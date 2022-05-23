 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   It's not a crack house, it's a crack home   (zillow.com) divider line
41
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

1661 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2022 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half a million dollars for a complete teardown on a tenth of an acre in Salt Lake City.

But hey, a set of free building plans is included. Bargain!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Half a million dollars for a complete teardown on a tenth of an acre in Salt Lake City.

But hey, a set of free building plans is included. Bargain!


I was in SLC last summer and there were quite a few more homeless than I expected.  There was even a little tent city downtown.  Now I see why.  Not even Utah is cheap anymore.
 
NewportBarGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Property values are a complete joke. Totally disconnected from reality.

I guess that's what 15 years of 0% interest rates will do.

Set that thing on fire before it takes out the entire neighborhood.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd call it a cracking opportunity!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this proves people who cry that their neighbor is hurting their property value are in need of face punching. Because a dump is going for half a million.
Humanity needs to die.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Includes the console TV in the delightfully rustic unfinished basement!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Poundmethtown
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
SLC Punk?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Half a million dollars for a complete teardown on a tenth of an acre in Salt Lake City.

But hey, a set of free building plans is included. Bargain!


The plans aren't the big deal.

Already having permission from the city to tear down and rebuild is the big deal.  Red tape is a pain.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Half a million dollars for a complete teardown on a tenth of an acre in Salt Lake City.

But hey, a set of free building plans is included. Bargain!


Don't forget mormons for neighbors. The pot doesn't get sweeter than that.
 
patrick767
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Damn. I had no idea real estate prices in SLC had gotten that farking insane.

/ the toy horse in pic #12 is creepy
 
alex10294
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Pocket Ninja: Half a million dollars for a complete teardown on a tenth of an acre in Salt Lake City.

But hey, a set of free building plans is included. Bargain!

I was in SLC last summer and there were quite a few more homeless than I expected.  There was even a little tent city downtown.  Now I see why.  Not even Utah is cheap anymore.


Sure it is. Just move out of the most desirable part of the most desirable city.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a lot for sale. Although I do like that they say you can "build or significantly renovate." The word "significantly" just isn't quite strong enough here.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Geotpf:Already having permission from the city to tear down and rebuild is the big deal.  Red tape is a pain.

Show me on the listing where it says that's part of the deal.

I'd also enjoy seeing the list of local lenders who are looking forward to funding the purchase of a non-inhabitable structure. This is a construction loan, not a home loan.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stringbad: I'd call it a cracking opportunity!


This property is lit
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That gravity furnace in the basement is aroundt 80 years old and original to the house.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

patrick767: Damn. I had no idea real estate prices in SLC had gotten that farking insane.

/ the toy horse in pic #12 is creepy


Just don't bump into that board stacked on top of a broken cinder block. It's a load-bearing board.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Geotpf:Already having permission from the city to tear down and rebuild is the big deal.  Red tape is a pain.

Show me on the listing where it says that's part of the deal.

I'd also enjoy seeing the list of local lenders who are looking forward to funding the purchase of a non-inhabitable structure. This is a construction loan, not a home loan.


Wait. Put a mobile home on it?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Silicon Valley companies have been relocating satellite offices to SLC for a few years now. Close-ish to the West Coast, cheaper than living in Sunnyvale. I see the real estate prices have reacted accordingly.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Geotpf:Already having permission from the city to tear down and rebuild is the big deal.  Red tape is a pain.

Show me on the listing where it says that's part of the deal.

I'd also enjoy seeing the list of local lenders who are looking forward to funding the purchase of a non-inhabitable structure. This is a construction loan, not a home loan.


Yeah, it's not mentioned directly.  But they might have it.  Or maybe they are trying to infer they have it.  If they don't have it, there's definitely a loss of value.  That being said, it does have a pending offer.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
$500K, plus the cost of tearing down the house (no idea how much that is). Then the cost to put up a brand-new house.

So, really, it's probably at least $1 million.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Pocket Ninja: Half a million dollars for a complete teardown on a tenth of an acre in Salt Lake City.

But hey, a set of free building plans is included. Bargain!

Don't forget mormons for neighbors. The pot doesn't get sweeter than that.


You really need to get right with Space Jesus
 
Moose out front
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Pocket Ninja: Half a million dollars for a complete teardown on a tenth of an acre in Salt Lake City.

But hey, a set of free building plans is included. Bargain!

Don't forget mormons for neighbors. The pot doesn't get sweeter than that.


Disclaimer: No pot is included in the pot. It is illegal there.

/and your neighbors won't have a beer with you either
//or even a cup of coffee
///diet Mt. Dew is ok though because it's not specifically prohibited in the book of mormon
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Pocket Ninja: Geotpf:Already having permission from the city to tear down and rebuild is the big deal.  Red tape is a pain.

Show me on the listing where it says that's part of the deal.

I'd also enjoy seeing the list of local lenders who are looking forward to funding the purchase of a non-inhabitable structure. This is a construction loan, not a home loan.

Wait. Put a mobile home on it?


Mobile homes and modular homes are usually not rated for true residential, single family dwelling districts.
That's why you see mobile home parks near the outskirts of town.  Most places don't want them in the city limits and if they do, they're far away from the nice homes.
 
Daeva
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
when the bubble pops this time its not the everyday man whose going to suffer, these aren't sub prime investor packets where you are investing in one one-thousandth of a thousand different house loans its foreign investors and the greedy covid dip/foreclosure buyers, who for the last 2 months have had to accept rent lower than the interest on the loans they took to buy the houses.

boo, farking hoo, pop already
 
Pangit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Nothing will be removed from the property"

Except...you know, the FARKING HOUSE because its been condemned...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought these Zillow greens would get tiresome (looking at you, word of the day), but they always make me giggle. Scroll, scroll, scroll, why does the entire house look like Monica and Rachel's apartment?  Scroll, scroll, scroll, WTF is a full-grown oak tree doing in the dining room?  Scroll, scroll, scroll, why does that one bathroom have six toilets?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ruudbob: That gravity furnace in the basement is aroundt 80 years old and original to the house.


As is the asbestos.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
what a crack house in the upper Midwest might look like.
 
AstroParticle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This hurts. Born and raised in the SLC area and I'm finally almost to the point where I could buy a house, only now I've been priced out.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: waxbeans: Pocket Ninja: Geotpf:Already having permission from the city to tear down and rebuild is the big deal.  Red tape is a pain.

Show me on the listing where it says that's part of the deal.

I'd also enjoy seeing the list of local lenders who are looking forward to funding the purchase of a non-inhabitable structure. This is a construction loan, not a home loan.

Wait. Put a mobile home on it?

Mobile homes and modular homes are usually not rated for true residential, single family dwelling districts.
That's why you see mobile home parks near the outskirts of town.  Most places don't want them in the city limits and if they do, they're far away from the nice homes.


Wow. Gotta love the freedom.  It's farking  Delicious.
fark humanity.  With monkey 🐒 pox and covid with a side of syphilis
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You'd get 1.2 million for that in Missoula proper.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Moose out front: atomic-age: Pocket Ninja: Half a million dollars for a complete teardown on a tenth of an acre in Salt Lake City.

But hey, a set of free building plans is included. Bargain!

Don't forget mormons for neighbors. The pot doesn't get sweeter than that.

Disclaimer: No pot is included in the pot. It is illegal there.

/and your neighbors won't have a beer with you either
//or even a cup of coffee
///diet Mt. Dew is ok though because it's not specifically prohibited in the book of mormon


Everyone should have a moose out front dispensing information. Thanks, Moose!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
falkone32
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Props to the photographer for doing the visual equivalent of saying "You seeing this?"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They may not be able to build anything new because the lot may not be big enough. Some places need more space between structures because fire safety.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: So, really, it's probably at least $1 million.


At the absolute very least.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: atomic-age: Pocket Ninja: Half a million dollars for a complete teardown on a tenth of an acre in Salt Lake City.

But hey, a set of free building plans is included. Bargain!

Don't forget mormons for neighbors. The pot doesn't get sweeter than that.

You really need to get right with Space Jesus


You tell 'em.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The neighborhood isn't that desirable.
 
firefly212
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Property values are a complete joke. Totally disconnected from reality.

I guess that's what 15 years of 0% interest rates will do.

Set that thing on fire before it takes out the entire neighborhood.


It isn't just interest rates, the addition of banks and investment firms buying homes as price speculators just f's the market up even more.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You've Heard of a Fixer-Upper...

Now, Get Ready for a Burner-Downer!


//<muffled 'yeeeaaahhhhhh'>
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.