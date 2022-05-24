 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   A raven has 17 primary wing feathers, located at the end of its wings. They are called Pinion feathers. A crow only has 16, so the difference between a crow and a raven is only a matter of a pinion   (soranews24.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All black birds look the same to me.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

johnsoninca: All black birds look the same to me.


Sounds like a Jim Crow comment.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

maddog2030: [Fark user image image 425x603]


Farley did it first. RIP Phil Frank. Yes I'm old.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

10 each.
https://corvidresearch.blog/2018/12/21/a-matter-of-a-pinion/
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Damn crows... They have stolen so much food from my bike basket over the years. I once caught one in the act and nearly beaned him with a rock, but the bastard had already got into my 40$ sea urchin. I bought a sealable shopping bag after that.

The kites are even worse, as they'll more likely swoop down and snatch the food right out of your hand. They've also got an uncanny knack for pooping on me.
 
scalpod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.imgflip.com image 458x477]
10 each.
https://corvidresearch.blog/2018/12/21/a-matter-of-a-pinion/


Yep, at a passerine glance I'd say that's ten alright.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Damn crows... They have stolen so much food from my bike basket over the years. I once caught one in the act and nearly beaned him with a rock, but the bastard had already got into my 40$ sea urchin. I bought a sealable shopping bag after that.

The kites are even worse, as they'll more likely swoop down and snatch the food right out of your hand. They've also got an uncanny knack for pooping on me.


"uncanny knack" is a weird way of spelling "personal vendetta", but I'm sorry either way
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stands upon the bust of Pallas; These puns...NEVERMORE....
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
These Merriam-Webster WotD threads are...

Wait. I'm in the wrong thread...

I'll come in again.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scalpod: aagrajag: Damn crows... They have stolen so much food from my bike basket over the years. I once caught one in the act and nearly beaned him with a rock, but the bastard had already got into my 40$ sea urchin. I bought a sealable shopping bag after that.

The kites are even worse, as they'll more likely swoop down and snatch the food right out of your hand. They've also got an uncanny knack for pooping on me.

"uncanny knack" is a weird way of spelling "personal vendetta", but I'm sorry either way


Seriously, they've got me three times over the years, and missed me by mere inches twice.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9kS3vzEOMmA
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.imgflip.com image 458x477]
10 each.
https://corvidresearch.blog/2018/12/21/a-matter-of-a-pinion/


One should never let the facts get in the way of a good joke. Or a bad one. Especially a bad one.
 
detonator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That was a long way
To go to make a huge point
Just to get a pun in
/
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ok Dad.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ravens can get to be absolutely ginormous, over 3x the size of the largest crows (2kg vs 600g, 150cm vs 100cm wingspan). Where their size ranges overlap they can be a bit hard to distinguish, but there's no mistaking a big raven once you've seen them.
 
