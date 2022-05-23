 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   Cargo ship grounded in Lake Erie. Geez, it's not like it's filled with rocks or anything. Oh   (cleveland19.com) divider line
26
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the ground ran aground?
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Erie, it's said, never gives up her dead
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it was filled with limestone.

If it was filled with lemonstone they could have had a real party.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So somebody's not gonna get their granite countertops on time? Oh no.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even Memorial Day yet, and already the drunken idiots are crashing their boats into stuff.

/PIB FTW!!
//If you know, you know
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was stuck under a bridge, they could let some air out of the tires and move it.  So do the opposite of that.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'cargo ship'

In my experience, they're 'lake freighters'... or 'lakers', and are called 'boats' by most. Just saying.

Erie is shallow AF. Like my women.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
http://www.eriewrecks.com/shipwrecks/longpoint/longpoint.html

There is plenty of boating misery in Lake Erie. It's a big shallow lake with wandering sandbanks everywhere, and Long Point has plenty of underwater monuments to unlucky and overly aggressive sailors.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Oh, it was filled with limestone.

If it was filled with lemonstone they could have had a real party.


Done in three
 
dennysgod
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The American Courage ran aground.   Sounds about right.
 
alienated
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd make a joke about the cargo and a few families having to take "alternative measures " for a few "projects" that really *needed* that limestone , but I am batting zero for 4 in jokes today.
I GUESS My career as a comedian is .... GROUNDED
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hey at least this one wasn't operated by that Evergreen shipping company.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Oh, it was filled with limestone.

If it was filled with lemonstone they could have had a real party.


Ha hahahah. Marvelous.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They need an operator with a real "Can Do" attitude to help dislodge the boat.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cleveland, the Rock City!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Oh, it was filled with limestone.



It's Monday, all right.  I read that as "minestrone".
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
⬋Free cargo ship
 
Trevt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is inappropriate:  So that is something.
"The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" - Gordon Lightfoot (HD w/ Lyrics)
Youtube 9vST6hVRj2A
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But was at more than twenty-six thousand tons more than it weighed empty?
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Save the beer, lads!
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

alienated: I'd make a joke about the cargo and a few families having to take "alternative measures " for a few "projects" that really *needed* that limestone , but I am batting zero for 4 in jokes today.
I GUESS My career as a comedian is .... GROUNDED


Oh for five.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My aunt lives in Fairport Harbor in a condo at the shore, so I expect she's staring out her window at this ship right this moment.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe it hit Dracula. He likes to water ski there.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: alienated: I'd make a joke about the cargo and a few families having to take "alternative measures " for a few "projects" that really *needed* that limestone , but I am batting zero for 4 in jokes today.
I GUESS My career as a comedian is .... GROUNDED

Oh for five.


I GUESS I'LL JUST HAVE TO CALL IN , bah. Pizza order threats carry no weight anymore. It's a Monday. At least I will eat at King Taco tomorrow.
 
