(The New Yorker)   Deciding the pandemic is over is ackshually making it drag on even longer.
    Ironic  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Outside of going out for groceries, late.
And a few on stage appearances, distanced.
And the pharmacy to get shots and boosters, I'm isolated.

Probably get monkey pox now.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image


Big Businesses (March 16, 2020): "Don't worry, we're in this together."

Bis Businesses (April 1, 2020): "Fark you, get back to work."
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not sure paradoxically is the word they're looking for. Americans deciding to pretend it's over even though all evidence points to the fact that it obviously isn't doesn't paradoxically lead to the pandemic lasting longer, that is exactly what should be rationally obvious to anyone examining the situation.

Man decides drinking a gallon of bleach a day is safe, despite all evidence that bleach is in fact quite poisonous does not paradoxically die from drinking a gallon of bleach. That's exactly what any sane, rational person would expect to happen if one drinks bleach.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or not. Ultimately, different countries took different strategies to managing the pandemic, and different populations reacted differently in changing their behaviors. But the effect on different countries has averaged out.

The big differences seem to involve differing levels at which the elderly were protected early on before we learned some better therapeutic regimes, how quickly and how many got vaccinated, and the over-all health of the populations(obesity). Omicron can breakthrough vaccination but doesn't produce as severe disease in an average individual. But it is more infectious so spreads quickly.

Individuals can perhaps isolate themselves well but it's hard for entire populations.

Places that started out doing well later had huge outbreaks. That's a mixture of things, including fatigue at being risk adverse. But that's about human nature, not messages from governments or health departments.

The earliest messages were surprisingly on target, meaning "flatten the curve".  Essentially, that's give us time to learn how to deal with this thing which health professionals did rather well, learning quickly. But I think we learned that it can't be shut down completely. We knew that early on but it's not a message you want to broadcast because then even more people will just abandon all precautions.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The day I out front should have told you that would happen
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The doctors out front

/ does not like autocorrect
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fark user image


Most of the countries which started out with a "COVID Zero" approach maintained that advantage over the "let it rip" group even after they lost control of the newer, more transmissible variants. HK stands out, showing that the inherent severity of the Omicron virus wasn't much lower than the earlier ones. Its perceived mildness in other countries was from causing so many breakthrough cases in people with partial immunity from vaccination or past infections.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fark user image

I think these pictures fail to capture much. I'm a big fan of data but so much is missing.
When you focus on deaths, the US has a few disadvantages, primarily related to obesity which is a risk factor compared to, say Sweden. Then there's before vaccination and after. There's a question of if the most at risk were culled early or survived to face a later wave. There's so much more.

It's a tribute to HK  that they took enough precaution to avoid earlier waves. Same with South Korea, generally. Then they got slammed. Australia and New Zealand levered isolation to great effect until the willing were vaccinated so severe consequences (death) are reduced but then things spread like wildfire. Still, the death rate in Aust and NZ are close of 0.1% (vaccine and less lethal strain).
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fark user image

That's a strong analysis
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been over two years, through peaks and troughs, that my daily masking and careful distancing have kept me uninflected, in spite of working with the poor and needy every day. Some of the communities I and my volunteers work with experienced high infection rates and many deaths, but we kept going without getting sick by being vigilant every day.

I'm not dropping the ball on the one yard line by slacking off now. Masks, vaccines, and low contact will be maintained.

Hell, I don't like getting close to you filthy, disgusting disease bags, anyway, even without covid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers - The Waiting (Official Music Video)
Youtube uMyCa35_mOg
 
scalpod
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know who knew this would happen?

Go on, guess.

[starts bashing forehead repeatedly into the corner of a brick wall]

WHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can fix all the Covid problems if you guys give me several millions of dollars and my choice of the cutest grad students.  Well, I could fix my issues with Covid.  You guys would still be on your own.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MrBallou: It's been over two years, through peaks and troughs, that my daily masking and careful distancing have kept me uninflected, in spite of working with the poor and needy every day. Some of the communities I and my volunteers work with experienced high infection rates and many deaths, but we kept going without getting sick by being vigilant every day.

I'm not dropping the ball on the one yard line by slacking off now. Masks, vaccines, and low contact will be maintained.

Hell, I don't like getting close to you filthy, disgusting disease bags, anyway, even without covid.


Dude, please carry on! I really am trying to do the same;
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The pandemic's over when people stop profiting from it. And not a minute before.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So.  We could have had a full on hard core military enforced lockdown and be done with it now.  But instead we get forever pandemics.

I vote that during the monkey pox lock down we have 60 days full on hard core military enforced lockdowns.  At least of the mega cities.  With the non mega cities patrolled by volunteers.  With the military and volunteer force given shoot to kill orders if anybody is outside their home or off their property.  Shut everything down.  Except the armories and gas reserves for the patrols and military.

Pandemic solved.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From what I understand, all vaccines are Bill Gates' and Soros's serum to make you a 5G transmitter, shrink your manhood and make you vote Democrat. Of you love trump and are full maga, avoid all vaccines. Clorox and UV lights are secrets that Pelosi is hiding from all intelligent people.

/that is the message that needs to be reinforced in all trump regions
//the mentally weak need to be culled
/// <not gunna do it>
 
Alphax
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: The pandemic's over when people stop profiting from it. And not a minute before.


How exactly does that work?

I mean, I know the number of billionaires has jumped in the last 2 years.  But I don't see how they control the situation.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I did the full-ass lockdown for two farking years because I had to take care of people who couldn't get shots, and the FDA, Pfizer and Moderna didn't give a fark about those people (still don't).

Almost everybody else did the lockdown for 2 or 3 weeks and started screaming about masks, needles, and farking 5G for two. years.

It's over, it's endemic now.

//If it kills me, fine, whatever,
//I'll never see what farking Bartertown America looks like.
//I have no survival skills and shiat ain't getting better.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wademh: Or not. Ultimately, different countries took different strategies to managing the pandemic, and different populations reacted differently in changing their behaviors. But the effect on different countries has averaged out.


Past tense?

moothemagiccow: It's over, it's endemic now.


That is not what "endemic" means. The Black Plague out front shoulda told ya.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I did the full-ass lockdown for two farking years because I had to take care of people who couldn't get shots, and the FDA, Pfizer and Moderna didn't give a fark about those people (still don't).

Almost everybody else did the lockdown for 2 or 3 weeks and started screaming about masks, needles, and farking 5G for two. years.

It's over, it's endemic now.

//If it kills me, fine, whatever,
//I'll never see what farking Bartertown America looks like.
//I have no survival skills and shiat ain't getting better.


"Over" is the opposite of "endemic".
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wademh: The earliest messages were surprisingly on target, meaning "flatten the curve". Essentially, that's give us time to learn how to deal with this thing which health professionals did rather well, learning quickly. But I think we learned that it can't be shut down completely. We knew that early on but it's not a message you want to broadcast because then even more people will just abandon all precautions.


This is how Democrats defend their new Trumpian let 'er rip approach.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wademh: I'm a big fan of data but


When it comes to data and science, conservatives are always showing off their big but.
 
scalpod
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: wademh: I'm a big fan of data but

When it comes to data and science, conservatives are always showing off their big but.


Like the lady in the third row of the church choir be havin' - BUTT!
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Hah, just kidding.  We're not going to make it past 2026.
 
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't pandemics usually end up endemic? The plague, the flu of 1919, smallpox, COVID. They all burn like a wildfire and kill a lot of people. But they eventually settle down. We never get rid of them but they mutate into something less deadly. Am I wrong on that?
 
