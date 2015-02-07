 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Flights bringing Ukrainian refugees to Canada to land in Winnipeg. Dear god, haven't they suffered enough?   (winnipeg.ctvnews.ca) divider line
18
    More: Spiffy, Russia, Canada, United States, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, charter flights, announcement of the detection of unmarked graves, Ukrainian refugees, Manitoba  
•       •       •

119 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2022 at 9:26 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is just like home. Besides they have a lot of Ukrainian churches on the Prairies. Not sure about the giant Ukrainian egg.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Is just like home. Besides they have a lot of Ukrainian churches on the Prairies. Not sure about the giant Ukrainian egg.


Vegreville, AB for the egg.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Vegreville, Alberta, Canada. Well, it's closer to Winnipeg than Ukraine at any rate.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vegreville_egg
 
goodncold
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not the only giant things around.

roadsideamerica.comView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The prarie provinces have a huge Ukrainian community, these refugees are likely being sponsored but local Ukranian groups.
 
reality_really [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Is just like home. Besides they have a lot of Ukrainian churches on the Prairies. Not sure about the giant Ukrainian egg.


It's located a province and half away in Alberta: https://www.vegreville.com/p/worlds-largest-pysanka Lots of Ukrainians around the Edmonton area.

Ukrainians and Icelanders do like Manitoba though. Canada has the second largest Icelandic population, and third largest Ukrainian population in the world.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Imagine what hell they must have been through to willingly relocate to Canada. But before the grace of God go I...
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was checking out Winnipeg on the Google Maps and there's lots of farmland, liquor stores and a McPhillips Station Casino. They'll feel right at home!
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subby needs to bone up on his history. Ukrainians have been coming to Manitoba and the prairie provinces for well over a century. At one point 13% of Manitoba's population was of Ukrainian origin.

https://ukrainianmanitoba.wordpress.com/2015/02/07/ukrainian-settlements-in-manitoba/
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Flights bringing Ukrainian refugees to Canada to land in Winnipeg. Dear god, haven't they suffered enough?"

If someone thought they needed to suffer more, they would be sent to Texas..
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Weakerthans - One Great City!
Youtube xLlsjEP7L-k
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Probably picked Winnipeg because their Jets aren't doing anything this time of year.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
2005 fountain tire ad - going to winnipeg
Youtube Mdvr-4nYs5s
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Poor kid, first being born in The Tail and now having to host refugees...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ukraine has much nicer weather.   This is like sending them to Siberia.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lock up the Vodka.
 
SuiXi3D [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: "Flights bringing Ukrainian refugees to Canada to land in Winnipeg. Dear god, haven't they suffered enough?"

If someone thought they needed to suffer more, they would be sent to Texas..


As a Texan, I can't help but agree.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SuiXi3D: maddogdelta: "Flights bringing Ukrainian refugees to Canada to land in Winnipeg. Dear god, haven't they suffered enough?"

If someone thought they needed to suffer more, they would be sent to Texas..

As a Texan, I can't help but agree.


Nobody hates the recent influx of popularity more than actual Texans

Stay the Fark out people.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.