    More: Scary, Wildlife, Attack!, Attack, Dallas porch, Coyote, hungry coyote, city's animal services department, American cities  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet the attack on the Dallas toddler, experts say, is the kind of thing that could happen anywhere.

Well, it's Texas, so I suspect "anywhere" will increasingly be abortion-hating red states.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For a state chucked full of gun carrying racist, sexist, Jesus loving cowards suffering from the worst case of mass toxic masculinity on the planet, seems like they have an inordinate amount if vermin.

And cayotes, too.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reno-Sparks had a coyote problem for awhile in the '80s.  They were building developments and expanding faster than the coyotes could retreat.  I don't remember any attacks on humans, but people were advised to keep their pets inside overnight.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The coyotes around here usually do a decent job of keeping the rabbit population in check, just as nature intended.
 
