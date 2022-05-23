 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "I hadn't broken any laws." No, sir: being a dick to fast food employees and refusing to move your car out of the drive thru for TWO HOURS because they didn't refund your money the way you wanted to isn't against the law. It should be   (uk.news.yahoo.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That sounds like trespassing. But hey, I'm just a law-talking guy.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they tell you to leave, you kinda need to leave. Also: I wouldn't eat anything they gave you after they told you to leave.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BigMax: That sounds like trespassing. But hey, I'm just a law-talking guy.


That or loitering. But laws don't apply to fat white MAGAts
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Without a counter story to dispute the facts, the guy is entirely in the right.

He arrived in the drivethrough and made a very basic order for 2 fast food items. On a previous trip they'd forced him to wait an extremely long time for his very basic order. This time he refused to move the car until he received either his order or a refund to his credit card which he used to make the purchase. The store didn't produce his order and refused to reverse the card charge.

If anything, it makes me think that the police might actually need to investigate the restaurant for credit card fraud. Reversing the charge should have taken a minute at worst.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This dude needs to eat less fast food by the looks of him.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude looks like he should eat a few less double sausage McCoronaries or whatever it was.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"A lad spotted me and said, 'Oh, it's him again', because last time I complained.

There's seems like there's more to this story that is being let on if an employee remembers you being a pain in the ass. The story only mentions a previous time, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's a regular nuisance
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: "A lad spotted me and said, 'Oh, it's him again', because last time I complained.

There's seems like there's more to this story that is being let on if an employee remembers you being a pain in the ass. The story only mentions a previous time, but I wouldn't be surprised if he's a regular nuisance


I've been on both sides of this.

Had to talk to a manager (in a drive through)  because the employee taking my order with very broken English seemed to indicate that the place didn't carry the diet soda I had ordered. The problem being that I had ordered the same diet soda earlier that day on my way to work and been told that "it doesn't display on the screen correctly" where it appears as regular sugared soda.

Maybe the guy is a jerk, but the actual problem at issue is a legitimate problem. If he's so well known that nobody wants to serve him, they should have given the refund (or even refused to serve him to begin with)  and insisted he leave. Taking his money, demanding he leave the drivethrough, and refusing to issue a proper refund is legitimately borderline theft.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was in the UK but in the US it is pretty common to have a parking area to wait for  drive thru items to keep the line moving. The guy is just a wanker that couldn't understand a simple direction and  has nothing else to do besides complain and bother people. Bet he voted yes on Brexit
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That mofo should get a job and get off benefits.   If he had work to do he wouldn't have so much free time to pester other people.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You could go inside... then food distribution is no longer FIFO, and everyone is happier, including the planet
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No it is not illegal to be a dick, but prepare yourself for boogers and cum in your food if you are.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Just to be clear, I also worked in fast food for several years and actually quit my job over an incident where management decided to play fast and loose with employee responsibility while taking none for themselves. If management is forcing employees to serve hostile customers, they don't deserve the employees they have.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Possibly. But there is legal recourse the man could have taken without trespassing or being disorderly.

He should have left and done that instead of being a dick.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next time he pulls in:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I delivered pizza, 99% of my customers were nice people, even if I was a little late, which rarely happened.  The worst however were deliveries to nursing homes.  The employees that work there are singularly miserable.  I hope I die before I end up in any of those places.

Eventually I took my time taking their lunch orders out and they stopped calling.
 
Gough [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think everybody is missing the take-home lesson here.  Apparently, in the UK, you can get Double Sausage and Egg McMuffins.  Is that two sausage  patties and one egg or two(sausage patty and egg)?

I've not seen this in The States and now I'm curious is the Golden Haunches in Canada offer such an item.  I'll check in the AM.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Next time he pulls in:

[external-preview.redd.it image 562x434]


finally someone gets it

/fat guy
// Dont be fat guy blocking drive thru
///Other fat guys who can order properly will get pissed
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: puffy999: Next time he pulls in:

[external-preview.redd.it image 562x434]

finally someone gets it

/fat guy
// Dont be fat guy blocking drive thru
///Other fat guys who can order properly will get pissed


Exactly!

/also fat
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You shouldn't need laws telling you not to be an asshole
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Without a counter story to dispute the facts, the guy is entirely in the right.

He arrived in the drivethrough and made a very basic order for 2 fast food items. On a previous trip they'd forced him to wait an extremely long time for his very basic order. This time he refused to move the car until he received either his order or a refund to his credit card which he used to make the purchase. The store didn't produce his order and refused to reverse the card charge.

If anything, it makes me think that the police might actually need to investigate the restaurant for credit card fraud. Reversing the charge should have taken a minute at worst.


Yeah, I miss Le Trolle, too.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm going to bet the guy who didn't roll his window down to receive his cash refund also wasn't coughing up his credit card, either.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yates arrived at the restaurant at about 9.30am and ordered the two sausage and egg McMuffins for his son and a friend.

My gut (and the size of his gut) says the muffins weren't for the kids.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GardenWeasel: BigMax: That sounds like trespassing. But hey, I'm just a law-talking guy.

That or loitering. But laws don't apply to fat white MAGAts


This happened in the UK, genius.
 
