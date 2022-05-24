 Skip to content
(Heritage Daily)   It isn't a circle you twat, it is clearly a vurvalahoohassy   (heritagedaily.com) divider line
14
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

1135 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2022 at 7:35 AM



14 Comments     (+0 »)
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A shela-na-gig of epic proportion.
Don't GIS that at work.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes a henge is just a vagina
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: shela-na-gig


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
solcofn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
the nazca lines are a better visual.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZombieLambChop [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Man... you know you're getting old when, #435:  I looked at that and thought:  "Gee... that sure looks like a toilet seat in a public restroom."  Not, "Wow!  That looks like a female's hoo-ha! Heh heeh hehehehehe....!"
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: dionysusaur: shela-na-gig

[upload.wikimedia.org image 392x529]


So the Ecce Homo restorer decided to get into sculpture and weird porn?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: dionysusaur: shela-na-gig

[upload.wikimedia.org image 392x529]


Needs a gold ring on one of its fingers.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
vajayjay
Youtube NVxm-SO6Vdo
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bess, Castilly Henge, You Is My Woman Now.

apollo.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The henge was cleared of vegetation which threatened the underlying features, enabling the researchers to apply detailed topographic and geophysical surveys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saywhat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I bet that if they very gently brush away some of that grass at the top they will find a delicious bubbling spring ...
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The henge was cleared of vegetation which threatened the underlying features, enabling the researchers to apply detailed topographic and geophysical surveys.

[Fark user image 425x312]


They missed an opportunity for some more creative work on the shrubberies in the background.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Shouldn't the be some sort of small bump near the top?  I can't seem to find it.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

