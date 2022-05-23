 Skip to content
Today's Slatesplanation: Why garlic is getting so easy to peel
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And after 2 pages of CSB, I gave up before I got to the actual "content," whatever that might have been.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To what level of culinary incompetence does one need to attain to determine that peeling garlic is a particularly difficult task?
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this dude has only been peeling garlic for about three years, and in that time it has gotten easier for him. I love that at no point does he consider he just got better at something, but that it must be the garlic that has changed.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tl;dr garlic gets easier to peel as it ages so importing more garlic from places like China means you're getting slightly older garlic.
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: Tl;dr garlic gets easier to peel as it ages so importing more garlic from places like China means you're getting slightly older garlic.


sweet, I didn't get past the fact that the author doesn't "mise en place" like an organized person would.

/mises the fark outta my recipes
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just buy the peeled and minced stuff.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Journalism teachers really need to nip question headlines in the bud.

They're so annoying.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to peel a good bit of garlic (with my family of 6 we often use a whole head...I like garlic), an easy way is to smash the head of garlic on the counter until the cloves come out, put them into a stainless steel bowl and cover with another stainless steel bowl that fits fairly close.  Next, shake the daylights out of it for about a minute.  Now the garlic is peeled.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use the flat side of the knife, you yutz.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know Fark is frequented by culinary "experts" and at least one actual chef, so my question is:

Why the hell are people peeling garlic? Can't you just use a garlic press? Is that some kind of forbidden technology or foodie faux pas?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: To what level of culinary incompetence does one need to attain to determine that peeling garlic is a particularly difficult task?


Right?  crush with the flat side of a chef's knife and pull away the paper.   not exactly rocket science.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Journalism teachers really need to nip question headlines in the bud.

They're so annoying.


Yeah, but I don't think Slate requires a degree in journalism.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let's say your recipe calls for three cloves of garlic. Your onions are fizzing, your pasta is bubbling, and you're cursing, trying to separate the garlic's skin from the cloves within."

Prep ahead, dumbass.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: whidbey: Journalism teachers really need to nip question headlines in the bud.

They're so annoying.

Yeah, but I don't think Slate requires a degree in journalism.


Obviously a stint as a food blogger helps.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, the TFA author finally realized that instead of cutting the clove tips off completely you can use it like a zipper to get the whole process moving along much more swiftly? Sorry but I'm not going to read through page after page Slate pablum just for that lil tidbit.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is stupid, especially when the conclusion is that nothing has actually changed, and the author is just a small-sample idiot.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I know Fark is frequented by culinary "experts" and at least one actual chef, so my question is:

Why the hell are people peeling garlic? Can't you just use a garlic press? Is that some kind of forbidden technology or foodie faux pas?


Garlic presses don't peel of the skin. They typically either just mince or crush the garlic itself. They do make garlic peelers though. They work to a varying degree in my experience. But, if you just put in the time, and a minimal amount of knife skills, that'll end up being the quickest and most painless way to go after a while.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I know Fark is frequented by culinary "experts" and at least one actual chef, so my question is:

Why the hell are people peeling garlic? Can't you just use a garlic press? Is that some kind of forbidden technology or foodie faux pas?


Garlic presses are frowned upon by many food authorities; it's claimed the smashing action imparts bitterness.  Not sure how much I buy into the premise, but that's the claim.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prepping the mise en place is my zen moment. Plus, I smash with the knife if chopping, or I twist the clove if I need it whole.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropic1: baronbloodbath: I know Fark is frequented by culinary "experts" and at least one actual chef, so my question is:

Why the hell are people peeling garlic? Can't you just use a garlic press? Is that some kind of forbidden technology or foodie faux pas?

Garlic presses are frowned upon by many food authorities; it's claimed the smashing action imparts bitterness.  Not sure how much I buy into the premise, but that's the claim.


This. I'm usually bitter BEFORE I smash things.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Let me guess, the TFA author finally realized that instead of cutting the clove tips off completely you can use it like a zipper to get the whole process moving along much more swiftly? Sorry but I'm not going to read through page after page Slate pablum just for that lil tidbit.


If I was going to mince or chop garlic, I would use my chef knifes flat to pop them on the cutting board and take off the peel. If you are going to slice it for pizza or whatnot, you can put it in between your palms and use a little pressure while moving your hands back and forth( yeah, yeah ) and the peel will come off. I've never liked the presses, just more shiat to clean at the end of the day....
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropic1: baronbloodbath: I know Fark is frequented by culinary "experts" and at least one actual chef, so my question is:

Why the hell are people peeling garlic? Can't you just use a garlic press? Is that some kind of forbidden technology or foodie faux pas?

Garlic presses are frowned upon by many food authorities; it's claimed the smashing action imparts bitterness.  Not sure how much I buy into the premise, but that's the claim.


Good to know! I don't really notice much difference either way, but I'm no gourmand.

I'm a guy who shovels garlic into any food I'm eating like it's part of a balanced breakfast. To me, "three cloves" means "five cloves, and a sprinkle of garlic salt"
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
made-up first world problems? super interesting!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Ta-farking-da.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone here grow their own garlic? I'm going to plant some cloves I think.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just buy pre-minced garlic in the large jars.  It is much easier than pealing, considering how much garlic I use.
 
skilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: baronbloodbath: I know Fark is frequented by culinary "experts" and at least one actual chef, so my question is:

Why the hell are people peeling garlic? Can't you just use a garlic press? Is that some kind of forbidden technology or foodie faux pas?

Garlic presses don't peel of the skin. They typically either just mince or crush the garlic itself. They do make garlic peelers though. They work to a varying degree in my experience. But, if you just put in the time, and a minimal amount of knife skills, that'll end up being the quickest and most painless way to go after a while.

[Fark user image image 710x710]


Yep. When I first saw one, I thought, "There's no way something that simple actually works." Got one as a bonus gift with something else I bought and was stunned that it really did work. Now I wouldn't do without one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone posted this earlier:

Tips to grow garlic in water bottles, get lots of roots and quickly harvest
Youtube S0Uq3I7cej8
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I know Fark is frequented by culinary "experts" and at least one actual chef, so my question is:

Why the hell are people peeling garlic? Can't you just use a garlic press? Is that some kind of forbidden technology or foodie faux pas?


I want chunks.  Or slices.  Or to grate it.  Or to put it whole in my Ron Popeil Solid Flavor Injector (TM).
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I know Fark is frequented by culinary "experts" and at least one actual chef, so my question is:

Why the hell are people peeling garlic? Can't you just use a garlic press? Is that some kind of forbidden technology or foodie faux pas?


I don't want to have to clean the garlic press, though it makes the whole process easier. I roll the garlic between my hands, and then I cut or mash it as necessary.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Someone posted this earlier:

[YouTube video: Tips to grow garlic in water bottles, get lots of roots and quickly harvest]


I really hate these videos. Not because they're not useful, but because there is so much wasted time in there. I don't need to watch you perform every single step.
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: Anyone here grow their own garlic? I'm going to plant some cloves I think.


I've done it. Super easy. Mulch the bed and keep it well drained and weeded. You'll want a spot with half to 3/4 sun.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full disclosure: I don't have one and it frightens me.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: gopher321: Someone posted this earlier:

[YouTube video: Tips to grow garlic in water bottles, get lots of roots and quickly harvest]

I really hate these videos. Not because they're not useful, but because there is so much wasted time in there. I don't need to watch you perform every single step.


1) Take 5 seconds to cut the tips off of garlic cloves.
2) Place root side down in water - use muffin tins, water bottles & toothpicks if necessary
3) After a week, separate individual cloves and plant in dirt couple inches deep - video suggests mixing in rice husks but I guess you could substitute local mulch

There you go.
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: Anyone here grow their own garlic? I'm going to plant some cloves I think.


My wife usually grows garlic. We live/d in PGH and now Dayton, so it gets planted in the fall. You get scapes in the the spring after they flower. Those are the rigid green tops that are nice to snip off and sauté. You harvest later in the summer and set out to dry. Pretty easy overall, aside from planting way in advance of when you'd think.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 460x460]


Ta-farking-da.


That doesn't taste or function even remotely as well as whole fresh garlic.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skilly: AnotherBluesStringer: baronbloodbath: I know Fark is frequented by culinary "experts" and at least one actual chef, so my question is:

Why the hell are people peeling garlic? Can't you just use a garlic press? Is that some kind of forbidden technology or foodie faux pas?

Garlic presses don't peel of the skin. They typically either just mince or crush the garlic itself. They do make garlic peelers though. They work to a varying degree in my experience. But, if you just put in the time, and a minimal amount of knife skills, that'll end up being the quickest and most painless way to go after a while.

[Fark user image image 710x710]

Yep. When I first saw one, I thought, "There's no way something that simple actually works." Got one as a bonus gift with something else I bought and was stunned that it really did work. Now I wouldn't do without one.
[Fark user image image 425x419]


It's beyond stupid. You can do the exact same thing with your bare hands.
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTA:  "As the bulb is stored, it shrinks slightly, so the flesh of the cloves is going to move away from the skin." That tiny shrinkage, and the drying of the skin as a result, contributes to that easier-to-remove, crunchier peel that doesn't cling to the clove.

My Nonna taught me this when I was, like, six.  "Let your garlic age a few weeks and it's easier to peel."

And "store your garlic in the dark, because if it turns green and sprouts, it's shiat."  Her words.

Oh, man, Nonna could cook.  She got of the boat from Sicily when she was like 5 years old, and brought some of the old world with her.  I learned a few of her foundation recipes: marinara, napoletano, meatballs, pesto.  Eggplant parm -- omfg nobody does eggplant parm like she did.

And Nonna loved her garlic.  She'd peel an entire head of cloves, maybe two, and deep fry them in olive oil until they were crispy.  Then she'd sit down and eat them like peanuts while watching her Red Sox game, along with a cold Budweiser.

I'd share with you her method for peeling garlic, because it was incredibly fast.  But I can't because I never mastered it.  (I'm fine with the "smash with side of knife" method.  I can get the clove out intact in about 9 out of 10 tries fairly quickly.  That 10th clove, though... fk it - trash.)
 
NewportBarGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I just go to that prison the Goodfella's were in and get my garlic from that guy.
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Full disclosure: I don't have one and it frightens me.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 480x352] [View Full Size image _x_]


Jeebus that does look rather nighmare-inducing.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gopher321: Someone posted this earlier:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/S0Uq3I7cej8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


huh. pretty spiffy.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bughunter: rosekolodny: Full disclosure: I don't have one and it frightens me.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 480x352] [View Full Size image _x_]

Jeebus that does look rather nighmare-inducing.


It's like a garlic ovipositor.
 
bughunter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: bughunter: rosekolodny: Full disclosure: I don't have one and it frightens me.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 480x352] [View Full Size image _x_]

Jeebus that does look rather nighmare-inducing.

It's like a garlic ovipositor.


Clovipositor.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: baronbloodbath: I know Fark is frequented by culinary "experts" and at least one actual chef, so my question is:

Why the hell are people peeling garlic? Can't you just use a garlic press? Is that some kind of forbidden technology or foodie faux pas?

Garlic presses are frowned upon by many food authorities; it's claimed the smashing action imparts bitterness.  Not sure how much I buy into the premise, but that's the claim.


If there is a difference, which I doubt, it is beyond my ability to taste.  I use the press and to hell what anyone thinks.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: To what level of culinary incompetence does one need to attain to determine that peeling garlic is a particularly difficult task?


Right? You just cut both ends off the clove.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stray_capts: If you have to peel a good bit of garlic (with my family of 6 we often use a whole head...I like garlic), an easy way is to smash the head of garlic on the counter until the cloves come out, put them into a stainless steel bowl and cover with another stainless steel bowl that fits fairly close.  Next, shake the daylights out of it for about a minute.  Now the garlic is peeled.


Yep, THIS.

Tupperware also works well.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We grow our own garlic. It takes two years, but the cloves are huge, so minimal pealing. Some of the plants "solo" and we end up with single bulbs bigger than golf balls.  The scapes (flower stalks) are a tasty bonus.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: VisualiseThis: To what level of culinary incompetence does one need to attain to determine that peeling garlic is a particularly difficult task?

Right?  crush with the flat side of a chef's knife and pull away the paper.   not exactly rocket science.


I just nip both ends with the knife and it peels fine.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Full disclosure: I don't have one and it frightens me.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 480x352] [View Full Size image _x_]


I want to know more about this free otter.  Limited time only!
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: stray_capts: If you have to peel a good bit of garlic (with my family of 6 we often use a whole head...I like garlic), an easy way is to smash the head of garlic on the counter until the cloves come out, put them into a stainless steel bowl and cover with another stainless steel bowl that fits fairly close.  Next, shake the daylights out of it for about a minute.  Now the garlic is peeled.

Yep, THIS.


I really don't understand the confusion... I almost never struggle peeling a clove or ten.

- Pluck needed cloves from head
- Remove excess papery skin
- Lay clove on cutting board
- Lay side of chef's knife on clove
- Bop knife with heel of off hand
- Pinch pointy end between fingers of dominant hand
- Twist the tip, and pull clove out using other hand
- Use tip of chef's knife to make slits, creating "fingers" with cross section of desired size
(don't cut all the way up to the stem end - leave that intact to hold fingers together)
- Splay the "fingers" against the cutting board with fingertips of off hand
- Mince with knife
- After you're done, run knife under cold water and rub fingers against side of blade to remove garlic odor

Been doing it this way for decades.  Haven't noticed any change in the ease of peeling.

But then I live in SoCal.  I am reasonably certain that ALL my garlic comes from Gilroy, CA.
 
