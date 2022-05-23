 Skip to content
(NPR)   If you're in the market for a low-mileage Russian weapons system, look no further than Honest Vlodomyr's. Plenty of inventory, great prices, and some didn't even drive as far as Kyiv   (npr.org) divider line
anuran
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Seems reasonable to me.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They should offer Ukrainian farmers a 10% commission on anything they can tow away.

War would be over tomorrow, and the Russians would have to walk home barefoot.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vestona22
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Actually, this isn't for selling captured weapons systems, it's for selling off property (ie land, vehicles, etc.) of citizens that support the Russian invasion.

So. for example, if you own farmland in the Ukraine and voice support for the invasion or provide Russia support such as cash, food, a place to stage ops from, then they can take your land and sell it.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Put it in H
 
