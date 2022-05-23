 Skip to content
(Phys Org2)   Ancient Neanderthals were tolerant of climate change. Modern Neanderthals are as well   (phys.org) divider line
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern Neanderthals deny climate change exists.
 
get real
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must be drunk
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, of course they were.  Ability to tolerate a wide variety of environmental conditions is one of the hallmarks of humanity as a whole.  Outside of tardigrades, our family branch is probably the group most capable of surviving in diverse habitats out of everything else on the planet, thanks to both technology and an advanced natural heat dissipation system.
 
get real
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must be drunk the first paragraph, i swear every word is 10 or more letters
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's insulting to Neanderthals to compare them to modern low-intelligence no-curiosity Fox News viewers. Neandertals had culture and art.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

get real: I must be drunk the first paragraph, i swear every word is 10 or more letters


A multidisciplinary research team from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, the Friedrich Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg, the Leuphana University Lüneburg, the Leibniz Institute for Applied Geophysics and other partner institutions investigated whether Neanderthals were well adapted to life in the cold or preferred more temperate environmental conditions. Based on investigations in Lichtenberg in the Wendland region (Lower Saxony, Germany), the researchers showed that during the last Ice Age, Neanderthals visited their northernmost settlement areas even during cold phases-albeit preferably in the summer months.


Translates to

"German boffins say....'Way back when, some of these guys went up north, even in winter..'"
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Neanderthals didn't pop up until about 430 thousand yrs ago.

Guess what extremes they ever experienced. Go on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We're supposed to be entering a long-term cooling period, yet the temps have gone through the roof in a mere dozen decades.

hUmAnS hAvE liVeD tHrOuGh tHiS bEfOrE
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess I am as set as anyone. My DNA shows about 2.6% Neanderthal which is on the high end for modern humans and no, I do not watch Faux News, vote red, drive a truck in a convoy or anything else attributed to knuckle draggers. This probably explains why I love living in the Great lakes area and am comfortable in both hot and cold weather.
 
OhioUGrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: Modern Neanderthals deny climate change exists.


What modern Neanderthal looks like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Well, of course they were.  Ability to tolerate a wide variety of environmental conditions is one of the hallmarks of humanity as a whole.  Outside of tardigrades, our family branch is probably the group most capable of surviving in diverse habitats out of everything else on the planet, thanks to both technology and an advanced natural heat dissipation system.


Being warm blooded helps too
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: i_hate_your_god: Modern Neanderthals deny climate change exists.

What modern Neanderthal looks like
[Fark user image image 300x168]


mcbroom.bizView Full Size

Not cool bro
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yes: The thing that has kept genus Homo alive for so long is its adaptability in the face of change.

It gets cold: we invent clothing, controlled fire, houses, electric heaters.
It gets hot: we move north, take off our clothes, invent a/c and ice makers
There's less food: We invent agriculture, domesticate animals, devise new ways to store food
There's less water: we develop solar stills, new ways to trap and save water, desalinization plants

A lot of other animals have gone extinct because it gets cold/hot/dry/wet and they can't evolve past that.

Nature doesn't care. Nature says: Here are the conditions organisms have to live in. They have to survive in it. It doesn't matter much to nature what caused the conditions, whether it was a tidal wave caused by a huge underwater earthquake, or an entirely man-made nuclear explosion. Here are the conditions, organisms. Live in it, raise your offspring, or die.

Humans like to think we've short-circuited that equation, but we really haven't. We've just found a way to add more numbers. Some day, we'll run out of ways to increase the carrying capacity of the land or the amount of potable water, and then we'll still be faced with the same two-factor equation as any other organism: here are the conditions. Live in them, raise your offspring, or die.

But screeching either about how it didn't used to be this way OR how nobody cares except you because you're somehow special and the rest of us are "deniers" is bullshiat. The climate is going to change and we're going to have to live in it regardless.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: i_hate_your_god: Modern Neanderthals deny climate change exists.

What modern Neanderthal looks like
[Fark user image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: Modern Neanderthals deny climate change exists.


Isn't it up in the air whether or not neanderthals were actually dumber than humans? We ourbred them, but it doesn't mean we were smarter.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Man that effort sure employed a lot of people.
 
ansius
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No one is saying that humans as a species will go extinct (no one that needs to be taken seriously, anyway).

But a relatively peaceful global interconnected society that can sustain 8 billion people?

Now that's a very different question.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: i_hate_your_god: Modern Neanderthals deny climate change exists.

Isn't it up in the air whether or not neanderthals were actually dumber than humans? We ourbred them, but it doesn't mean we were smarter.


And interbred with them.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ansius: No one is saying that humans as a species will go extinct (no one that needs to be taken seriously, anyway).

But a relatively peaceful global interconnected society that can sustain 8 billion people?

Now that's a very different question.


We're due for a population rebalance anyway.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Neanderthals of the North reveal tolerance of humans to changing environmental conditions

Neanderthals aren't humans you nitwit.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: i_hate_your_god: Modern Neanderthals deny climate change exists.

Isn't it up in the air whether or not neanderthals were actually dumber than humans? We ourbred them, but it doesn't mean we were smarter.


Most archaeologists believe now that that is the wrong question to ask. Neandertals had a completely different brain structure than modern humans. For instance, casts of the brain case show that they had Broca's area, meaning they would have had a capacity for language, but not Wernicke's area, meaning they probably did not have spoken language. They had a larger cranial capacity, but smaller frontal lobes and a smaller prefrontal cortex, which is where higher order thinking processes (like long-term planning and cause/effect thinking) take place.

On the other hand, they were able to survive in a harsher environment for longer than any modern human species, had a completely adequate tool set, clearly had fully human emotions and social constructs, and were quite able to handle anything the Paleolithic world threw at them. So trying to decide which species was "smarter" isn't the right question to ask. It's like asking which was "smarter," aboriginal Australians or Inuit.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: i_hate_your_god: Modern Neanderthals deny climate change exists.

Isn't it up in the air whether or not neanderthals were actually dumber than humans? We ourbred them, but it doesn't mean we were smarter.


Do Neanderthals use spell check?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ansius: No one is saying that humans as a species will go extinct (no one that needs to be taken seriously, anyway).


We will
 
