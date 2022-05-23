 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Hungry tourist learns life lesson for only $640 bucks. First never get the daily special, second don't forget to leave a good tip   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I feel a crossover
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sounds like an Albanian service fee for tourists
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't there a sidewalk cafe in NYC with much the same business model of menus with no prices and bills that are ridiculously inflated?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's why I only eat with a cartel member
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonna be hard to convince a judge that a customer has agreed to pay $x for something when you intentionally hid the price from them. Few people will just tell them to fark themselves and walk away though.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ordered crab legs and alcohol at an idyllic beach-side restaurant and was MORTIFIED that it was overpriced

The crabs are like, right there! I could have just gone and picked them up myself
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a couple of Cretans
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm torn. On one hand, the prices were clearly displayed on the menu so it's on them to check how much the food they were ordering would cost.

OTOH, if you're charging forty bucks per 100g of crab legs, adding a mandatory tip to the bill is an asshole move. You can definitely pay your Greek staff a living wage on those margins, so don't expect the customers to also tip if they don't want to.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember seeing something like this run by the Yakuza. It seems like a standard mafia practice world wide.

Buyer beware
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Menus without prices should be illegal.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It may not be seen as a tip in their culture, but a fee for sit down service.
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Actually, reading some Tripadvisor reviews, it does seem like they have a practice of not providing a menu with prices on it, so fark them. That would be an immediate red flag for me not to stick around.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is a pretty common scam all over europe.im tourist trap places.  The cafes outside of the Colosseum and other high tourist areas are known for this.

shiat, sometimes they'll add a compulsory tip of ridiculous amounts.

Sometimes theyll charge ridiculous sums... just for sitting.

A lot of the time the local police are in on it...  or their fake polezei altogether and they'll just mug you after "arresting" you.

So you'll never see a judge, they'll just hold you with no paperwork until you agree to pay and as scared tourists who don't speak the language it will rattle the money out of you.

So that whole "will never stand up in court" thing doesn't matter.

Just an FYI the consulate won't do shiat for you either unless you're actually arrested.

https://www.thelocal.it/20190927/rip-off-in-rome-japanese-tourists-slapped-with-430-bill-for-two-plates-of-spaghetti/

I never had it happen to me anywhere, nor have I heard about it in Germany or France, but Italy and Greece (where OPs story takes place) are renowned for it.

I recommend never even eating I'm touristy areas anyways, even if you aren't getting outright scammed like in article here, the food will be overpriced and mediocre most of the time.

Always go off the beaten path and find restaurants actual locals eat at.
 
neaorin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

It isn't a culture thing. I just came back from Santorini, another place in Greece that's more geared towards luxury travel just like Mykonos is, and nowhere did I have to pay a sit down fee. Tipping is customary, yes, but it's up to the guest to decide how much to tip.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I've heard of people getting like 80-100€ "fees" like that.

It's ridiculous and it's a scam.  That shiat doesn't happen in non-tourosty locations
And if it does itsaybe 2€.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

$250-$350 for one hookah, and not the kind you pay to leave.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Leave behind cash with numbers missing from the bills.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Genius GED holding' nephew decided to be cool and have crab legs in San Francisco on a date.

I thought market price was what they sold it for, right off the crab boat.  I seen (sic) that catch crabs show on cable, and they only get like fifteen bucks....

Subby thanks for reminding me of that.

/yes he does drive a big classic 4x4 and complains about the cost of gas
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ring your credit card company and cancel the payment because it was made under duress.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

