(Fark)   The snow is melting - finally. I may be able to dig. Eventually. Come tell us all about your garden adventures in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday May 24, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I drove to the local farm stand today and forgot to buy a big pot of Super-petunias that are pre-grown and stay flowering all summer.  I've lowered my standards for gardening, after trying it and finding a lot of work and knowledge are required.

/But I did get some really good smoked pepperoni for way too much per pound.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
*plants a bunch of catnip next to a bunch of mint*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Hardening my seedlings went rather poorly this year. I'm not screwing around next time. I'll introduce them to cigarettes while telling them their father never loved them.
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I was standing in for another food bank shopper today and they had huge boxes of these perennials.   I took a ton of hostas and astilbe, elephant ear and others.  They'll go out with the food tomorrow for people to take home and plant.

(I'm keeping one elephant ear and one hosta.)
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Had some help in the flower bed this week, as some may have seen in another thread. Baby 'gogo did better this time with watering. No flowers have sprouted yet. Picky poppies. I think they dried out with the few hot days we had. It's been chilly here since, so sunflower planting was put off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: I drove to the local farm stand today and forgot to buy a big pot of Super-petunias that are pre-grown and stay flowering all summer.  I've lowered my standards for gardening, after trying it and finding a lot of work and knowledge are required.

/But I did get some really good smoked pepperoni for way too much per pound.


Double petunias are really beautiful.

We might make garden boxes this weekend.  We will see.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Sunday was repotting and running more water lines. I have lots of interesting volunteers this time around and they get moved into their own digs once they declare who they want to be. The basils were NOT happy in the repot soil though and I'll have to start again on them. The strawbs that overwintered seem very happy - I thought they hated me. Things can change in interesting ways.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Well at least the gopher plants didn't die
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Oh! I've lived in this farking house for 8 years now? And just discovered we have some rando rose bush on the side of the house. It's starting to get blooms on it. I just have no idea why this was put here. It's in between houses and we don't bother with the shared patch of land.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fate
Work schedule
Weather

Circumstances have found me with a frog pond.

Used to be crystal-clear water with room for 6 or 8 koi that would grow large and get friendly just in time for racoons to cruz by for late-night take out. I swore no more after finding...well, it was gnarly, that last supper.

So, after a year of keeping the water less than perfect, circulating but a build-up of bottom detritus, viola! tad poles! (I was sure all the frogs were gone due to new neighbor's destruction).  Overjoyed I promptly killed them all with a too-rushed water change. (YOUUUUU gotdamned EEEYYDIOOOT!) Total bummer.

Apparently, we've got some committed frogs because there was a second - and possibly third - batch and, in gratitude, I've let the pond get downright funky. Filtered and aerated but zero skimming and if some huge elephant ear leaf fell in there days ago, well, didn't it make a perfect launching pad for teeny tiny frogletts?

I get ready for work at 11 p.m., sipping coffee in a darkened kitchen, window open, listening to more frogs than we've ever had. Tiptoe out with a flashlight to watch them surf and slide and hide.

and trip over that sushi-loving racoon who now eats dog kibble since the pond water is too murky to hunt in.

It's a nice balance so far.

The garden itself is in disarray. Too mfing hot now, too humid, too much jerk-o neighbor.

Too many frogs to watch turn from secret, silent water wigglies into bold, legged sex fiends.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Wendigogo: Oh! I've lived in this farking house for 8 years now? And just discovered we have some rando rose bush on the side of the house. It's starting to get blooms on it. I just have no idea why this was put here. It's in between houses and we don't bother with the shared patch of land.

[Fark user image 850x850]


Random roses are best roses.

Especially tea roses.

I'd bet $10 there's someone's long-buried pet under it.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Wendigogo: Oh! I've lived in this farking house for 8 years now? And just discovered we have some rando rose bush on the side of the house. It's starting to get blooms on it. I just have no idea why this was put here. It's in between houses and we don't bother with the shared patch of land.

[Fark user image 850x850]


D'aww :(  I hadn't even thought of that. I'm not planning on getting rid of it, I was just shocked to find it.

Carry on, little rose bush!
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

parasol: Wendigogo: Oh! I've lived in this farking house for 8 years now? And just discovered we have some rando rose bush on the side of the house. It's starting to get blooms on it. I just have no idea why this was put here. It's in between houses and we don't bother with the shared patch of land.

[Fark user image 850x850]

Random roses are best roses.

Especially tea roses.

I'd bet $10 there's someone's long-buried pet under it.


Weird. I meant to respond to your post and responded to mine instead.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The garden is finally hitting it's stride. So are the rabbits, which chewed my purple sprouting broccoli down to the ground and ate all my pea shoots. Bastards. I've fenced off the stuff they like but I think I'll need a fence all around the garden.
The perennials are coming on strong, too. The daffodils are done, there's a few tulips left and now the casmassias and alliums are blooming.
There's a buzz in the garden and the magic is starting to happen.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Just out of curiosity, where do you live Subby?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
