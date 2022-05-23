 Skip to content
(Twitter) Now where is Superman going to change clothes? (twitter.com)
    Sad, shot  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood why he needed a phone booth in the first place. Can't he move/fly fast enough that he'd be an essentially invisible blur to everyone around him while he was changing? I seem to recall (or at least think I recall) one of the early movies where he was able to fly around the Earth fast enough that it started spinning backwards, which reversed time and brought Lois, or someone important, back from the dead. I'm not sure exactly how fast you need to fly to do that, but I imagine it's pretty fast.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I never understood why he needed a phone booth in the first place. Can't he move/fly fast enough that he'd be an essentially invisible blur to everyone around him while he was changing? I seem to recall (or at least think I recall) one of the early movies where he was able to fly around the Earth fast enough that it started spinning backwards, which reversed time and brought Lois, or someone important, back from the dead. I'm not sure exactly how fast you need to fly to do that, but I imagine it's pretty fast.


Dude, if he tried taking his tie off while flying he'd choke himself. And probably rip a button. Can you imagine all the clothing repair costs, and him only having a junior reporter's salary?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I never understood why he needed a phone booth in the first place. Can't he move/fly fast enough that he'd be an essentially invisible blur to everyone around him while he was changing? I seem to recall (or at least think I recall) one of the early movies where he was able to fly around the Earth fast enough that it started spinning backwards, which reversed time and brought Lois, or someone important, back from the dead. I'm not sure exactly how fast you need to fly to do that, but I imagine it's pretty fast.


Plus it's a telephone booth. How do you hide behind wall to wall clear glass?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not in those phone booths.

Superman - Wrong Type Phone Booth
Youtube lfjTfaeXbp4
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Pocket Ninja: I never understood why he needed a phone booth in the first place. Can't he move/fly fast enough that he'd be an essentially invisible blur to everyone around him while he was changing? I seem to recall (or at least think I recall) one of the early movies where he was able to fly around the Earth fast enough that it started spinning backwards, which reversed time and brought Lois, or someone important, back from the dead. I'm not sure exactly how fast you need to fly to do that, but I imagine it's pretty fast.

Plus it's a telephone booth. How do you hide behind wall to wall clear glass?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 269x357]


He'd have to be extra-careful in there.  Bump into the wrong buttons too many times and he could've ended up meeting Columbus in 1491, before he got all famous.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked at the comments Ray
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: Pocket Ninja: I never understood why he needed a phone booth in the first place. Can't he move/fly fast enough that he'd be an essentially invisible blur to everyone around him while he was changing? I seem to recall (or at least think I recall) one of the early movies where he was able to fly around the Earth fast enough that it started spinning backwards, which reversed time and brought Lois, or someone important, back from the dead. I'm not sure exactly how fast you need to fly to do that, but I imagine it's pretty fast.

Dude, if he tried taking his tie off while flying he'd choke himself. And probably rip a button. Can you imagine all the clothing repair costs, and him only having a junior reporter's salary?


Ralph Hinkley had the same problem, but on a teacher's salary.  Clothes are expensive.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never mind the phone booth.  How does Superman go to the bathroom in that suit?
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Christopher Reeve's Superman used revolving doors.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll regret that when some big disaster happens and only landlines work. On 9/11 getting thru on cell phones didn't work for a lot of people because so many people were using them.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I never understood why he needed a phone booth in the first place. Can't he move/fly fast enough that he'd be an essentially invisible blur to everyone around him while he was changing? I seem to recall (or at least think I recall) one of the early movies where he was able to fly around the Earth fast enough that it started spinning backwards, which reversed time and brought Lois, or someone important, back from the dead. I'm not sure exactly how fast you need to fly to do that, but I imagine it's pretty fast.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: You'll regret that when some big disaster happens and only landlines work. On 9/11 getting thru on cell phones didn't work for a lot of people because so many people were using them.


The internet wasn't so robust that day, either.  All of the news sites were 404'd from too much demand and I ended up having to get updates on espn.com
 
Skids
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to text on a pay phone.


Never mind the trouble I got into using one for phone sex.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckeyebrain: Walker: You'll regret that when some big disaster happens and only landlines work. On 9/11 getting thru on cell phones didn't work for a lot of people because so many people were using them.

The internet wasn't so robust that day, either.  All of the news sites were 404'd from too much demand and I ended up having to get updates on espn.com


That's the day a lot of us found Fark.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: Dude, if he tried taking his tie off while flying he'd choke himself.


Or get sucked into a jet engine.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cranked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I never understood why he needed a phone booth in the first place. Can't he move/fly fast enough that he'd be an essentially invisible blur to everyone around him while he was changing? I seem to recall (or at least think I recall) one of the early movies where he was able to fly around the Earth fast enough that it started spinning backwards, which reversed time and brought Lois, or someone important, back from the dead. I'm not sure exactly how fast you need to fly to do that, but I imagine it's pretty fast.


He can't fly without his cape on.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: Pocket Ninja: I never understood why he needed a phone booth in the first place. Can't he move/fly fast enough that he'd be an essentially invisible blur to everyone around him while he was changing? I seem to recall (or at least think I recall) one of the early movies where he was able to fly around the Earth fast enough that it started spinning backwards, which reversed time and brought Lois, or someone important, back from the dead. I'm not sure exactly how fast you need to fly to do that, but I imagine it's pretty fast.

Dude, if he tried taking his tie off while flying he'd choke himself. And probably rip a button. Can you imagine all the clothing repair costs, and him only having a junior reporter's salary?


Supergirl 3x15 -- Kara's Favorite Shirt
Youtube 7mD3fovgzcg
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'll do it in Metropolis.  I mean he's not in New York normally is he?  Why should this bother him?
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: You'll regret that when some big disaster happens and only landlines work. On 9/11 getting thru on cell phones didn't work for a lot of people because so many people were using them.


Ham radio always works!
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's the Henry Cavill superman, he can come change clothes at my house.

hubba hubba
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when we had the blackout in 2003.  Most people already had cell phones back then, but we still had pay phones as well.  During the backout, all of the cell towers stopped working.  Every pay phone I saw on my walk from work in east-midtown to my apartment in the upper-westside had a HUGE line of people waiting in line.  Hopefully we won't have another blackout anytime soon.

/still have my land line at home, just in case.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I remember is dialing some digits, hearing a dial tone, then hanging up twice. Then you walk away from the payphone.

The payphone will start ringing. Someone always answers a ringing payphone.

Fark user imageView Full Size


2600 payphones of the world

/I think it was a remote test terminal
//phreaker
 
Fubegra
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


At this point, pay phones of any sort are a rarity. Cheap prepaid/budget-brand cell service pretty well wiped them out. Their last refuge is in places where cell coverage is spotty or nonexistent. Even highway rest stops have ripped them out, often leaving the pedestals in place as a memorial. At this point, if I encounter an actual phone booth in my travels, I'm going to have to stop and snap a picture of it, ironically enough, with my cell phone. If it has a working phone inside, it might be even worth my time to spend a buck or so to make an actual phone call from it, because it might not be there next week.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What? Superman too good for a Port-a-Potty?
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cranked: Pocket Ninja: I never understood why he needed a phone booth in the first place. Can't he move/fly fast enough that he'd be an essentially invisible blur to everyone around him while he was changing? I seem to recall (or at least think I recall) one of the early movies where he was able to fly around the Earth fast enough that it started spinning backwards, which reversed time and brought Lois, or someone important, back from the dead. I'm not sure exactly how fast you need to fly to do that, but I imagine it's pretty fast.

He can't fly without his cape on.


Superchicken?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Huh. Now I have 'Superman's Song' running through my head.

Superman never made any money
Saving the world from Solomon Grundy
And sometimes I despair the world will never see another man
Like him ...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Never mind the phone booth.  How does Superman go to the bathroom in that suit?


Depends.
 
thornhill
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: You'll regret that when some big disaster happens and only landlines work. On 9/11 getting thru on cell phones didn't work for a lot of people because so many people were using them.


A lot has changed in 20 years. Besides there being more cellular capacity, most people calling from their home are calling over the internet via WiFi.

Above ground lines are easily susceptible to weather and trees. While the lines are buried in NYC, flooding from climate change can knock them out.
 
Skids
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: All I remember is dialing some digits, hearing a dial tone, then hanging up twice. Then you walk away from the payphone.

The payphone will start ringing. Someone always answers a ringing payphone.

[Fark user image image 314x464]

2600 payphones of the world

/I think it was a remote test terminal
//phreaker


I still have my RadioShack red box around here somewhere.


Radiolab did an interesting episode on Joy bubbles a few years ago.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Never mind the phone booth.  How does Superman go to the bathroom in that suit?


Believe it or not, George isn't at home...
 
Reverborama
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I may have told this one before on FARK.  In the late 80's I made a lunch-time run to Eden Prairie Mall (but before the remodel that allowed the filming of Mallrats)  and for some reason we had a hard time finding parking.  When we got into the mall the place was jammed. This was weird for noonish on a weekday.As we worked our way through the mob towards the center of the mall I start to hear someone coming through the crowd even faster behind us calling out, "Lois?, Lois?  Has anyone seen Lois?"  Dude passes me.  He's in a suit (as was the fashion for work back then) but has a hat on as well.  He rushes ahead of us and as we get to the center of the mall there's a grandstand packed with people and kids everywhere!  Then I notice the phone booth.  And it allllll makes sense.  This is some kind of promo for the latest Superman film.

So Clark Kent gets to the middle of it all, continuing to call for Lois.  Then he goes into the phone booth for a minute and comes out as Superman.  Standing tall he asks an 8-year-old nearby.  "Do you know who I am?"  The kid (part of the deal, I'm sure) goes, "Gosh!  You're SUPERMAN!"  and the crowd goes berserk.  At that point we turned around and bailed.  There was no way the now-forgotten errand was going to get done and lunch at the food court was out of the question.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Phone Company has other plans.

The President's Analyst Phone Booth
Youtube 9jEiTxg21q8
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is sad? It strikes me as an indication that we are leaving an older technology behind because we've progressed beyond its need. That doesn't seem sad to me.
 
Muta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I never understood why he needed a phone booth in the first place. Can't he move/fly fast enough that he'd be an essentially invisible blur to everyone around him while he was changing? I seem to recall (or at least think I recall) one of the early movies where he was able to fly around the Earth fast enough that it started spinning backwards, which reversed time and brought Lois, or someone important, back from the dead. I'm not sure exactly how fast you need to fly to do that, but I imagine it's pretty fast.


Why does Superman need to hide anyway.  He could kick the shiat out of anyone who gave a hard time for having his schlong out in public.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What isn't sad is the decline of weird ear infections gotten by pay phones.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
More importantly, how will Maxwell Smart ever find CONTROL HQ?

img.sharetv.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Muta: Why does Superman need to hide anyway. He could kick the shiat out of anyone who gave a hard time for having his schlong out in public.


There's a lot about Superman that doesn't make sense. Like why doesn't he just end all wars? Superman 4: The Quest for Fire touched on that. I don't know what the solution was because it was so terrible I sort of blocked it out. But at least it addressed it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Pocket Ninja: I never understood why he needed a phone booth in the first place. Can't he move/fly fast enough that he'd be an essentially invisible blur to everyone around him while he was changing? I seem to recall (or at least think I recall) one of the early movies where he was able to fly around the Earth fast enough that it started spinning backwards, which reversed time and brought Lois, or someone important, back from the dead. I'm not sure exactly how fast you need to fly to do that, but I imagine it's pretty fast.

Dude, if he tried taking his tie off while flying he'd choke himself. And probably rip a button. Can you imagine all the clothing repair costs, and him only having a junior reporter's salary?


Having the "Man of Steel"'s wang flapping all over the place is a navigational hazard to airplanes.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: He'll do it in Metropolis.  I mean he's not in New York normally is he?  Why should this bother him?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I never understood why he needed a phone booth in the first place. Can't he move/fly fast enough that he'd be an essentially invisible blur to everyone around him while he was changing? I seem to recall (or at least think I recall) one of the early movies where he was able to fly around the Earth fast enough that it started spinning backwards, which reversed time and brought Lois, or someone important, back from the dead. I'm not sure exactly how fast you need to fly to do that, but I imagine it's pretty fast.


C+1
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Skids: Wine Sipping Elitist: All I remember is dialing some digits, hearing a dial tone, then hanging up twice. Then you walk away from the payphone.

The payphone will start ringing. Someone always answers a ringing payphone.

[Fark user image image 314x464]

2600 payphones of the world

/I think it was a remote test terminal
//phreaker

I still have my RadioShack red box around here somewhere.


Radiolab did an interesting episode on Joy bubbles a few years ago.


Nice. I recall calling cards info being more valuable than credit card info.

You needed the calling card to even begin to use any other information.

Calling cards. Long distance. Per min charges. Sprint/MCI. All of them are gone! Legacy.

Back in my day, the 1 before the Area Code meant something! And you knew where someone lived by their NPA NXX number! Now they are meaningless.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gramma: Walker: You'll regret that when some big disaster happens and only landlines work. On 9/11 getting thru on cell phones didn't work for a lot of people because so many people were using them.

Ham radio always works!


When All Else Fails™ ;)

/30+ year ham :D
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: You'll regret that when some big disaster happens and only landlines work. On 9/11 getting thru on cell phones didn't work for a lot of people because so many people were using them.


Not to worry. The cell companies learned from that incident and are eager to invest in infrastructure for the common goo...

Hahahahaha, I couldn't even finish that.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: All I remember is dialing some digits, hearing a dial tone, then hanging up twice. Then you walk away from the payphone.

The payphone will start ringing. Someone always answers a ringing payphone.

[Fark user image image 314x464]

2600 payphones of the world

/I think it was a remote test terminal
//phreaker


I remember that.  Forget the number, but I'd dial it, hang up, and watch who'd answe the phone.
It was hilarious back then.

Also a friends mom worked in an office building. The phone in the elevator was a regular landline. I got an operator to give me the number to it, and we'd call people in the elevator.
"Hey are you going to the 3rd floor? "
"Yeah why? "
"Oh shiat. *click*"
 
Spectrum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I never understood why he needed a phone booth in the first place. Can't he move/fly fast enough that he'd be an essentially invisible blur to everyone around him while he was changing? I seem to recall (or at least think I recall) one of the early movies where he was able to fly around the Earth fast enough that it started spinning backwards, which reversed time and brought Lois, or someone important, back from the dead. I'm not sure exactly how fast you need to fly to do that, but I imagine it's pretty fast.


Superman went back in time. The audience went back with him. That's why we saw the earth turn backwards and all that water going back into the dam.

As for how fast he as going, at around eight orbits per second at the altitude depicted, he was travelling around twice the speed of light.

As to why he had to fly in the opposite direction for a bit in order to start moving forward in time again, I have no idea.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Wine Sipping Elitist: All I remember is dialing some digits, hearing a dial tone, then hanging up twice. Then you walk away from the payphone.

The payphone will start ringing. Someone always answers a ringing payphone.

[Fark user image image 314x464]

2600 payphones of the world

/I think it was a remote test terminal
//phreaker

I remember that.  Forget the number, but I'd dial it, hang up, and watch who'd answe the phone.
It was hilarious back then.

Also a friends mom worked in an office building. The phone in the elevator was a regular landline. I got an operator to give me the number to it, and we'd call people in the elevator.
"Hey are you going to the 3rd floor? "
"Yeah why? "
"Oh shiat. *click*"


Had a neighbor who was a telephone technician. She gave us all the test numbers they used on the phone lines. Got ourselves into lots of trouble with the local phone company :D

What I really wanted was a lineman's handset ;)
 
