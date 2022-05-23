 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Cat lady in ICU after rescuing dozens of foster cats and kittens from house fire. [Florida] and [Caturday] tags concede, [Murica] tag requests donations to GoFundMe for medical expenses both feline and h00man   (fox13news.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Oxygen, Foster care, Hyperbaric medicine, Laura Kile, Rescue, Smoke, dozen cats, Oxygen mask  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe you shouldn't house so many animals in a structure with out a proper fire supression system.  Maybe.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Any time describes someone to me as a "cat person", I'm immediately interested, but quickly disappointed.

/toxoplasmosis is a helluva drug.
 
skilly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As a former cat foster, her dedication is extraordinary. I donated.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/inbreds
//religion
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yum

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Post the story on something other than a faux news station and I might read it.
 
