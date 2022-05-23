 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Even hicktown speedways want nothing to do with the Peoples' Convoy   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
47
    More: Fail, Maryland, press release, Facebook page, People's Convoy, western Maryland race track, Friday night, Week-day names, remnants of a trucker protest  
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loosely translated: "Jeebus Frist these people were NOT paying me enough for their bullsh*t."

I did get a li'l giggle at the end of TFA:

'A press release issued Friday on a Facebook page for The People's Convoy "declares victory and announces its conclusion of the national convoy portion of this great movement."'

Which I read as: "The money has done run out, and we got to go back to working for a living."
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Loosely translated: "Jeebus Frist these people were NOT paying me enough for their bullsh*t."

I did get a li'l giggle at the end of TFA:

'A press release issued Friday on a Facebook page for The People's Convoy "declares victory and announces its conclusion of the national convoy portion of this great movement."'

Which I read as: "The money has done run out, and we got to go back to working for a living."


*massive shiat sounds*
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Yeah, we MEANT to do that".....the Musical.  Modern dramas just write themselves.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The People's Convoy had conducted a series of rolling protests around the Capital Beltway in March to protest pandemic restrictions and other grievances.

I can't really think of a protest movement that coalesced around..."other grievances".
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The People's Convoy had conducted a series of rolling protests around the Capital Beltway in March to protest pandemic restrictions and other grievances.

I can't really think of a protest movement that coalesced around..."other grievances".


Occupy Wall Street?

/runs
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This hearkens back to the time of the ancient citizen soldiers of Rome, through the days of the founding of this very Union, when noble patriots would put down their swords and return to their fields triumphant and glorious.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The "People's Convoy" is a homeless camp with a social media presence.  They probably didn't enter into it that way, but I wouldn't be surprised if the ones who've stayed the distance lost jobs and savings by doing this.  If they go home (if they still have one) they'll have to pay for things like food and utilities etc.  In the "convoy", they're paying for things by being (relatively) high-tech panhandlers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Trucker Convoy Stragglers Get Kicked Out of Racetrack, Form New Movement, Visit the National Mall, Don't Go Home

The People's Convoy may have disbanded, but some of its members plan to stick around.

https://www.washingtonian.com/2022/05/23/trucker-convoy-update-peoples-convoy-1776-restoration-movement/

That's OK, you can leave.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good luck finding a new place, wish my friends still owned land in the area I would tell them to rent it out to them for $5000 a month a least.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A pure fizzle.
And where did all the money go?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Subtonic: HotWingConspiracy: The People's Convoy had conducted a series of rolling protests around the Capital Beltway in March to protest pandemic restrictions and other grievances.

I can't really think of a protest movement that coalesced around..."other grievances".

Occupy Wall Street?

/runs


That one seemed pretty straightforward to me, and went on to become a viable political platform to run on but never execute.
 
Bslim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They'll have to powerhose the stank off.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They're shutting down, hunh? I guess the Russian sanctions are working.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The People's Convoy had conducted a series of rolling protests around the Capital Beltway in March to protest pandemic restrictions and other grievances.

I can't really think of a protest movement that coalesced around..."other grievances".


Almost every protest movement starts with a clear, unified idea and then very quickly becomes about "other grievances."
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This "group" has officially become a gang of gypsies.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Loosely translated: "Jeebus Frist these people were NOT paying me enough for their bullsh*t."

I did get a li'l giggle at the end of TFA:

'A press release issued Friday on a Facebook page for The People's Convoy "declares victory and announces its conclusion of the national convoy portion of this great movement."'

Which I read as: "The money has done run out, and we got to go back to working for a living."


So they got someone to pay their expenses.  I wonder if they known what form of government acts like that.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A press release issued Friday on a Facebook page for The People's Convoy "declares victory and announces its conclusion of the national convoy portion of this great movement."

LOL. That mantra again. They all use it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

groppet: Good luck finding a new place, wish my friends still owned land in the area I would tell them to rent it out to them for $5000 a month a least.


Good luck getting them to pay. These clowns are nothing but freeloaders once Russia stopped their payments.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The People's Convoy had conducted a series of rolling protests around the Capital Beltway in March to protest pandemic restrictions and other grievances.

I can't really think of a protest movement that coalesced around..."other grievances".


I know of groups centered around white nationalist grievances who don't want to say what has them so upset because we'll tell them that their racism is the whole problem.

This is probably them again.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: hubiestubert: Loosely translated: "Jeebus Frist these people were NOT paying me enough for their bullsh*t."

I did get a li'l giggle at the end of TFA:

'A press release issued Friday on a Facebook page for The People's Convoy "declares victory and announces its conclusion of the national convoy portion of this great movement."'

Which I read as: "The money has done run out, and we got to go back to working for a living."

So they got someone to pay their expenses.  I wonder if they known what form of government acts like that.


Of course not. They've never had an issue with the government giving them free stuff. The problem has always been the government also giving those people free stuff.
 
fireclown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I live near that speedway.  From what I can tell, the members of the Convoy project who were to make arrangements with the Speedway basically didn't pay the speedway to use the site.  This amounted to about $15K.  Several convoy members were upset at this, there was some drama, and the speedway pulled the plug and called the police.  Some quick googling for freedom convoy and "oreo" (the posters name) will turn up a 5 hour video of the whole thing.  I'll admit, I only watched about 15 min of it.  There might be some real gold in there.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: Trucker Convoy Stragglers Get Kicked Out of Racetrack, Form New Movement, Visit the National Mall, Don't Go Home

The People's Convoy may have disbanded, but some of its members plan to stick around.

https://www.washingtonian.com/2022/05/23/trucker-convoy-update-peoples-convoy-1776-restoration-movement/

Convoy leader David "Santa" Riddell declared himself the leader of a new group that comprises some former convoy members: The "1776 Restoration Movement" is not a democracy: "Our founding fathers didn't believe in democracy," Riddell said Sunday.


Jebus Cripes...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"But Canada was so polite!"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Subtonic: HotWingConspiracy: The People's Convoy had conducted a series of rolling protests around the Capital Beltway in March to protest pandemic restrictions and other grievances.

I can't really think of a protest movement that coalesced around..."other grievances".

Occupy Wall Street?

/runs


I don't remember why we slept in the park, but I sure as hell remember who I slept with in the park!

/Occupy DC, not Wall Street
//the one at Freedom Plaza with th college kids, not the one in McPherson Square with the homeless people.
///it was never about the politics.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't they have jobs? Things to do?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: 'A press release issued Friday on a Facebook page for The People's Convoy "declares victory and announces its conclusion of the national convoy portion of this great movement."'

Which I read as: "The money has done run out, and we got to go back to working for a living."


I read it as:

Nimoy "Didn't I?"
Youtube VnTpl93q3Bc
 
fireclown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: "But Canada was so polite!"


Oh, they might have been misled by that.  This is Hagerstown.  We don't really do polite here.

FWIW, even though I won't miss these guys, they didn't really hurt anyone.  And it looks like an element in their group really did them dirty and made off with a lot of donation money.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: This "group" has officially become a gang of gypsies.


The anti-Rainbow Family of Death and Darkness? Where will next year's Hatefest congeal?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: This "group" has officially become a gang of gypsies.


I liked this version way better.


Jimi Hendrix Machine Gun Fillmore East' 1969
Youtube 9yR6e4qf9gQ


/met Noel Redding years later when he played with Mountain
//had a drink with him during the break
///nice guy
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

groppet: Good luck finding a new place, wish my friends still owned land in the area I would tell them to rent it out to them for $5000 a month a least.


Cash. Up front. And a hell of a contract. Probably still wouldn't be worth the hassle.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: This "group" has officially become a gang of gypsies.


One more.

Many years ago I was in the car with my kids and they were acting up. I started looking around intensely and they eventually wondered why.

Lookin' for the gypsies.
Why?
I hear they pay good money for kids your age.
You're gonna sell us?!?
Yep.

That kinda backfired on me because now THEY were looking for them but at least it quieted them down.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A press release issued Friday on a Facebook page for The People's Convoy "declares victory and announces its conclusion of the national convoy portion of this great movement."

So basically this with a whole lot more wheezing and flopsweat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Loosely translated: "Jeebus Frist these people were NOT paying me enough for their bullsh*t."

I did get a li'l giggle at the end of TFA:

'A press release issued Friday on a Facebook page for The People's Convoy "declares victory and announces its conclusion of the national convoy portion of this great movement."'

Which I read as: "The money has done run out, and we got to go back to working for a living."


I'm expecting a similar press release from the Kremlin at some point
 
French Rage
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fireclown: CarnySaur: "But Canada was so polite!"

Oh, they might have been misled by that.  This is Hagerstown.  We don't really do polite here.

FWIW, even though I won't miss these guys, they didn't really hurt anyone.  And it looks like an element in their group really did them dirty and made off with a lot of donation money.


Who woulda thought?  I'm sure they put the people in charge of the money there because they gave them a detailed explanation of the thoughtful and well-research manner in which they would manage the money, right?  It's not like they just forked it over to whoever was yelling the most insane and off-the-wall things, right?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: Trucker Convoy Stragglers Get Kicked Out of Racetrack, Form New Movement, Visit the National Mall, Don't Go Home

The People's Convoy may have disbanded, but some of its members plan to stick around.

https://www.washingtonian.com/2022/05/23/trucker-convoy-update-peoples-convoy-1776-restoration-movement/

That's OK, you can leave.


That article says that they may have moved to Bunker Hill, WV.  Unfortunately for them, the Vixens Gentlemen's Club is permanently closed.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hugh Manatee: Walker: Trucker Convoy Stragglers Get Kicked Out of Racetrack, Form New Movement, Visit the National Mall, Don't Go Home

The People's Convoy may have disbanded, but some of its members plan to stick around.

https://www.washingtonian.com/2022/05/23/trucker-convoy-update-peoples-convoy-1776-restoration-movement/

That's OK, you can leave.

That article says that they may have moved to Bunker Hill, WV.  Unfortunately for them, the Vixens Gentlemen's Club is permanently closed.


Further research indicates that the Foxy Lady Gentlemens Club is still in business.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Y'all git outta here before we let Tony Stewart start driving around!"

/too obscure?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"PEOPLES CONVOY CONDOM"?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, you know that if she and the owners were really committed to the cause they would be inviting more Magats to the speedway.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1776 Restoration Movement

So returning to England?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "PEOPLES CONVOY CONDOM"?


"It's the condom that keeps on f*ckin' ya..."
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's the problem with astroturf, is that it eventually begins to mildew.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fireclown: I live near that speedway.  From what I can tell, the members of the Convoy project who were to make arrangements with the Speedway basically didn't pay the speedway to use the site.  This amounted to about $15K.  Several convoy members were upset at this, there was some drama, and the speedway pulled the plug and called the police.  Some quick googling for freedom convoy and "oreo" (the posters name) will turn up a 5 hour video of the whole thing.  I'll admit, I only watched about 15 min of it.  There might be some real gold in there.


It's mostly angry mayonnaise noises.

{LIVE STREAM} The People's Convoy (Day 86) 05/20 RIP People's convoy... a NEW Beginning starts NOW....
Youtube giCP4SyJJtQ
 
dlinds54
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hagerstown? Seriously? They must really stink to be kicked out.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ less than a minute ago  

groppet: Good luck finding a new place, wish my friends still owned land in the area I would tell them to rent it out to them for $5000 a month a least.


Maybe we can find a SuperFund site for them to camp out at. Or perhaps one of the abandoned test fields at Aberdeen?
 
