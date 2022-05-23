 Skip to content
(Kare11)   Wisconsin's got a big dam problem   (kare11.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn!
 
duke3522
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn dam!
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am your dam guide, Arkkuss, please don't wander off the dam tour and please take all the dam pictures you want. Now are there any dam questions?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pilot must have been sober or something.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Pilot must have been sober


In Wisconsin???

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Tow boat collides with Mississippi River lock, and, 'Damn!'"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: SBinRR: Pilot must have been sober

In Wisconsin???

[preview.redd.it image 500x522]


Yeah, that's the joke.  Drunk Wisconsinite would have piloted like a boss.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Friday (1995) - DAMN!
Youtube sP5vM7rt5SE
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Isn't the proper response with a torque monster tug to engage reverse, then to quote Sailor Ripley, 'Stab it and steer'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No spiders though?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not a Wisconsin problem. That is on the Minnesota side. it is their problem cause they Suck so hard
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We finally made KARENbc!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: SBinRR: Pilot must have been sober

In Wisconsin???

[preview.redd.it image 500x522]


sometimes in the mornings. come on, man.
 
