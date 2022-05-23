 Skip to content
Error, Error, You are now about to die. Please read the instructions for emergency escape
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
While Tesla fires don't happen often, they still happen. Some people suggest that the media shouldn't put so much attention on electric car fires since gas cars burn every day.

Ah I see Tesla's PR firm is the same as Boeing's.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, that Tesla fire. Not this one

https://twitter.com/julianbc6/status/1528739826891165696?s=21

Or

https://twitter.com/valleynewslive/status/1528858312594235392?s=21

It's hard to keep them all straight these days.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not only do they catch fire, they also lock you in so you can't escape.  Awesome.  Makes me want to go out and get one.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Steven King has been overshadowed. Christine's got nothing on a Musk Tesla.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anyone else read that in this voice?
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
JAGUART
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Not only do they catch fire, they also lock you in so you can't escape.  Awesome.  Makes me want to go out and get one.


I would expect this kind of engineering from Krupp, but not Tesla.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's not their fault you didn't subscribe to the emergency escape plan. It was only 19.99 more per month, and then the software would have automatically read you the instructions on how to live.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
YOU CAN'T DO THIS!  WE MADE YOU!

nsfw; a little graphic

Maximum Overdrive Montage: "But, We Made You!"
Youtube sRuVTDJpVxA
 
barc0001
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Some people suggest that the media shouldn't put so much attention on electric car fires since gas cars burn every day."

Sure, but the gas powered cars don't lock you inside when they burn in some sort of twisted mutual suicide pact with your vehicle...
 
sandbar67
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
UPDATING ---34%---  Please Wait
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tesla's "innovation" regarding their door latch system is a solution looking for a problem at best, and downright dangerous at worst.

I mean, I still like their product, but what the fark.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you haven't updated your DoorHandler software to version 2.48 it's your fault. Get with the times, grandpa!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: It's not their fault you didn't subscribe to the emergency escape plan. It was only 19.99 more per month, and then the software would have automatically read you the instructions on how to live.


All cars in 10 years
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"HAL9000 is currently unavailable.  Please remain on the line and the next available associate will help you..."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: YOU CAN'T DO THIS!  WE MADE YOU!

nsfw; a little graphic

[YouTube video: Maximum Overdrive Montage: "But, We Made You!"]


This needs to be remade.  It was ahead of it's time. Same with The Net.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AstroJesus: It's not their fault you didn't subscribe to the emergency escape plan. It was only 19.99 more per month, and then the software would have automatically read you the instructions on how to live.

All cars in 10 years


The big 3 US automakers have been doing just fine with avoiding this sort of stupid design flaw.

It's only Teslas that were designed as tech first & as a car... Second? Third?
 
chewd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Tesla's vehicles do have an emergency release that will open the doors if the power has failed."

So the regular door handle doesnt work unless theres power?!?

Your car is bad and you should feel bad!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just wait for the "Autopilot has detected you going in excess of twice the legal speed limit. Driver controls disabled, rerouting now to Highway Patrol office" feature you just know Big Government is going to mandate
 
moos [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
the cake is a lie
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

koder: Ah I see Tesla's PR firm is the same as Boeing's.


Tesla literally fired their entire PR team because Musk is a crybaby who thinks every press article about a Tesla defect is some kind of personal attack.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AstroJesus: It's not their fault you didn't subscribe to the emergency escape plan. It was only 19.99 more per month, and then the software would have automatically read you the instructions on how to live.

All cars in 10 years


I'll pay whatever it takes to avoid menial labor like pulling handles, turning keys, and pressing buttons.  That stuff is, like, so inconvenient when I'm live-streaming!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Probably a faulty charging port.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

barc0001: "Some people suggest that the media shouldn't put so much attention on electric car fires since gas cars burn every day."

Sure, but the gas powered cars don't lock you inside when they burn in some sort of twisted mutual suicide pact with your vehicle...


Good. I'm sure the 350something people who die in gas car fires every year can Rest In Peace know that at least it wasn't a Tesla that killed them 👼
 
