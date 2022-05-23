 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 3 Las Vegas)   Cumming soon   (news3lv.com) divider line
53
    More: Giggity, Hoochie Hut' strip club sign, Striptease, eyebrows  
•       •       •

2395 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Rich Black, who lives feet away from the sign..."

Technically, everyone lives feet away from the sign. Hell, I live millimeters away from the sign.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: FTFA: "Rich Black, who lives feet away from the sign..."

Technically, everyone lives feet away from the sign. Hell, I live millimeters away from the sign.


I live light years from that sign. And a number of leagues.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In NC, west of Beaverdam.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: FTFA: "Rich Black, who lives feet away from the sign..."

Technically, everyone lives feet away from the sign. Hell, I live millimeters away from the sign.


I can get to the store in less than 12 parsecs.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Campbell, who serves as secretary of the Hunt Estates Homeowner's Association "

I see the problem right here, guy had the audacity to have property that is adjacent to an HOA.  Good luck, junk car parking lot guy.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: a particular individual: FTFA: "Rich Black, who lives feet away from the sign..."

Technically, everyone lives feet away from the sign. Hell, I live millimeters away from the sign.

I live light years from that sign. And a number of leagues.


morons.  Beard-seconds is the correct standard of measurement.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_humorous_units_of_measurement#Beard-second
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: a particular individual: FTFA: "Rich Black, who lives feet away from the sign..."

Technically, everyone lives feet away from the sign. Hell, I live millimeters away from the sign.

I live light years from that sign. And a number of leagues.


I live a Rod away.

/Rod
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh a couple of ugly ones
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no!  Words!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oct 2009-May 2015   Hootchie Hut promotion manager.

Developed signage and public relations campaign to enhance the image of the industry and this local project especially.  Took it to a place never before dreamed of by the owners.

May 2015 - present

Special image development manager for TFG Enterprises in I-Wuz-Robbed Florida on the outskirts of Palm Beach.   Perks include breakfast buffet and omlette bar at Mar-Lago.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This country is so hung up on sex.  Have these people never enjoyed sex?  Looking at a beautiful woman? Killed a few kittens?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: This country is so hung up on sex.  Have these people never enjoyed sex?  Looking at a beautiful woman? Killed a few kittens?


Well yes, but they feel guilty about it like God intended.

/ Sexy, sexy guilt
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News stations are censoring cleavage now?
Fark user imageView Full Size

news3lv.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they blur cleavage?
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: This country is so hung up on sex.  Have these people never enjoyed sex?  Looking at a beautiful woman? Killed a few kittens?


Sex and death. We mustn't give people autonomy over their own deaths. We must force someone in a permanent vegetative state to "live," putting their families through Hell. We mustn't kill a lump of cells, even if that lump will ruin a woman's life.

Oh, but let's have a death penalty. And let cops get away with murder. It's a careful balance.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "It would be better if this was a sewer plant instead of a strip joint!"

Boy, he really isn't going to like half-price kink Tuesdays.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waynesville is special.

I'll give the guy a Maximum Troll award for the sign. But he needs to clean up his damn lot.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Did they blur cleavage?


It's magic cleavage, twice as powerful as normal cleavage.  It's been enhanced by Ivermectin.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: FTA: "It would be better if this was a sewer plant instead of a strip joint!"

Boy, he really isn't going to like half-price kink Tuesdays.


The mud wrestling pit is more popular than you might suspect.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you live in a shiat hole state and you're worried about a tax generating business.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it in Frog Level?

/gotta been there to know
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Bensane Garrison.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: a particular individual: FTFA: "Rich Black, who lives feet away from the sign..."

Technically, everyone lives feet away from the sign. Hell, I live millimeters away from the sign.

I can get to the store in less than 12 parsecs.


Fewer.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an excellent way to mess with nosy neighbors.
 
NewportBarGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by the pictures, their fear about plummeting property values is probably overdone.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to a strip club once or twice. It's not my thing. I feel bad for the girls, knowing I'm tucking counterfeit dollars into their ass cracks.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The implied promise of sexual gratification would seem to imply acts of sex on site will be permitted.  That's probably illegal and thus they shouldn't be advertising it.

However, my real complaint would be the 'classic' "A few pretty girls and a couple of ugly ones".  That's not funny, that's just really disrespectful.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huntceet: So, you live in a shiat hole state and you're worried about a tax generating business.


That's what I'm thinking. And the women will be spending money around the area when they come in and out.

Worked a club across the street from a strip club. I was amused closing up after hours and seeing the lots empty that the women were driving much better cars than the bulk of them that had been in the lot while the club was open. Similarly at a 24-hour hamburger shop up the street where'd we go after work. The girls were spending more, dressed better and driving better cars than all of us.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: Mr_Vimes: FTA: "It would be better if this was a sewer plant instead of a strip joint!"

Boy, he really isn't going to like half-price kink Tuesdays.

The mud wrestling pit is more popular than you might suspect.


That's not mud.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuming soon on my fainting couch
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: FTFA: "Rich Black, who lives feet away from the sign..."

Technically, everyone lives feet away from the sign. Hell, I live millimeters away from the sign.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The only thing that would be worse for lowering your property value would be if you have a bad school district," Looks like it is being built next to a trailer park so I don't think anyone is too worried about home values in the immediate area.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: a particular individual: Mr_Vimes: FTA: "It would be better if this was a sewer plant instead of a strip joint!"

Boy, he really isn't going to like half-price kink Tuesdays.

The mud wrestling pit is more popular than you might suspect.

That's not mud.


And they're not girls. What's your point?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jimjays: Huntceet: So, you live in a shiat hole state and you're worried about a tax generating business.

That's what I'm thinking. And the women will be spending money around the area when they come in and out.

Worked a club across the street from a strip club. I was amused closing up after hours and seeing the lots empty that the women were driving much better cars than the bulk of them that had been in the lot while the club was open. Similarly at a 24-hour hamburger shop up the street where'd we go after work. The girls were spending more, dressed better and driving better cars than all of us.


I have no problem with strip clubs, but to pretend they are all benefit and no downside is disingenuous.   You will almost certainly find dancers forced on stage by abusive boyfriends or full-time pimps.  You will find drugs and drug dealers.  You will have drunken frat boys doing damage to the surrounding neighborhood, you will have drunk drivers.  You will have obsessed customers stalking dancers.  You may have acts of prostitution on, near, or arranged at the premises.  The clubs are a magnet for organized crime.

They don't have to be, but these things certainly seem common enough you should be anticipating them and making them part of your calculations when deciding whether to issue a club permit or not.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meh, roll up a taco truck or other food purveyor across the street, profit.
 
jimjays
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: jimjays: Huntceet: So, you live in a shiat hole state and you're worried about a tax generating business.

That's what I'm thinking. And the women will be spending money around the area when they come in and out.

Worked a club across the street from a strip club. I was amused closing up after hours and seeing the lots empty that the women were driving much better cars than the bulk of them that had been in the lot while the club was open. Similarly at a 24-hour hamburger shop up the street where'd we go after work. The girls were spending more, dressed better and driving better cars than all of us.

I have no problem with strip clubs, but to pretend they are all benefit and no downside is disingenuous.   You will almost certainly find dancers forced on stage by abusive boyfriends or full-time pimps.  You will find drugs and drug dealers.  You will have drunken frat boys doing damage to the surrounding neighborhood, you will have drunk drivers.  You will have obsessed customers stalking dancers.  You may have acts of prostitution on, near, or arranged at the premises.  The clubs are a magnet for organized crime.

They don't have to be, but these things certainly seem common enough you should be anticipating them and making them part of your calculations when deciding whether to issue a club permit or not.


I won't disagree with that. But it should be noted that in the area I was talking about, absolutely everything was connected to organized crime. Including and especially police and government. That's true of many places.

(At a different bar I worked nearby, we had a favorite designated driver for the after-hours clubs. He didn't drink at all which kept us from getting stopped, but more importantly, he was a runner for an area bookie that we figured if we were stopped, he had more clout than whatever random cop would have stopped us...)
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jso2897: Paging Bensane Garrison.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Judging by the pictures, their fear about plummeting property values is probably overdone.


Bombing it to the Stone Age would be advancement
 
gonegirl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Remember when Alan Cumming released his own fragrance?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: MythDragon: a particular individual: FTFA: "Rich Black, who lives feet away from the sign..."

Technically, everyone lives feet away from the sign. Hell, I live millimeters away from the sign.

I live light years from that sign. And a number of leagues.

morons.  Beard-seconds is the correct standard of measurement.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_humorous_units_of_measurement#Beard-second


How many coont-hairs is that?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JRoo: [Fark user image image 519x389]


If I had a gas station, I'd name it the Fuel N Flee.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Judging by the pictures, their fear about plummeting property values is probably overdone.


Came here to say that it looks like someone is trying to improve the neighborhood by adding a 24hr strip club.
 
MadCat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MythDragon: JRoo: [Fark user image image 519x389]

If I had a gas station, I'd name it the Fuel N Flee.


We've got a Kum & Go here in town, we used to have a Shop & Run as well.
 
nucal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MadCat: MythDragon: JRoo: [Fark user image image 519x389]

If I had a gas station, I'd name it the Fuel N Flee.

We've got a Kum & Go here in town, we used to have a Shop & Run as well.


Add an In & Out and you'd have a trifecta
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MadCat: MythDragon: JRoo: [Fark user image image 519x389]

If I had a gas station, I'd name it the Fuel N Flee.

We've got a Kum & Go here in town, we used to have a Shop & Run as well.


Back when business owners answered to no one.

Right down to road we had the Chat & Chew, and not too much further a drive-in called the Park & Blow.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: MadCat: MythDragon: JRoo: [Fark user image image 519x389]

If I had a gas station, I'd name it the Fuel N Flee.

We've got a Kum & Go here in town, we used to have a Shop & Run as well.

Back when business owners answered to no one.

Right down to road we had the Chat & Chew, and not too much further a drive-in called the Park & Blow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.