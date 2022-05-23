 Skip to content
(San Francisco Chronicle)   SFPD responds to a knife attack, decide to kill both the attacker and victim and let God sort them out   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ex marines would be my guess.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not really that much of a surprise. make a habit out of shiat like this. When a bus driver was assaulted a couple of months back, they detained and question him and let his attacker go without even IDing him.

A link with less paywall.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Preliminary information from the medical examiner's office shows both stab wounds and at least one bullet wound from police gunfire on the alleged victim, but experts have not yet determined how the man died, sources told the Chronicle.

Okay, let's make this easy: Would a person who had been shot in that location but not stabbed have died from the gunshot, or would it have been survivable? How quickly would this person require care for the wound to be survivable? Because if the answer to "What did the victim die from?" is "Blood loss, but we can't tell if he bled out from the knife wounds or the gunshot wounds" then the cop should probably be charged.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: How quickly would this person require care for the wound to be survivable?


Keep in mind also, once you're shot by a cop in California it's probably going to be a few hours before anything resembling a paramedic gets to treat you.

They need to handcuff you, drag you around, photograph, and maybe beat you a bit before they call for fire.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Put yourself in the victim's shoes, do we need policemen to drive up and kill everyone in the confrontation? I should think we would be better off letting the fight take its' course rather than ending the lives of all involved. Just my opinion.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, that's what happens when you bring a gun to a knife fight.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: Ex marines would be my guess.


That's a farking insult to the crayon eaters as the crayon eaters were trained in stricter Rules of Engagement in actual warzones. Not one of hte most rich hipster cities in the US!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Trying to remember when a Canadian cop killed an innocent......I think Wilfred Laurier was PM.....
 
scalpod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Justice!
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
From another FA: "The San Francisco Police Department confirmed two people died after a police shooting at Mariposa and Owens streets Thursday night. The victims were identified Friday as Michael MacFhionghain, 57, and Rafael Mendoza, 49."

Basically, these were 2 homeless dudes who a cop blew away. Sad, but more oxygen and water for me.

/RIP homeless dudes
//Cop should get like a "Street Sweeper" award or something...
///We all kind of win here
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fat_free: From another FA: "The San Francisco Police Department confirmed two people died after a police shooting at Mariposa and Owens streets Thursday night. The victims were identified Friday as Michael MacFhionghain, 57, and Rafael Mendoza, 49."

Basically, these were 2 homeless dudes who a cop blew away. Sad, but more oxygen and water for me.

/RIP homeless dudes
//Cop should get like a "Street Sweeper" award or something...
///We all kind of win here


Fark, dude, we're all about 3 shiatty decisions away from being homeless, less for those suffering mental illness or structural discrimination. If you get killed by a cop for being a victim of crime when you wind up homeless through shiatty investments, divorce, addiction or just bad luck beyond your control we'll be kinder to you than you're being here (I would seriously hope).
 
Nullav
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fat_free: From another FA: "The San Francisco Police Department confirmed two people died after a police shooting at Mariposa and Owens streets Thursday night. The victims were identified Friday as Michael MacFhionghain, 57, and Rafael Mendoza, 49."

Basically, these were 2 homeless dudes who a cop blew away. Sad, but more oxygen and water for me.

/RIP homeless dudes
//Cop should get like a "Street Sweeper" award or something...
///We all kind of win here


No, nobody wins in this situation. The people charged with enforcing laws regularly find themselves above it. That's a breakdown condition that should be clear to anyone who breathes the same air. Hobbling along on the same broken system for decades doesn't mean it's working well.

/And the view that all homeless people should just go be homeless in the out-of-the-way corners of the city and die unannounced, while clearly what many cities hold, can go rot.
 
