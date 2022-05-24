 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Desert Sun)   The American Rescue Dog Show returns May 25th, just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday with adoptable pups competing for honors in Best in Belly Rubs, Best in Snoring & Best in Underbite, etc, with the winners vying for Best in Rescue of 2022   (desertsun.com) divider line
47
    More: Woofday, Breaking news, News, E-mail, email address, Microsoft, unlimited access, e-Edition, X Window System  
•       •       •

316 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 25 May 2022 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And Fark STILL won't let me post pics from my smartassPhone!  May have to REALLY move to new service/phone this time!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 612x404]
And Fark STILL won't let me post pics from my smartassPhone!  May have to REALLY move to new service/phone this time!


That sucks!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Hey, wookies are like dogs, so.....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x498]


ahhh, so sweet!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x498]

ahhh, so sweet!


:)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x498]

ahhh, so sweet!


Hi FtP!  To answer your question from Caturday, early 2023.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Time to lose another game of team trivia.  Wish me luck, everbuddy!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x498]

ahhh, so sweet!

Hi FtP!  To answer your question from Caturday, early 2023.


cool!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Time to lose another game of team trivia.  Wish me luck, everbuddy!


Break a leg, DLC!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She got a real big nose.  And she is very sleepy
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My dog tax.  This my have been posted in caturday, or last woofsday.

Who cares?

My grandson, with his origami claws, attacking Charlie Brown.

I don't have photos of the finish, but Charlie Brown won that altercation.  There was a lot of construction paper, in pink and black, that we had to clean up.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Just read TFA...

I have a new show!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: [Fark user image 425x462]
She got a real big nose.  And she is very sleepy


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

bongon247: [Fark user image 425x318]

My dog tax.  This my have been posted in caturday, or last woofsday.

Who cares?

My grandson, with his origami claws, attacking Charlie Brown.

I don't have photos of the finish, but Charlie Brown won that altercation.  There was a lot of construction paper, in pink and black, that we had to clean up.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size

Morning.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gemma's tongue gets very active when she dreams.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gumball got a new tennis ball over the weekend. The amazing part is as of this morning all the fuzz is still on it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
The destroyers of toys is slowing down
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Wednesday all!
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor, thirsty Apollo has never had a drop of water. He's also the one who emptied the bowl.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crush rhe Aussie had his girlfriend Fenna the Staby over for a playdate. At one point they tore into the house and both jumped on the bed.
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is later when Fenna didn't want to go home.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cole still loves to lick my head for some reason. I have to keep my finger in my ear or the tongue goes in there, too
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love rescue dogs.  I highly recommend them to anyone else who needs to be rescued.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Time to go floop!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x526]


Sheela, Destroyer of Gardens, approves of this comic.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.