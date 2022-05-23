 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Walmart releases Juneteenth ice cream. Celebrate the end of slavery by paying the Walton family to work people to death for a pittance   (blackenterprise.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took less than a year between juneteenth being a federal holiday and Walmart making garbage merchandise.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They seemed so wholesome, the residuals must have finally come to an end


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
matcpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Complete with penis fingers
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trademarked to a white ownership company Belchem. How much more 'mericun can you get?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Juneteenth ice cream features a swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavor.

I wonder how they arrived at the flavor choice.  I also wonder how many meetings were had on the subject and which dumbass employee proposed watermelon, either in jest or in seriousness.
 
Kaeru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fully expecting a line of Juneteenth T-Shirts to be offered to compliment your choice of ice cream.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, subby, I'm sure the original slaves would appreciate you saying their situation was basically the same as modern retail workers'. You nailed it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Work to death? A little hyperbolic don't you think? I mean, have you ever actually seen Walmart employees working?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow...
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only people shiatting themselves over this should be those with a lactose intolerance.
 
PsychoticSanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat is photoshopped. Has to be.
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mark'ting would be easy if the colored would eat our ice cream
Red gold and green
Red gold and green"

-Walmart Brand Manager

/karma
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classy as fark.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earnest and the Bartender from Juneteenth ep of Atlanta
Youtube lgh7yLnjFtc
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to read the room, Walmart...
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brynden Rivers: Yes, subby, I'm sure the original slaves would appreciate you saying their situation was basically the same as modern retail workers'. You nailed it.


To be fair, some slaves didn't have it that bad. Like, if they got sick, they would actually get medical care.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: The Juneteenth ice cream features a swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavor.

I wonder how they arrived at the flavor choice.  I also wonder how many meetings were had on the subject and which dumbass employee proposed watermelon, either in jest or in seriousness.


I hate Wal-Mart and have never set foot in one in my life but damn, that sounds good. Hey Ben and Jerry are you listening?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Brynden Rivers: Yes, subby, I'm sure the original slaves would appreciate you saying their situation was basically the same as modern retail workers'. You nailed it.

To be fair, some slaves didn't have it that bad. Like, if they got sick, they would actually get medical care.


Except, you know, the fact that they were slaves. Property. The reason they got good medical care is that the owner takes good care of his property.


Unless of course, you think being a slave isn't that bad, as long as you get free medical care. Which would have to be free, since, being a slave, you didn't get paid.
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Juneteenth promotion committee
 
capn' fun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2022, a global corporation had months worth of meetings, focus groups, and taste tests around this. Bids were taken internally, externally, or both around the package design. Budgets were approved, demos created and met around, discussed, and finally approved. There were hours and hours of meetings and calls, some of them catered, depending on the attendees. Somebody spent sleepless nights and weekends worrying about getting this thing "over the finish line", and somebody with at least an "SVP" or "EVP" signed off on the final approval. Literally hundreds of people all across the country-maybe even the globe-participated.

And nobody put their hand up to say, "Uhmmmmmmmm......"
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agree with Subby. I have always boycotted Walmart. I also boycott Amazon.


Yes, they both care. They send me letters pleading with me not to make them go out of business.
:)
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: The Juneteenth ice cream features a swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavor.

I wonder how they arrived at the flavor choice.  I also wonder how many meetings were had on the subject and which dumbass employee proposed watermelon, either in jest or in seriousness.


I have a teensy feeling that chocolate was stricken off right away, joke or not joke.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LouisZepher: New Rising Sun: The Juneteenth ice cream features a swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavor.

I wonder how they arrived at the flavor choice.  I also wonder how many meetings were had on the subject and which dumbass employee proposed watermelon, either in jest or in seriousness.

I have a teensy feeling that chocolate was stricken off right away, joke or not joke.


And white chocolate was out of the question.
 
culebra
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mr. Show: Benjamin & Gerard Ice Cream
Youtube 9A57gjZuONE
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Walmart is too smart for this. They had to know there would be a backlash, and all the MAGA idiots would "stick it to them libs" by running out and buying every carton and eating every bite on Facebook Live
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

capn' fun: In 2022, a global corporation had months worth of meetings, focus groups, and taste tests around this. Bids were taken internally, externally, or both around the package design. Budgets were approved, demos created and met around, discussed, and finally approved. There were hours and hours of meetings and calls, some of them catered, depending on the attendees. Somebody spent sleepless nights and weekends worrying about getting this thing "over the finish line", and somebody with at least an "SVP" or "EVP" signed off on the final approval. Literally hundreds of people all across the country-maybe even the globe-participated.

And nobody put their hand up to say, "Uhmmmmmmmm......"


There could not have been one american bore person of color in any of those  meetings....... But fark here is your chance racially insensitive holiday ice cream flavors.  Choco Tacos for Cinco de Mayo with caramel crumble and lime.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thankfully it wasn't watermelon flavored .
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The "Great Value" bit is the tone deaf cherry on top.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: capn' fun: In 2022, a global corporation had months worth of meetings, focus groups, and taste tests around this. Bids were taken internally, externally, or both around the package design. Budgets were approved, demos created and met around, discussed, and finally approved. There were hours and hours of meetings and calls, some of them catered, depending on the attendees. Somebody spent sleepless nights and weekends worrying about getting this thing "over the finish line", and somebody with at least an "SVP" or "EVP" signed off on the final approval. Literally hundreds of people all across the country-maybe even the globe-participated.

And nobody put their hand up to say, "Uhmmmmmmmm......"

There could not have been one american bore person of color in any of those  meetings....... But fark here is your chance racially insensitive holiday ice cream flavors.  Choco Tacos for Cinco de Mayo with caramel crumble and lime.


You had me up until lime.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The Juneteenth ice cream features a swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavor.

I wonder how they arrived at the flavor choice.  I also wonder how many meetings were had on the subject and which dumbass employee proposed watermelon, either in jest or in seriousness.


Other choices
Chicken n waffles
Hostess chocolate donuts
Grape soda
Bbq ribs
Skrimps
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Begoggle: Brynden Rivers: Yes, subby, I'm sure the original slaves would appreciate you saying their situation was basically the same as modern retail workers'. You nailed it.

To be fair, some slaves didn't have it that bad. Like, if they got sick, they would actually get medical care.

Except, you know, the fact that they were slaves. Property. The reason they got good medical care is that the owner takes good care of his property.


Unless of course, you think being a slave isn't that bad, as long as you get free medical care. Which would have to be free, since, being a slave, you didn't get paid.


Futurama - You know the worst thing about being a slave?
Youtube bcgAdlKeQHs
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: They seemed so wholesome, the residuals must have finally come to an end


[Fark user image 850x1002]


It's funny how, as you get older, Michael Learned in The Waltons goes from matronly to smokin' hot.
 
undernova
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Brynden Rivers: Yes, subby, I'm sure the original slaves would appreciate you saying their situation was basically the same as modern retail workers'. You nailed it.

To be fair, some slaves didn't have it that bad. Like, if they got sick, they would actually get medical care.


Why, in God's name, and in this day and age, would you write that sentence in a public forum? What the hell are you thinking?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meh, every social movement is monetized and exploited. I wouldn't be surprised if #MeToo flavoured ice cream was next to this on the shelves.
 
undernova
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

undernova: Begoggle: Brynden Rivers: Yes, subby, I'm sure the original slaves would appreciate you saying their situation was basically the same as modern retail workers'. You nailed it.

To be fair, some slaves didn't have it that bad. Like, if they got sick, they would actually get medical care.

Why, in God's name, and in this day and age, would you write that sentence in a public forum? What the hell are you thinking?


And I see the attempt at humor - I just think it's too easy for people like me to miss it and fly off the handle.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The Juneteenth ice cream features a swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavor.

I wonder how they arrived at the flavor choice.  I also wonder how many meetings were had on the subject and which dumbass employee proposed watermelon, either in jest or in seriousness.


I had such horrible ideas of where they would go with the flavoring was thinking it will probably be tasteless and mindless like it was dark chocolate that slowly as you got to the bottom of the container turned vanilla representing finally making it to be free like the white man.

/self reported
//will show myself out
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Holy crap, can WalMart really trademark the name of a federal holiday? That's almost as disturbing as the blatant racism and ignorance.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
.
.
.
Wait till people hear about the commercialization of Christmas!

Non-Christians selling crappy Christmas stuff just everywhere!

Jews left in the dust!

Awful.
.
.
.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why doesn't Walmart donate a percentage of the sales of that particular flavor of ice cream to a charity like the United Negro College Fund or something?

That way they can make this idea a lot less tasteless.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Meh, every social movement is monetized and exploited. I wouldn't be surprised if #MeToo flavoured ice cream was next to this on the shelves.


Will it taste of shame, sweat and overexposure to the press with a hint of lying and apologizing?

I'll give it a lick. Literally.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Meh, every social movement is monetized and exploited. I wouldn't be surprised if #MeToo flavoured ice cream was next to this on the shelves.


Will it be pink bubble gum with a mango ribbon?
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: .
.
.
Wait till people hear about the commercialization of Christmas!

Non-Christians selling crappy Christmas stuff just everywhere!

Jews left in the dust!

Awful.
.
.
.


This Caucasian-American speaks the truth!

/it happens
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Why doesn't Walmart donate a percentage of the sales of that particular flavor of ice cream to a charity like the United Negro College Fund or something?

That way they can make this idea a lot less tasteless.


Careful.

You said "negro" unironically.

Someone might report you.

/they're everywhere
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
.
.
.
But it's Okay that Hallmark hawks Kwanzaa cards, right?
.
.
.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

little big man: [Fark user image image 580x594]


"if I ain't got"

Sir, it's pronounced "if I don't have".

Please, try harder to correct yourself. We shouldn't.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blondambition: New Rising Sun: The Juneteenth ice cream features a swirled red velvet and cheesecake flavor.

I wonder how they arrived at the flavor choice.  I also wonder how many meetings were had on the subject and which dumbass employee proposed watermelon, either in jest or in seriousness.

I hate Wal-Mart and have never set foot in one in my life but damn, that sounds good. Hey Ben and Jerry are you listening?


Ben and Jerry: "Sup, biatches!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey, you can make corporations make political statements, you can't actually make them give a shiat about it though. It's just about advancing their brands. Figured this would just kind of go without saying.
 
Snort
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In case you forgot, Twitter reactions are not news.
 
