(YouTube)   Video that proves glorious Russia does not need Ukraine's help in order to destroy their capital ships   (youtube.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a farking joke Russia is.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that hard segue to that Masterworks segment blew my mind.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like the global intelligence agencies really need to be looked at in detail.
It sure seems like all they did is read Putin's press releases and regurgitate then on letterhead.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"here is a really awkward transitions to nothing that makes any sense so i can get in my ads."
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can safely rename a ship--you have to make proper sacrifices to Poseidon, etc. Alternatively, you can just not be superstitious and just change the registry. Your choice. Truth is, ocean-going travel is extremely dangerous--more so if you're a war-ship. Whether or not you renamed your ship, you're still pretty likely to face catastrophe, eventually.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cyka blyat heard echoing around the Kremlin.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That pilot who couldn't land the plane:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cranked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weak enemies don't encourage bottomless budgets.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"And the Soviet Union learned they did not have the funds to support their one capital ship.  With the Capital One Venture Card's cash-back program and no annual fees, you'll have more funds to support your fleet of ships."
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Also, there's less fallout if you overestimate them rather than underestimate.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's Theseus all the way down to Davey Jones' Locker
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark you, I just got over that PTSD.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

"Vhat's in your Navy's vallet?"
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I rented that game for a week and never got past that farking aircraft carrier.  Not once.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

What have we been spending on our military so much for I wonder?
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So when the balloon finally goes up, how many minutes will this wallowing tub last before it hits the seabed?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jarring. But worth it.

Lots of great footage. I had never seen much Russian navy video before, this was super-interesting.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Probably not even targeted - you want to attack threats.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

well if you are landing with 20 missiles still in the racks then you deserve to crash.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

And one thing the KGB/FSB was/is very, very good at is tagging anyone who tries to spy in russia and "dealing with them"
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Or just possibly they don't keep you personally apprised of their secret assessments
 
ssa5
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Starting to get the idea we could just gather a bunch of yokels from the South, tell them to grab their guns cuz they going after some of dem Mexicans, and drop them off in Siberia. They would probably take them over in a week, and we would be free of them. Problem solved.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't think that people appreciate when I do this, but I'm going to rain on your America Fark Yeah parade real quick.

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/verabergengruen/confusion-poor-training-caused-ship-collisions-that-killed
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

In terms of numbers, their military looked formidable. But the qualitative analysis was waaaaaaaay off.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How has that lemon not sunk yet? But hey if you want to cripple the ship when it is deployed you just sink the tugboat it brings along with it.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Blyat boat
Blyat, exciting and new
Come aboard, we're conscripting you.
Gavno, the heads are overflowing upon the floor.
Let it flow, it floats back to you.
The Blyat boat soon will be rolling coal black and thick
The Blyat boat promises something for every gopnitsa and gopnik
Set a course for pizdec,
Your mind on a new Moskvitch.
Squatting won't hurt anymore
It's a drowned orc on an unfriendly shore.The Blyat boat soon will be rolling coal black and thick
The Blyat boat promises something for every gopnitsa and gopnik
Set a course for pizdec,
Your mind on a new Moskvitch.
Squatting won't hurt anymore
It's a drowned orc on an unfriendly shore.
It's Blyat! it's blyat! it's blyat!
It's the Blyat boat-ah! it's the Bylat boat-ah!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I have to say, that was an impressive tugboat.
 
MadCat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I own that game and think I successfully landed maybe 3 times...
 
Jz4p
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I crashed at that point hundreds of times playing that game.  I never could figure it out.
 
