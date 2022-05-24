 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Headline: missing woman found dead at home. Article: in a recycling bin under her porch   (cbsnews.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They go in the green compostable bin, not the blue recycling bin.  Don't any of you read the pamphlets?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"No relation"
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

That's, I'm, at a loss.  It's sort of trashy genius.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aussie_As
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This will be headlining tomorrow night on Fox News: "Woke lefty recycling scheme claims yet another elderly American"
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"It is every citizen's final duty to go into the vats and become one with all the people."
 
