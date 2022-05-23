 Skip to content
(Fox 29 Philadelphia)   World has 10 weeks of wheat left
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. That's dire.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs me a wheat teat
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, russia.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gluten-free is trending.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all good. I've got a sheep, rock and wood. We can trade them for wheat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to double down on the Keto diet
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well I'm doing my part.
by getting celiac disease and slowly rotting from the inside if I eat wheat.
c'mon guys let's all go gluten free..guys? guuuuys?


/gluten-free sucks, except for stuff that's supposed to be that way, like potato chips and rice.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't believe it, the quinoa conspiracy is spreading misinformation!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Wheatoff?
 
phlegmjay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many weeks of wheat does the world typically have on hand?
 
PadreScout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phlegmjay: How many weeks of wheat does the world typically have on hand?


Good question.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And only about 55 years of topsoil left given our current farming practices.

So if we change nothing...there are less than 60 harvests left for this planet.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Wegmans generic flour was typically $1/bag (5lbs) through the pandemic.

A couple weeks back, the price had was $1.29/bag.  Store brand pasta had gone from $0.79/lb to $0.99.

This past week flour was $1.69/bag.

So yeah, major price increases.  I assume that the name brand stuff (White Lilly, King Arthur, etc) are pricing in advertising and some better profits, so aren't going to raise as quickly, but they were moving closer to $4/bag.

And you know flour prices aren't going to come down as quickly.  And the IS is now allowed to use higher ethanol blends in gasoline year round, so I expect more corn to get diverted from food supply, too.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them eat rice cakes?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wheeeeeeeeee!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: Don't believe it, the quinoa conspiracy is spreading misinformation!


So this is the year of the Linux desktop AND quinoa?!?!?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: So, Wheatoff?


fryseeswhatyoudidthere.JIFF
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't this woman predict the baby formula shortage?
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phlegmjay: How many weeks of wheat does the world typically have on hand?


Eleven
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then zombie apocalypse. If I can't get bread I swear I'll probably lose weight and be better off for it.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pumpernickel pitas mm mm good
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, not really. It's serious but this headline is junk.

https://twitter.com/SarahTaber_bww/status/1528769465126641665?t=rFXNGhdz-cLZJDKUslgH_w&s=19
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: The Wegmans generic flour was typically $1/bag (5lbs) through the pandemic.

A couple weeks back, the price had was $1.29/bag.  Store brand pasta had gone from $0.79/lb to $0.99.

This past week flour was $1.69/bag.

So yeah, major price increases.  I assume that the name brand stuff (White Lilly, King Arthur, etc) are pricing in advertising and some better profits, so aren't going to raise as quickly, but they were moving closer to $4/bag.

And you know flour prices aren't going to come down as quickly.  And the IS is now allowed to use higher ethanol blends in gasoline year round, so I expect more corn to get diverted from food supply, too.


At Costco I got a 25lb bag of King Arthur for $13 in mid  2021.  No idea what it's going for now.
 
Torchsong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, good. My wife started a diet recently (so by default so have I) and if there ain't no bread to be found, it'll be easy to cut those calories and carbs right out.  :D

Pasta *has* gotten more expensive I've noticed...eerily so.

May you live in interesting times.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [upload.wikimedia.org image 525x412]


Looks at my county, over 10k acres
Looks out window, 65 acres of corn went in last week

Not great, not terrible
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That moment when you realize the gluten free freaks are better prepared for the apocalypse than you.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: The Wegmans generic flour was typically $1/bag (5lbs) through the pandemic.

A couple weeks back, the price had was $1.29/bag.  Store brand pasta had gone from $0.79/lb to $0.99.

This past week flour was $1.69/bag.

So yeah, major price increases.  I assume that the name brand stuff (White Lilly, King Arthur, etc) are pricing in advertising and some better profits, so aren't going to raise as quickly, but they were moving closer to $4/bag.

And you know flour prices aren't going to come down as quickly.  And the IS is now allowed to use higher ethanol blends in gasoline year round, so I expect more corn to get diverted from food supply, too.


That increase seems typical of most things.  I think right now prices are most affected by fuel prices driving up the cost to transport everything.

Up until a couple of weeks ago, our gas prices here were hovering just under $4(3.89/3.99).  In the past 3ish weeks it's now up to just under $5(4.79/4.89).  So about a dollar increase in less than a month.  Seems like every time we go to the grocery store the prices are all going up.  Were keeping our receipts so we can compare prices over time.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough wheat to feed the planet? It's a good thing the US government doesn't actually pay farmers to NOT grow food.

Oh wait...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear not, world, there're other things to eat!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada: <looks around> <shrugs> - get's back to a long weekend.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While Canada is far from the top 3 in world producers of Wheat.
We can make enough to easily handle our own population year round even with the recent drop in production.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stochastic Cow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I know, it's Twitter and therefore automatically BS, yadda yadda yadda. But here's Dr. Sarah Taber's response:


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tothekor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: No, not really. It's serious but this headline is junk.

https://twitter.com/SarahTaber_bww/status/1528769465126641665?t=rFXNGhdz-cLZJDKUslgH_w&s=19
[Fark user image 425x263]


Someone should write a book about this phenomenon.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dryknife: Why didn't this woman predict the baby formula shortage?


Because she didn't expect the .gov to keep a plant that couldn't be traced to any illnesses shut down for months?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How things change:

Feb 28, 2022 - Using an assumption of normal spring planting and summer crop development conditions, USDA expects U.S. wheat prices will come down in 2022...

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose on Thursday, briefly hitting a fresh 10-year high, on forecasts for more showers that will further delay ...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe our farmers can start harvesting wheat before then.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stochastic Cow: Yeah, I know, it's Twitter and therefore automatically BS, yadda yadda yadda. But here's Dr. Sarah Taber's response:


[Fark user image image 500x565][Fark user image image 534x104]


She's good at cutting through bullshiat. Worth following if you use the Twitter thingy.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [upload.wikimedia.org image 525x412]


THIS. In the short term it sounds like a poor country problem. That being said, wars are fought over such things...
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stochastic Cow: Yeah, I know, it's Twitter and therefore automatically BS, yadda yadda yadda. But here's Dr. Sarah Taber's response:


[Fark user image 500x565][Fark user image 534x104]


Headlines telling the truth don't produce panic clicks.  Headlines that infer that regular occurrences are apocalyptic events do.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: well I'm doing my part.
by getting celiac disease and slowly rotting from the inside if I eat wheat.
c'mon guys let's all go gluten free..guys? guuuuys?


/gluten-free sucks, except for stuff that's supposed to be that way, like potato chips and rice.


Udi's buns are pretty decent, and cauliflower makes a decent thin crust pizza, but generally speaking yeah GF sucks.

/allergic to every grain except rice
//thankful distillation removes the offending protein
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, but we are less than 10 weeks from wheat harvests.  Ukraine may be a major exporter of wheat, but they are only the 7th largest producer, and the 4th largest exporter.  The real problem is Russia, which is the worlds largest grower and exporter of wheat, but they only account for 19 percent of the market.

There are things that farmers can and will do to take advantage of the current climate, to produce more wheat, and the Ukrainians will likely still get a significant amount of their own wheat to market.  Even the Russians, are going to still export a lot of their wheat, they will simply do so by selling it to China and North Korea at a significant loss of profit, like they are doing with their oil, but that in turn means less demand from China on other food crops.

It is going to suck for Africa, because they are going to see significant price increases, as their local farmers export rather than sell local, but I would be surprised if anyone in the west really notices, other than farmers who will have a profitable year.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snooza: phlegmjay: How many weeks of wheat does the world typically have on hand?

Eleven

Eleven


How many Rhode Islands is that?

/itwasmyunderstandingtherewouldbenomatj.jpg
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness CNN clued us in on Stanley Tucci's favorite pan pizza recipe, just in time to order 3 different farking specialty flours from Italy, amirite?!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stochastic Cow: Yeah, I know, it's Twitter and therefore automatically BS, yadda yadda yadda. But here's Dr. Sarah Taber's response:


[Fark user image 500x565][Fark user image 534x104]


She's, like, so totally right but, uh huh, why does she gotta talk like a teenager? *chews bubble gum*
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be honest, I could eat a 10 week supply of wheat in just 1 week.
 
