 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WDW News Today)   I know Disney is expensive and all, but $40,000 for a single ride   (wdwnt.com) divider line
62
    More: Facepalm, Walt Disney World Resort, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, The Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney, Epcot, Magic Kingdom, Apple watch, credit cards  
•       •       •

1338 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2022 at 3:20 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They must have went and bought another ticket.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Cast Member assured them she could see the watch too, and Disney would return it to them at their hotel.

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wonder how many thousands of dollars in student loans this person is demanding to have the taxpayers pay for her.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There are no victims in this story, only lessons learned.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You're not responsible for fraudulent credit card charges
 
Nullav
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The woman had good reason to be worried. She had several credit cards linked to the watch, including an American Express card with an unlimited credit line, the report said.

First, there goes any sympathy. That kind of non-limit isn't easy to get. Second, how many hoops do you have to jump through to disable any authentication when using Apple Pay?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Apple + Disney... Schadenfreude complete.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The woman's name and other information are redacted on the sheriff's report, which also doesn't give any indication of what the thief bought for $40,000.

At Disney? Whatever it was, it didn't fill the whole shopping bag.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd like to haul that employee into the office for a few questions
 
Malenfant
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

proteus_b: I wonder how many thousands of dollars in student loans this person is demanding to have the taxpayers pay for her.


I wonder why you brought up something entirely unrelated.
Wrong thread, or unhealthy obsession?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

proteus_b: I wonder how many thousands of dollars in student loans this person is demanding to have the taxpayers pay for her.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nullav: The woman had good reason to be worried. She had several credit cards linked to the watch, including an American Express card with an unlimited credit line, the report said.

First, there goes any sympathy. That kind of non-limit isn't easy to get. Second, how many hoops do you have to jump through to disable any authentication when using Apple Pay?


You don't understand. It was inconvenient, so she had to create a massive security hole.
 
hej
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"when the watch popped off her wrist"

Just like that.  Popped off her wrist, all by itself.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Malenfant: I wonder why you brought up something entirely unrelated.


In the middle of a pandemic, and while I am trying to recover from Trump's presidency, how dare you question me!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Had it been an iPhone, I'd feel for the person.

IT WAS YOUR APPLE WATCH. HOW DID YOU MANAGE TO NOT NOTICE THAT YOUR WATCH FELL OFF? IT'S A WEARABLE.

/no i don't want to hear alternative explanations. i want to make fun of the person.
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

proteus_b: I wonder how many thousands of dollars in student loans this person is demanding to have the taxpayers pay for her.


Ok, boomer.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Has anyone in this thread pointed out how expensive Disney is yet?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hej: "when the watch popped off her wrist"

Just like that.  Popped off her wrist, all by itself.


She admits she was screwing around with it.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dumbasses decide to put extremely private/pertinent information on their small iWatch and are surprised when the watch is easily lost. - News @ 11.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hej: "when the watch popped off her wrist"

Just like that.  Popped off her wrist, all by itself.


There once was a terrible reality show called Bad Girls Club and one character made "pop off" her catchphrase.  I only know this from walking The Soup.  I swear.

POP OFF!
Youtube 9lcRJT2_FwQ
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Had it been an iPhone, I'd feel for the person.

IT WAS YOUR APPLE WATCH. HOW DID YOU MANAGE TO NOT NOTICE THAT YOUR WATCH FELL OFF? IT'S A WEARABLE.

/no i don't want to hear alternative explanations. i want to make fun of the person.


Someone didn't bother actually reading the article....
 
Derek Force
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
yeah, something fishy here....   i've had fraud on my card(s) several times.   CC company just removes the charge and they investigate or whatever they do.....  
I mean, could people's iPhone connect to it as it slowly goes past and but shiat real quick?   seems risky.   

I'm with jimpapa above.. need to have a talk with some of those employees..
 
fngoofy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't think you can disable the security to that extent.
If my Apple Watch comes off I have to put in a code or unlock the phone while wearing it.  That's as easy as you can make it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
$1300 for a watch that will be completely obsolete in less than 3 years? That's a whole bunch of nope right there.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Malenfant: hej: "when the watch popped off her wrist"

Just like that.  Popped off her wrist, all by itself.

She admits she was screwing around with it.


Obviously screwed around with every possible security setting as well since by default Apple Watches lock themselves once they detect they're no longer around a wrist.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Nullav: The woman had good reason to be worried. She had several credit cards linked to the watch, including an American Express card with an unlimited credit line, the report said.

First, there goes any sympathy. That kind of non-limit isn't easy to get. Second, how many hoops do you have to jump through to disable any authentication when using Apple Pay?

You don't understand. It was inconvenient, so she had to create a massive security hole.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Nullav: The woman had good reason to be worried. She had several credit cards linked to the watch, including an American Express card with an unlimited credit line, the report said.

First, there goes any sympathy. That kind of non-limit isn't easy to get. Second, how many hoops do you have to jump through to disable any authentication when using Apple Pay?

You don't understand. It was inconvenient, so she had to create a massive security hole.


The only defense I could mount is that she'd be using the payment device so often that authentication mechanisms would have been time consuming, in a place where time is at a premium.  That said, not keeping an ironclad grip on the wide open portal to a bottomless pit of money is totally on you.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Go on the better rides and you won't feel compelled to fiddle with your watch.

I like Disney World a lot but there is quite a bit of filler that you can skip. At EPCOT as much as anywhere.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: gameshowhost: Had it been an iPhone, I'd feel for the person.

IT WAS YOUR APPLE WATCH. HOW DID YOU MANAGE TO NOT NOTICE THAT YOUR WATCH FELL OFF? IT'S A WEARABLE.

/no i don't want to hear alternative explanations. i want to make fun of the person.

Someone didn't bother actually reading the article....


details, schmetails
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Malenfant: hej: "when the watch popped off her wrist"

Just like that.  Popped off her wrist, all by itself.

She admits she was screwing around with it.


on a moving ride, no less.  It's like she wanted to lose it "unexpectedly".
 
moos [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: gameshowhost: Had it been an iPhone, I'd feel for the person.

IT WAS YOUR APPLE WATCH. HOW DID YOU MANAGE TO NOT NOTICE THAT YOUR WATCH FELL OFF? IT'S A WEARABLE.

/no i don't want to hear alternative explanations. i want to make fun of the person.

Someone didn't bother actually reading the article....


Um, Sir, this is a fark thread
 
toetag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: HOW DID YOU MANAGE TO NOT NOTICE THAT YOUR WATCH FELL OFF?


She did notice. That's why her husband jumped off the ride to retrieve it. She was assured by park staff they'd retrieve it and return to her hotel.

However, this is why I don't use Apple/Google pay systems. A 10 second convenience isn't worth the changes of this happening.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've got pretty extensive lines of credit. Even still, if there were $40,000 of charges to my accounts in a month, I'd be receiving phone calls verifying the transactions.
 
jmr61
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Had it been an iPhone, I'd feel for the person.

IT WAS YOUR APPLE WATCH. HOW DID YOU MANAGE TO NOT NOTICE THAT YOUR WATCH FELL OFF? IT'S A WEARABLE.

/no i don't want to hear alternative explanations. i want to make fun of the person.


You know how I know you didn't RTFA?
 
Broktun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nullav: The woman had good reason to be worried. She had several credit cards linked to the watch, including an American Express card with an unlimited credit line, the report said.

First, there goes any sympathy. That kind of non-limit isn't easy to get. Second, how many hoops do you have to jump through to disable any authentication when using Apple Pay?


her watch password is 1111?
 
Decorus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This smells.
1. The watch should be locked and require her password to unlock.
2. She could have immediately wiped the watch remotely
3. Its impossible to use the watch to make large purchases as all you can see is the last 4 digits of the card.
4. Also you just immediately call and cancel your cards.


I should also point out Disneyland has cameras all over the place and the number of people who work a ride is extremely limited you are talking like 8 people at most.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Go on the better rides and you won't feel compelled to fiddle with your watch.

I like Disney World a lot but there is quite a bit of filler that you can skip. At EPCOT as much as anywhere.


That is a pretty lackluster ride.  It's one of those Disney rides that was repurposed from an older ride to include movie theming and didn't add much in the process.  At least the wait is like 10 minutes.

The only thing to really do there is look at fish or go see Turtle Talk if you have little kids.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nullav: First, there goes any sympathy. That kind of non-limit isn't easy to get. Second, how many hoops do you have to jump through to disable any authentication when using Apple Pay?


Even more basic: remote lock the watch from the phone maybe.

*Yes, I know they expressly skipped setting up all the device management stuff because setting up their social media stuff was much more important.
 
guestguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

proteus_b: I wonder how many thousands of dollars in student loans this person is demanding to have the taxpayers pay for her.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: $1300 for a watch that will be completely obsolete in less than 3 years? That's a whole bunch of nope right there.


I'd rather not have another device I need to keep charged, or have to secure.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fngoofy: I don't think you can disable the security to that extent.
If my Apple Watch comes off I have to put in a code or unlock the phone while wearing it.  That's as easy as you can make it.


Yeah, as soon as the Apple Watch leaves your wrist you have to re-enter your passcode to unlock it and to be able to use your stored credit cards. You can disable the passcode, but that also disables Apple Pay.

I'm guessing that she set 1234 as the passcode.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nullav: The woman had good reason to be worried. She had several credit cards linked to the watch, including an American Express card with an unlimited credit line, the report said.

First, there goes any sympathy. That kind of non-limit isn't easy to get. Second, how many hoops do you have to jump through to disable any authentication when using Apple Pay?


That's what I was wondering. The only card I have connected to my phone is an Apple card. And there is a 2 step verification to use it. Also, if my watch is not on my wrist, it can't be used for any purchase.
I suppose it's possible for that to happen. But it would require disabling a lot of security features.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Let me guess she kept playing with it and made the band and clasp lose and after a while it was weak enough to not hold as well, or it was complete shiat. I know it is easy to put all your stuff on a device but FFS if you are gonna do that make sure it is secure. You can have so much on your phone/watch these days payment info, keys to unlock your home/car, all your online accounts and other personal info just there for the second you lose it and have no backup.


Well hopefully they got the genie pass and the other fast pass for that $40k.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why would you link credit cards to a watch? That just screams poor decision making.
 
kindms
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
woman invents series of events in an attempt to cover 40k in "fraudulent" charges
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Heamer: Has anyone in this thread pointed out how expensive Disney is yet?


Oh man, did I. I had to wait in line to do it and it cost me a bundle.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hej: "when the watch popped off her wrist"

Just like that.  Popped off her wrist, all by itself.


The only watch I've ever had do that was a really shiatty one that was a gift. Had some kind of experimental latch that would spontaneously pop open pretty often. Usually the whole thing would just end up dangling on my wrist extra-loose, but occasionally it would fall off completely.

Almost lost it once when it popped open over a flushing toilet and fell in. Managed.to grab it just before the final jet at the bottom would have pushed it down the drain. Would have been so funny an end to that thing that it would have almost been worth losing it.

/That was the final straw; I traded it for an old watch of my dad's after that.
//Yes, I saw that the woman in TFA admitted to farking with it, I just wanted to tell that story.
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nullav: The woman had good reason to be worried. She had several credit cards linked to the watch, including an American Express card with an unlimited credit line, the report said.

First, there goes any sympathy. That kind of non-limit isn't easy to get. Second, how many hoops do you have to jump through to disable any authentication when using Apple Pay?


Probably her only phonebook for how to contact support was on that Apple Watch.

/why did they break with their nomenclature?
//iPad, iPhone, iBook, iMac...
 
hubcity
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Alternately: Credit card user, already self-identified as a doofus for trying to exit a moving ride vehicle, thinks they've found the perfect way to blame their exorbitant charges on someone else. I could be wrong, but I'm gonna wait for the followup on this one, folks.

(A fact-check: classic Amex cards have no pre-set spending limit, but they're also not revolving charges - you must pay all of the month's charges when due per the bill.)
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kindms: woman invents series of events in an attempt to cover 40k in "fraudulent" charges


Yeah, that possibility occurred to me as well.  I guess it'll come down to if the security cameras at the stores the watch was used at show decent images of the buyer(s).
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.