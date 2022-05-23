 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Non-specific threat. Totally bogus, man   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

12 Comments     (+0 »)
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm guessing last week of the school year. Security might be a bit paranoid, last chance to shoot all the people you hated in one place. Otherwise they have to spend the next 20 years picking them off one by one, Saw style.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The actual message:

Here I sit all broken hearted
Came to shiat but only farted
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MrBallou: The actual message:

Here I sit all broken hearted
Came to shiat but only farted


The actual actual method:

I had Taco Bell today.

This bathroom will be blown up at noon tomorrow, leave school if you value your life.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA: Bogus threat prompts early dismissal

Isn't that always the way?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wegro: FTFA: Bogus threat prompts early dismissal

Isn't that always the way?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Eh, some butt-twang didn't study for a final exam that was scheduled for that afternoon.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MrBallou: The actual message:

Here I sit all broken hearted
Came to shiat but only farted


Came here for this, fark I am satisfy
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: wegro: FTFA: Bogus threat prompts early dismissal

Isn't that always the way?

[Fark user image 425x179] [View Full Size image _x_]


George Carlin was the narrator for Thomas the train. Someone put Carlin's standup with the narration of Thomas the train. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2a_gW1KvuFk It's farking brilliant.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Which Portland? If it's Maine then the threat was nonpacific.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
whatisaidwas:Came here for this,

Really? You came here for a fart joke? I bet there are some poop jokes coming up that will blow your farking mind.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Which Portland? If it's Maine then the threat was nonpacific.


The Price is Right Losing Horn - Gaming Sound Effect (HD)
Youtube _asNhzXq72w
 
