!!!!
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dear England and your funny language, that you claim to have invented
Shouldn't a girls' night out be called a "Doe do", if, for men, it's a "Stag do"?
Or conversely, since they call the girly night out a "Hen do", why not call the gents' night out a "Cock do"?

/Yeah, yeah, I'm leaving....
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thar be Wales here!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
... Have we just slipped sideways into a Jasper Fforde book?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Three Stooges Moe Worcestershire Sauce
Youtube WgEP2HO9nsg
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.