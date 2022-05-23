 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Rejected BC plates: "BE K1ND", "WE VAPE", "FKCNCR". Looks like some government drone has a stick the size of a sequoia up their ass   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Stupid, Trademark, Property, Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, British Columbia, CTV News, Insurance Bureau of Canada, rejects list, severe storm  
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How about BBC?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It was rejected cause redundant.  Everyone gets it.  You vape.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: How about BBC?


BeBC?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"FKCNCR" took me a minute. For some reason, I was reading it as "farkinator," which sounds like an amazing sci-fi porno character, a la Orgazmo.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If I understand, the list includes plates that were rejected because they were already taken which make this somehow even less newsworthy.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gonegirl: "FKCNCR" took me a minute. For some reason, I was reading it as "farkinator," which sounds like an amazing sci-fi porno character, a la Orgazmo.


Is it not Farkromancer? Like a Necromancer but with way more dicks
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fun fact: vapes are about to be banned in the United States.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You've always got options

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
